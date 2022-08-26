Read full article on original website
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
tipranks.com
Here’s How Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) will Protect Ether Holdings during the Merge
As the great Ethereum Merge approaches next month, Coinbase is taking steps to safeguard its users. Here’s all you need to know about the development. After completing the Goerli public test net merge this month, the great Ethereum (ETH-USD) merge is anticipated next month, and excitement remains palpable. The transition from a proof of work (PoW) mechanism to a proof of stake (PoS) protocol is expected to reduce its energy consumption drastically. Coinbase (COIN), one of the leading crypto exchanges, is taking steps to keep customers’ assets safe during the event. The exchange will halt deposits and withdrawals of new Ethereum and ERC-20 tokens.
tipranks.com
Dell Technologies Ceases Operations in Russia
What are analyst predicting about the stock share price after Dell’s departure?. Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) spokesperson Mike Siemienas confirmed on Saturday, August 27th, that the U.S. computer company discontinued all operations in Russia after closing its offices in mid-August. The firm is a vital supplier of servers...
tipranks.com
Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Joins the S&P 600; Stock Surges
Avid Technolgy’s (AVID) stock is surging in pre-market activity on Tuesday, after it was announced the stock will join the S&P 600 Small Cap Index. The stock price jumped because whenever a stock is added to an index, all ETFs that track that index automatically purchase that stock. Avid...
tipranks.com
Crypto Investor? You Can Now Conduct Research on TipRanks
If you want to know which cryptocurrencies to buy, TipRanks can now help you with your research. You can conduct research for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash on TipRanks, with fifty more currencies coming by the end of 2022. Here’s how to use TipRanks to conduct crypto research....
tipranks.com
Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock: Website Traffic Hints at a Dismal Second Quarter
Baidu’s Website Traffic Trends signal that the technology giant may report weak second-quarter results. However, possible growth catalysts secure Baidu’s long-term trajectory. Chinese technology giant Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) is slated to release its second quarter Fiscal 2022 results on August 30, before the market opens. Baidu specializes in...
tipranks.com
Micro Focus’ stock soars 94% on news of £5 billion takeover deal
Ontario-based Open Text Corp. announced a deal to buy Micro Focus International for £5 billion. Shares of UK-based software company Micro Focus (GB:MCRO) jumped by almost 94% in the wake of takeover news by a Canadian software company, Open Text Corp. (Nasdaq:OTEX). Micro Focus is one of the few...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Monday, August 29: What You Need to Know
The Federal Reserve is not slowing down with its interest-rate hiking campaign anytime soon, and this is making investors reassess their portfolios again, wiping out the market’s gains from August. As a result, stocks finished today’s trading session in the red. Stocks Finish Monday’s Session in the Red...
tipranks.com
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Needs Some Adjustments Before It Can Fully Ripen
Operating a full-stack insurance firm powered by artificial intelligence, Lemonade brings a great narrative to the table. However, management needs to start thinking more like a traditional insurance provider for LMND stock to truly blossom. As the rise of financial technology (fintech) platforms confirms, more people are interested in integrating...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Jumped Yesterday Despite the Market Retreat
Pinduoduo has delivered strong Q2 numbers on top-line as well as bottom-line fronts. At the same time, favorable macro developments point to buoyant investor sentiment about the stock. While the tech-heavy NASDAQ (NDX) index dropped 1% yesterday, shares of the biggest agriculture platform in China, Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) (GB:0A2S), jumped...
tipranks.com
Will Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rebound on Plans to Boost Organic Growth?
Disney’s latest initiatives should brighten up its prospects and provide support to its beaten-down stock, which has crashed 27.2% so far this year. Let’s learn more about the company’s recent moves. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is firing on all cylinders to accelerate organic growth by boosting...
tipranks.com
‘Trade With Caution,’ Says Oppenheimer; Here Are 2 Stocks to Consider
Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments regarding the central bank’s intention to curb inflation even if it causes “some pain” spooked the markets on Friday. And according to Ari Wald, Head of Technical Analysis at Oppenheimer, there are other worrying indicators. “The S&P 500’s rejection from its...
tipranks.com
Web3 Foundation Supports Project That’ll Bring News Publishers onto Blockchain
The newly revealed collaborative partnership forged with the World Association of News Publishers is designed to unlock new revenue streams for news publishers by supporting innovative means of creating, distributing, and monetizing digital news. As the number of media outlets and social media platforms continues to swell, it is becoming...
tipranks.com
Crypto Hacks and Potential Solutions: Interview with Analog’s Chief Architect Victor Young
We sat down with Victor Young, the Founder and Chief Architect of Analog – a layer-0 blockchain, to get his perspective on the growing challenge of crypto hacks, why they happen, and what can be done to make blockchains and exchanges safer. More than $1.9 billion worth of cryptocurrency...
tipranks.com
Weekly Market Review: Fed Pledges to Continue Fighting Inflation
Our weekly review of the market. The broader U.S. market averages fell more than 3% across the board Friday, following hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve. Our Stock of the Week is a Commodity name. The broader U.S. market averages fell more than 3% across the board Friday, following hawkish...
