Polka party hits the right beat for patrons at Batavia Downs

American Dealer N breaks all-time track record in $75,000 Kane Memorial at Batavia Downs
American Dealer N scored a 2-½ length victory and set a new all-time track record of 1:50.2 in the 17th edition of the $75,000 Robert J. Kane Memorial Invitational Pace at Batavia Downs on Friday night (Aug. 26).
Did You See Wolf Blitzer’s Post About Niagara Falls? [PHOTO]
Buffalo is truly a unique place. For those of us who grew up here in the Western New York area, Buffalo is not just a city with a great football team and excellent food, it is family. Buffalo is family. That's how I refer to it because, for me, Buffalo...
Check Out This Million Dollar Home In East Aurora [PHOTOS]
There are hundreds of stunning homes all over Western New York - especially in East Aurora. East Aurora, New York has some of the most beautiful homes we’ve ever seen. Large, rich in history, and generally all-around stunning, there are so many houses in that area we’d love to buy if we ever won the lottery. The most recent million-dollar home sold in East Aurora is no exception - and could easily be one of the most striking Western New York homes out there.
The Batavian
Surfer Beach hangs 1:52.3 on Batavia feature field
Surfer Beach took a while to get the lead but when he did he finished the job this week, winning the $15,000 Winners-Over I Handicap at Batavia Downs on Saturday night (Aug. 27). Last week's feature winner Stratosphere (Drew Monti) was first to the front and held that position until...
Two people charged with harassment at Jason Aldean concert
The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Jason Aldean concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Aug. Both were issued appearance tickets. Chelsea E. Kirsch, 28, of Weimars Street, Buffalo, is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly kicking another person in the head. Tina M. Simmons, 40, of Schuster Road, Schenectady, is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly striking a Live Nation security guard in the head.
The Batavian
Joan E. Hale
- Joan E. Hale, 92, of Batavia, died Wednesday (August 24, 2022) at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia, surrounded by her family. She was born November 14, 1929, the daughter of the late Frank and Agnes (Gilliam) Hulburt. A member of Resurrection Parish, she enjoyed a dedicated and rewarding...
The Batavian
JEFFREY A. CARLSON
Jeffrey A. Carlson, 73, of East Bethany, NY passed away on Thursday, August 25th, 2022 with his loving wife and daughter by his side. Jeff was born on June 23, 1949 in Bradford, Pennsylvania. He is predeceased by his parents, Donald and Marjorie Carlson and his brother, Terry. Survivors include...
Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State
It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
Former Buffalo Bills Fan Favorite Selling New York Home
It looks like a bunch of former Buffalo Bills are looking to move out of the Western New York area. Earlier this week, former Buffalo Bills' Cole Beasley posted on Twitter that he was selling his Orchard Park Home for $1.5 million dollars. [SEE PHOTOS]. Now it looks like former...
Three people arrested at Whiz Khalif concert
The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Whiz Khalif concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Aug. 25. All were issued appearance tickets. Brook L. Garrett, 20 of Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly striking a Live Nation security guard in the head. Anthony J. Connolly, 18, of North Main Street, Angola, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.
buffalorising.com
Buffalo’s Pulaski Festival & 84th Pulaski Parade￼
Festival season is still in high gear. As the summer winds dow, one festival/parade to look forward to is Buffalo’s Pulaski Festival & 84th Pulaski Parade. The multi-cultural event takes place on Saturday, September 10 at Niagara Square. This year marks the 84th year that the festival/parade that honors...
Whoever said art can't be funny? Comedy debuts at GO Art!
Drawing from both sides of Genesee County, GO Art! host/comedian Chris Hasenauer of Rochester, center, relaxes before Friday's show with fellow comedians Sarah Benderson, left, of Rochester, Ryan Garcia of Rochester, and, far right, Alex Brady of Buffalo. Hasenauer would like to offer more comedy nights through winter, he said, at the East Main Street site.
Lt. Aaron Salter to be honored in golf tournament Monday
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The retired Buffalo police officer and Tops security guard killed in the Tops mass shooting will be honored on Monday. There will be two fundraisers to raise money for the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship. It starts with a celebrity golf tournament at the Lockport Town and Country Club, which will […]
Law and Order: Vine Street resident facing multiple charges from conflicts with her neighbors
Kimberly A. Fox, 44, of Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Fox is accused of violating a stay-away order of protection on Aug. 22 at 2:40 p.m. at a location on Vine Street, Batavia. She was arraigned in City Court and ordered held on $1,000 bail, $2,000 bond, or $5,000 partially secured bond. Fox is also charged with two counts of criminal contempt 2nd stemming from an incident reported on Aug. 19 at 10:30 a.m. on Vine Street. Fox is accused of violating an order of protection by yelling at two of her neighbors.
The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State
There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
From England to Batavia, late music director brought standards and passion for music
The way Jim Owen tells the story, his father Frank had very high standards when it came to music, and not every Owen in the family made the cut. “My sister Kathy was a very good singer, and my brother Robert was a very good singer, and then there’s Jim,” the honorary Mayor of Redfield Parkway said, adding that his father wasn’t mean about it. “He was very encouraging of me, he knew I liked sports … cross-country, basketball, and golf.”
Team eyes empty parcel for brewery in Lancaster
LANCASTER, N.Y. — A brewery in Lancaster, still in the conceptual phase, would be developed at Broadway and Pavement Road, where partners Mike Paolini and Joe Pici expect to transition a home brewing passion into a business venture. The team, which includes Pici’s father, also named Joe, is meeting...
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 26 - August 28
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're headed into the final weekend of August but there is no shortage of family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts will take place Saturday and Sunday on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. There will be 170 artists, four stages with music, dance and puppetry, food, a KidsFest and more. You can find more information here.
Photos: Boxing and Brews at the Creekside in Le Roy
BeyondDriven Fitness opened its Boxing and Brews tour at the Creekside Inn in Le Roy on Thursday evening. Matt Walther said the fitness club is planning to bring the event to more taverns and breweries in the area. "It's kind of box now beer later type of event," he said. "It's just a fun way to get into fitness." Walther said boxing workouts combine strength training and cardio for a workout that is as fun as it is complete.
These Buffalo Restaurants Had Violations In Their Latest Inspections
Anytime you head out to grab a quick bite in Western New York you hope that you are getting food that has been prepared properly and in a clean environment. The Erie County Department of Health makes routine checks on all the restaurants in the area to make sure that each of them is up to code to ensure a healthy dining experience for you.
The Batavian
