lakeplacidnews.com
Leadership changes at Lake Placid Central
LAKE PLACID — A major administrative shift at Lake Placid Middle-High School is underway just ahead of the new school year after the school’s high school principal resigned, the school’s middle school principal has been hired to also serve as the high school principal, and a new dean of students position has been created to bolster the principal’s disciplinary duties.
mynbc5.com
Several cows killed after storm destroys barn on Rutland County farm
CLARENDON, Vt. — Community members helped to pick up the pieces at a Rutland County farm on Saturday after it was damaged during Friday night's storm. Chris Garrow Billings sent NBC5 News photos from the Bromley Farm, after spending the day with community members cleaning up. Billings said the...
newportdispatch.com
Teen injured during crash in Fairfax
FAIRFAX — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Fairfax this morning. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 104 and Andbron Road, at around 6:30 a.m. According to the report, an 18-year-old driver from Fairfax was traveling east on Vermont Route 104 at...
Bridgeport woman with terminal cancer sues Vermont over residency requirement for assisted suicide
A Bridgeport woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives.
mynbc5.com
Jersey Mike's opening date delayed due to lack of staff
WILLISTON, Vt. — Staffing shortages in the restaurant industry continue to plague our area, and Jersey Mike's Subs is no exception to the rule. The new sandwich shop in Williston has pushed its grand opening back due to a lack of new hires, general manager Tom King told NBC5 on Friday.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Middlebury yesterday. Police say they observed a truck operating at a high rate of speed on Vermont Route 125 at around 10:35 p.m. When troopers initiated a traffic stop, the truck attempted to make a right-hand turn onto...
mynbc5.com
New York police ask for help finding missing man last seen in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Police have located a man who went missing earlier this morning. Officials say Fred Kelly, 86, was located and is in stable condition. Kelly was found about half a mile from his home and is in stable condition, police said. He was given minor medical attention.
13-year-old killed in Rutland County ATV crash
A 13-year-old has died after an ATV crash in Rutland County. Vermont State Police have identified the boy as Jason Wooden of Randolph, Vermont.
WNYT
Lake George thief caught on camera has change of heart
A woman caught on camera stealing a campaign sign in Lake George has apparently had a change of heart. NewsChannel 13 recently showed you video of a woman stealing a campaign sign and flag from a home in Lake George. The property owner, Pete Spinosa, who is retired military, told...
WCAX
Police: Tractor operator used drugs prior to fatal motorcycle crash
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities have charged an Enosburg farm worker with using drugs prior to a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a Milton man back in May. The crash happened May 6 on Route 105 in Sheldon. Vermont State Police say Jason Kennison of Enosburg was under the influence of drugs when he pulled his tractor out in front of the motorcycle operated by Rodney Hall, 71, of Milton. Hall died of his injuries.
WCAX
Police say Burlington man behind two recent shootings
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington teen pleaded not guilty Thursday in connection with two recent shootings in the Queen City. Police have connected Abukar Hilowle,19, to two incidents earlier this month that were less than 48 hours apart. “Based on that search warrant and subsequent interviews, felt we had...
WRGB
Man arrested, accused of taking thousands of dollars and not starting construction project
CHESTERTOWN, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a 31 year old man on grand larceny charges, accused of taking money for construction work he never did. Police say Timothy M. Brown was arrested on August 23rd after a larceny complaint. Investigators say Brown working under the...
newportdispatch.com
Driver responsible for fatal crash in Sheldon facing DUI-drug charges
SHELDON — A 38-year-old man from Enosburg was cited for DUI drugs following a fatal crash that took place in Sheldon back in May. On May 6, authorities were notified of a crash involving a farm tractor towing a piece of farm equipment and a motorcycle on Vermont Route 105.
