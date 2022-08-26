ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cleaning Lady Season 2: Naveen Andrews Joins Series to Play a Major Role

Naveen Andrews has joined The Cleaning Lady Season 2 as a series regular. The Lost alum plays a major role in the series, especially in Nadia’s (Eva De Dominici) life. From a love triangle, the series may feature a quadrilateral situation with Andrews’ arrival. So, what role will he play in The Cleaning Lady Season 2?
She-Hulk Writer Explains Why the Hulk Left Earth in Episode 2

During the second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we saw Mark Ruffalo's Hulk in a Sakaarian ship flying off to space (presumably heading to Sakaar) which led fans to believe that it's the character's last appearance in the series as well as speculate on why he is potentially returning to the planet where he spent years as a gladiator.
Where to Watch and Stream Jack Brooks: Monster Slayer Free Online

Cast: Robert Englund Trevor Matthews Daniel Kash David Fox Dean Hawes. As a child Jack Brooks witnessed the brutal murder of his family. Now a young man he struggles with a pestering girlfriend, therapy sessions that resolve nothing, and night classes that barely hold his interest. After unleashing an ancient curse, Jack's Professor undergoes a transformation into something not-quite- human, and Jack is forced to confront some old demons... along with a few new ones.
Where to Watch and Stream Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Adrian Pasdar Fred Tatasciore Dee Bradley Baker Robin Atkin Downes David Kaye. Geners: Action Adventure Animation Family. Director: Eric Radomski. Release Date: Dec 03, 2013. About. The...
