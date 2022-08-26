The Great New York State Fair returns — and In Focus is getting in on the action. JoDee Kenney heads to the fairgrounds to sample some of the best of what the fair has to offer and to chat with some local leaders about some of the benefits of the fair — benefits that go beyond delicious food and fun activities. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says that with so many people traveling to the area, the fair is a huge economic booster in Central New York — for businesses who have a presence at the fair, but also for businesses who benefit from the increase in tourists that the fair brings every year. It’s a boost that was diminished in the last two years, with the fair canceled in 2020 and scaled back in 2021 — but in 2022, McMahon says the fair is back and better than ever.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO