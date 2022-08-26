ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

95.3 WBCKFM

West Michigan Fall Festivals in September

I am mostly excited to experience a Michigan fall. In Maryland, I would go to the fair or to a farm for a corn maze hunt. Now, it is time for me to find my Michigan fall traditions and festivals. There are so many fall festivals and celebrations happening in...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze

Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air. A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

UPDATE: Man Wanted For Robbing Rockford Bank Arrested

UPDATE: According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, a 27-year-old Cadillac-area man has been arrested for robbing Fifth Third Bank in Rockford Saturday morning. With the help of the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post, the KCSO conducted a search warrant at a Wexford County home resulting in the arrest. The man is expected to be arraigned on charges of bank robbery in 63rd District Court.
ROCKFORD, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Haunted Houses in the Kalamazoo Area 2022

Here's a quick guide to haunted houses from Niles to Jackson and all Michigan haunts in between. Looking for a haunted attraction that is within driving distance of Kalamazoo? The guide below has what you're looking for if you dare. You'll find Haunted Houses and other Haunted Attractions in Niles, Kalamazoo, Dorr, Jackson, and other Michigan towns within about a 1 hour and 10-minute drive or less from Kalamazoo. Whether it's a date night or a family outing, here's the info you need.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

10 Spots In Kalamazoo With The Best Fall Colors

With September, pumpkin spice, cooler weather, and hoodie season right around the corner, one thing people are excited about is the changing of seasons. For some people, like myself, the changing of the seasons means fighting allergies and colds as the weather changes, but for others, it's a celebration. Many humans call fall their favorite season for a number of reasons and nature would be one of the biggest.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Man Allegedly Steals from South Bend Walmart 3 Times in One Day

This alleged thief really gave it the old college try at the Walmart on Ireland Road in South Bend, Indiana. Mondays can be tough days for many of us. Ask employees of this Indiana Walmart. They had one guy who allegedly attempted to shoplift from their store not once, not twice but three times Monday. This story seems too crazy to be true.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 WBCKFM

New Lake Burger Tavern Opening Soon On Westnedge In Portage

With all the construction and new buildings that are going up around Kalamazoo & Portage, it's easy to miss all of the new businesses that are opening up, so it caught me by surprise that soon there's going to be another burger place to open up soon on Westnedge in Portage where we've seen many new buildings near completion. A new Facebook page for the tavern has been started, but very little is known about the menu or features they'll offer:
PORTAGE, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Do Southwest Michigan Restaurants Offer Free Birthday Specials?

One day out of 365. We all have one, and we all share one with strangers. Birthdays are the one day in the year where the day is about you as an individual. Considering this one day is technically like the other 364, a person still has to eat. While living in the U.P. and Minnesota, I was able to quickly find all sorts of deals from restaurants and other businesses for free or discounted items on your birthday. Does Kalamazoo businesses offer similar birthday specials?
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Kalamazoo Police Capture Alligator Crossing Busy Street

It was just another day on the job, as a Kalamazoo Police Sergeant patrolled the streets of the Edison Neighborhood. It was Pre-Hump Day Tuesday, and all was well. But then, something caught the officer’s trained eye. Some sort of creature was crawling across Lake Street, one of the busier streets in Kalamazoo. It surely wasn’t one of your run-of-the-mill feral cats, known to roam the vicinity. Nope, it was your basic alligator.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

The Chalk Masterpieces From Battle Creek's 2022 Color the Creek Festival

The 2022 Color the Creek Festival in Battle Creek yielded some incredible murals and even more incredible works of art using only chalk. Thank you, again, to Patman Droneography for allowing me to use these pictures. If you'd like to see more of his work, including mesmerizing drone footage (which, how do you not crash those things?) you can find him on Facebook or, as mentioned in that last photo, just check out his website here.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Niles Scream Park Hears Customer Pleas For Upcoming Season

It’s almost that season boys and ghouls. There is a thin, cold crisp to the approaching autumn air. Leaves are beginning to drop off their branches, curling on their descent down, now ready to be crunched under heavy footsteps. Apple orchards and pumpkin patches approach their harvest, ready for their fall visitors to take them home. Hauntings and scares are ready for any and all unsuspecting visitors.
NILES, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Michigan’s New Haunting Experience Announces Fall Schedule

As fall and Halloween come creeping slower, the spooky season vibes are ramping up. The Halloween movies are starting to come on TV, the new ones are coming out in theaters, the candy is filling the shelves, and the commercials are all over the airwaves. Everyone knows what time of the year is coming and as some are gathering candy, making plans with friends, and picking out costumes over the next few weeks, others have different plans.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

95.3 WBCKFM

