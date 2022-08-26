Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to pick up these four stocks if the market goes down on Friday
CNBC's Jim Cramer offered a list of stocks to buy on Friday if the market declines. "I was very disappointed in the performance of the tech stocks today … That said, I think the market will let you into the best ones and you're going to get better prices again," the "Mad Money" host said.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 46.09%, 74.50% and 30.23% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Should Investors Buy the Dip on Tesla Stock?
Down 26% year-to-date, will the electric car mogul return to the $1 trillion club in the future?
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 150% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Lemonade just unveiled its latest and most advanced artificial intelligence model for pricing insurance premiums. The company's recent second quarter was one of its best ever in terms of financial results. One Wall Street investment firm predicts major upside in Lemonade stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
kitco.com
Ethereum is the 'most valuable asset in the world,' and now it's just a waiting game – Ether Capital CEO
(Kitco News) With the crypto space zeroing in on the Ethereum Merge, which is just three weeks away, many are looking at the long-term investment picture, and for some, Ethereum is emerging as the top asset. "I see it as the most valuable asset in the world. It's now just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Steep Corrections Imminent for Bitcoin and Ethereum After Massive Fakeout in Stock Market: Top Crypto Analyst
A closely followed crypto strategist is issuing a dire warning to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) holders. Crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 106,800 Twitter followers that the recent sell-off in the stock market suggests an imminent move to the downside for Bitcoin. “Today’s sell-off from stocks is more than...
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) stock splits, gets new target at $360 a share
Tesla’s (TSLA) stock has now officially split 3-for-1 after closing at $891 per share yesterday, which means it should start trading at around $297 per share this morning. But now it already got its first price target update post-split at $360 a share. Tesla’s stock is an important indicator...
2 Growth Stocks Down 81% and 90% That Billionaires Keep Buying
Legendary money managers have been eager to scoop up shares of these beaten-down growth stocks.
The stock market could still see a decade of the 'roaring 20's' despite high inflation and rising interest rates, according to UBS
The stock market could still experience a roaring 20's-like decade despite high inflation and rising interest rates, according to UBS. That's an unpopular view given that many on Wall Street are still worried about the potential for 1970's-like stagflation. "The rest of this decade will very likely look very different...
How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
Carscoops
Tesla’s Value Drops After Carmaker’s Three-For-One Stock Split
Tesla shares have lost value since the automaker’s three-for-one stock split on Thursday. Shares in the electric automaker had opened at $302 immediately after the split but by the end of Thursday, they had fallen to $296.07 and $288.09 at close on Friday. Stock splits like Tesla’s don’t have...
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Find out why legendary investors were recently eager to buy these stocks.
The Fed only needs another 100 basis points of rate hikes as the economy is already showing signs of slowing, Wharton's Jeremy Siegel says
The Federal Reserve only needs to raise interest rates by another 100 basis points in this tightening cycle, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel told CNBC on Friday. The economy is already showing signs of slowing down with the four rate hikes it's issued so far this year, he said. The Fed's...
tipranks.com
Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks
Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her...
Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys
These household names offer a combination of powerful business advantages and bargain-bin stock prices.
NASDAQ
2 Unstoppable Industrial Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
If you're planning to turn $250,000 into $1 million in 10 years, you've got some work to do. To accomplish the feat, you'll have to earn an average compounded return of about 14.8% per year on your portfolio. To put that in perspective, the average annualized return of the S&P 500 index has been 10.93% since its inception in 1957. So you'll have to significantly outperform the index's long-run average over the next 10 years.
Comments / 0