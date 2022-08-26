Read full article on original website
This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State
Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State, but only one can be at the top of the list. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
Cornell University
Three projects awarded Belonging at Cornell innovation grants
The Presidential Advisors on Diversity and Equity (PADE) have awarded three Belonging at Cornell innovation grants for 2022 programming, for projects addressing a range of topics involving diversity, equity and inclusion on all of Cornell’s campuses. Similar to last year, PADE had originally sought two projects in its request...
theithacan.org
Vice president for human resources to leave Ithaca College
Hayley Harris, vice president for human resources and planning at Ithaca College, will be departing the college soon, according to an email from the college. In an Aug. 29 email to the campus community, President La Jerne Terry Cornish announced that Harris will begin her new role as associate vice president and chief human resources officer for the University of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois on Oct. 6.
For at least 49 years, the NYS Fair hosted a Catholic Mass. This year, it was cancelled
Update: The traditional Roman Catholic Mass at the New York State Fair will return at 9 .m. Sunday, Sept. 4. The nearly 50-year tradition of a Roman Catholic Mass on Sundays at the New York State Fair has been cancelled for 2022. It’s not clear why or whether it’s a...
PHOTOS: The Small Upstate New York Town That Played a Huge Role in Women’s Rights
In July of 1848 something the United States had never seen before happened – women who were tired of being treated like property, tired of being silenced, and tired of being treated as inferior beings took a stand and raised their voices. These brave women demanded that just like...
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
JUST wins class action lawsuit against Broome County Sherriff
After two years of prohibited contact between inmates and visitors, Broome County Jail must resume in-person visitation. Last May, Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier (JUST), a nonprofit that advocates against mass incarceration, filed a lawsuit against David Harder, the sheriff of Broome County Jail, for prohibiting in-person visitation and overcharging for phone and video calls. According to legal documents, the jail allows inmates a weekly, free five-minute call, with payment required for each minute afterward. The class action suit was filed on May 11 by Joshua Cotter, an attorney at Legal Services of Central New York, on behalf of JUST, who pleaded to make the resumption of in-person visitation a legal requirement.
localsyr.com
Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
Input sought on closing Binghamton schools
The Binghamton City School District is scheduling additional public forums as it continues to mull over whether to close one of its elementary schools.
uncoveringnewyork.com
The 21 Best Things to Do in Ithaca, NY (and the Rest of Tompkins County)
I’ve traveled all over New York, and there might be nowhere that I enjoy visiting more than Ithaca in the Finger Lakes region. That’s because not only is this area incredibly beautiful thanks to Cayuga Lake and the many fantastic waterfalls in the area, but there are also some excellent museums, great adult beverages, and much more to see and do here.
Disabled boy was in upstate New York apartment with 2 bodies for 3 days, officials say
A boy found alive with two bodies inside a Syracuse, New York, apartment last week was with the corpses for three days, according to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick. As a baby, the boy was badly injured by his father violently shaking him leaving the child blind and a...
wxhc.com
Homer Police, Cortland Police and Cortland Sheriff Announce New Police Academy Graduates
Friday was a successful day for three police agencies in the Cortland County area as all three celebrated the graduations of new officers from the Syracuse Regional Police Academy. The Village of Homer celebrated Officer Jordan Cowen from the academy where he was recognized for his excellence in emergency vehicle...
ithaca.com
School Board Divided Over What To Do About Vacancy
Following a tumultuous election in May that changed the structure of the Ithaca City School Board, the Board Of Education, which is usually a nine-member organization, was left one member short. Right now, it looks like the Ithaca City Board of Education is going to be left with an eight-member...
localsyr.com
FAQ: Help with the letter from Practice Resources, LLC
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thousands of Central New Yorkers recently received letters from Practice Resources, LLC, a local medical billing company, about a data breach. Viewers reached out to the Your Stories team to see if these letters were legitimate — which they are. As confusion around the letters grew, so did your questions.
Smoking and cannabis at the 2022 New York State Fair: What you should know
Haileigh Marle of Fulton and a couple of friends found a somewhat secluded and slightly shady spot to take a break at the New York State Fair one day last week. It was one of the fair’s new designated smoking areas. Inside, Haileigh vaped some some legal recreational marijuana....
gvhealthnews.com
Providing Memory Care At Home: Always an Overwhelming Job
Karen Sabia, 58, of Newark, cares for her mother, Bert Sabia, 91, who lives in Pittsford and has Alzheimer’s, macular degeneration and glaucoma. Bert Sabia remembers little of working as a potter for 30 years. When Karen’s father died unexpectedly in early 2021, she and her brother, Mark, became aware their father had provided 24-hour care.
Invasive bug could do major damage; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 29)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Hot, humid; PM thunderstorm possible; 5-day forecast. BIG CROWD FOR A CRAZYSEXYCOOL NIGHT: TLC, one of the most popular musical groups of the 1990s, helped bring Friday night’s New York State Fair crowd all the way back to that decade with its concert at Chevy Park. Review, more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State
It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon: 'The fair is a huge economic booster'
The Great New York State Fair returns — and In Focus is getting in on the action. JoDee Kenney heads to the fairgrounds to sample some of the best of what the fair has to offer and to chat with some local leaders about some of the benefits of the fair — benefits that go beyond delicious food and fun activities. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says that with so many people traveling to the area, the fair is a huge economic booster in Central New York — for businesses who have a presence at the fair, but also for businesses who benefit from the increase in tourists that the fair brings every year. It’s a boost that was diminished in the last two years, with the fair canceled in 2020 and scaled back in 2021 — but in 2022, McMahon says the fair is back and better than ever.
Byrne Dairy Plans to Develop a Fourth Broome County Store
Syracuse-based Byrne Dairy is continuing its expansion into the Binghamton area with a move to open a fourth convenience store in Broome County. Byrne opened its first local shop on East Main Street in Endicott in late May. The company previously revealed plans for additional stores in Endwell and Whitney Point.
2 Central New York factories employing 500 to close
Cortland, N.Y. -- Two Central New York factories are slated to close by the end of the year, eliminating nearly 500 jobs. Voyant Beauty and Alpla Inc. notified workers in Cortland on Tuesday of the plans to shut down the factories.
