As the great Ethereum Merge approaches next month, Coinbase is taking steps to safeguard its users. Here’s all you need to know about the development. After completing the Goerli public test net merge this month, the great Ethereum (ETH-USD) merge is anticipated next month, and excitement remains palpable. The transition from a proof of work (PoW) mechanism to a proof of stake (PoS) protocol is expected to reduce its energy consumption drastically. Coinbase (COIN), one of the leading crypto exchanges, is taking steps to keep customers’ assets safe during the event. The exchange will halt deposits and withdrawals of new Ethereum and ERC-20 tokens.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO