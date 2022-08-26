Read full article on original website
West Michigan Mom Banned From Allegan School Following ‘Prison’ Room Posts
A West Michigan mom got a nasty back-to-school surprise while dropping off her kids at Allegan's L.E.White Middle School. She claims she was met by school officials and banned from the district's properties during a morning drop-off. West Michigan Mom Banned From School Over 'Prison Cell' Pics. The mother, Chelsea...
West Michigan Fall Festivals in September
I am mostly excited to experience a Michigan fall. In Maryland, I would go to the fair or to a farm for a corn maze hunt. Now, it is time for me to find my Michigan fall traditions and festivals. There are so many fall festivals and celebrations happening in...
The Grounds and Tunnels of the Abandoned Cement Factory: Bellevue, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I've shown you pictures of the old Prestolite Factory ruins in Bellevue before, but now here is a new batch with many different shots and angles. To...
A West Michigan Favorite Just Revealed Their 2022 Corn Maze
Even though fall doesn't officially arrive in Michigan until September 22nd, you can feel it coming in the air. A West Michigan favorite Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery shared what this year's corn maze theme will be. Now before we check it out, let's take a look back at some of the previous corn maze designs over the past several years.
30 Acre Drive-Thru Sunflower Tour Pops Up in Centreville, MI
While some people are dreading the end of Summer, there's still time to admire the gorgeous sunflowers that grow in the SW Michigan area before the season ends. In Vicksburg, a little farm by the name of JTK Farms LLC. just announced a drive-thru tour of their sunflower field that is open to the public.
UPDATE: Man Wanted For Robbing Rockford Bank Arrested
UPDATE: According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, a 27-year-old Cadillac-area man has been arrested for robbing Fifth Third Bank in Rockford Saturday morning. With the help of the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post, the KCSO conducted a search warrant at a Wexford County home resulting in the arrest. The man is expected to be arraigned on charges of bank robbery in 63rd District Court.
Haunted Houses in the Kalamazoo Area 2022
Here's a quick guide to haunted houses from Niles to Jackson and all Michigan haunts in between. Looking for a haunted attraction that is within driving distance of Kalamazoo? The guide below has what you're looking for if you dare. You'll find Haunted Houses and other Haunted Attractions in Niles, Kalamazoo, Dorr, Jackson, and other Michigan towns within about a 1 hour and 10-minute drive or less from Kalamazoo. Whether it's a date night or a family outing, here's the info you need.
Good News! More Public Restrooms Are Coming to Downtown Kalamazoo
After the national attention we received last month following the City of Kalamazoo's move to decriminalize public urination and defecation, the city is continuing to address its citizens concerns over lack of public restrooms in the downtown area. National news sites like Fox News and the New York Post wrote...
10 Spots In Kalamazoo With The Best Fall Colors
With September, pumpkin spice, cooler weather, and hoodie season right around the corner, one thing people are excited about is the changing of seasons. For some people, like myself, the changing of the seasons means fighting allergies and colds as the weather changes, but for others, it's a celebration. Many humans call fall their favorite season for a number of reasons and nature would be one of the biggest.
Man Allegedly Steals from South Bend Walmart 3 Times in One Day
This alleged thief really gave it the old college try at the Walmart on Ireland Road in South Bend, Indiana. Mondays can be tough days for many of us. Ask employees of this Indiana Walmart. They had one guy who allegedly attempted to shoplift from their store not once, not twice but three times Monday. This story seems too crazy to be true.
There’s Actually a LOT of Alligators In Michigan, And They’re in Athens
There's been a LOT of Alligators in the news around Kalamzoo lately. Earlier this summer, an alligator was found in the Kalamazoo River in Calhoun County. Then, Tuesday, Police in Kalamazoo captured a young alligator crossing Lake Street. It's baffling as to HOW these alligators ended up in Michigan, but...
New Lake Burger Tavern Opening Soon On Westnedge In Portage
With all the construction and new buildings that are going up around Kalamazoo & Portage, it's easy to miss all of the new businesses that are opening up, so it caught me by surprise that soon there's going to be another burger place to open up soon on Westnedge in Portage where we've seen many new buildings near completion. A new Facebook page for the tavern has been started, but very little is known about the menu or features they'll offer:
Do Southwest Michigan Restaurants Offer Free Birthday Specials?
One day out of 365. We all have one, and we all share one with strangers. Birthdays are the one day in the year where the day is about you as an individual. Considering this one day is technically like the other 364, a person still has to eat. While living in the U.P. and Minnesota, I was able to quickly find all sorts of deals from restaurants and other businesses for free or discounted items on your birthday. Does Kalamazoo businesses offer similar birthday specials?
What is Can-Do Kalamazoo & What Is it That They Actually Do?
Recently, I learned about a local organization called Can-Do Kalamazoo. Since nothing in the name really gave away what they represented or what they did, a deep dive was required. As it turns out, this organization has one goal: to help local businesses succeed. What is Can-Do Kalamazoo?. You might...
As Great Lakes Shipping Co. Sits Empty, The Memories Still Flow
It's funny about places that are gone and a part of history; some places just evoke stronger emotions than others. Such is the case with the Great Lakes Shipping Company, which had about a forty-year run on the west side of Kalamazoo, just west of the Western Michigan University campus, at 4525 West KL Avenue.
Kalamazoo Police Capture Alligator Crossing Busy Street
It was just another day on the job, as a Kalamazoo Police Sergeant patrolled the streets of the Edison Neighborhood. It was Pre-Hump Day Tuesday, and all was well. But then, something caught the officer’s trained eye. Some sort of creature was crawling across Lake Street, one of the busier streets in Kalamazoo. It surely wasn’t one of your run-of-the-mill feral cats, known to roam the vicinity. Nope, it was your basic alligator.
The Chalk Masterpieces From Battle Creek's 2022 Color the Creek Festival
The 2022 Color the Creek Festival in Battle Creek yielded some incredible murals and even more incredible works of art using only chalk. Thank you, again, to Patman Droneography for allowing me to use these pictures. If you'd like to see more of his work, including mesmerizing drone footage (which, how do you not crash those things?) you can find him on Facebook or, as mentioned in that last photo, just check out his website here.
Niles Scream Park Hears Customer Pleas For Upcoming Season
It’s almost that season boys and ghouls. There is a thin, cold crisp to the approaching autumn air. Leaves are beginning to drop off their branches, curling on their descent down, now ready to be crunched under heavy footsteps. Apple orchards and pumpkin patches approach their harvest, ready for their fall visitors to take them home. Hauntings and scares are ready for any and all unsuspecting visitors.
We ‘Seriously’ Need to Talk About These Gourmet Hot Dogs in Battle Creek
I consider myself to be a frank fanatic. Not only do I love hot dogs of all shapes, sizes, and toppings, I'm also a super fan of the iconic oversized hot dog on wheels-- the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Having only just moved back to west Michigan a year ago, there's...
Michigan’s New Haunting Experience Announces Fall Schedule
As fall and Halloween come creeping slower, the spooky season vibes are ramping up. The Halloween movies are starting to come on TV, the new ones are coming out in theaters, the candy is filling the shelves, and the commercials are all over the airwaves. Everyone knows what time of the year is coming and as some are gathering candy, making plans with friends, and picking out costumes over the next few weeks, others have different plans.
