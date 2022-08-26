ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NY

Leadership changes at Lake Placid Central

LAKE PLACID — A major administrative shift at Lake Placid Middle-High School is underway just ahead of the new school year after the school’s high school principal resigned, the school’s middle school principal has been hired to also serve as the high school principal, and a new dean of students position has been created to bolster the principal’s disciplinary duties.
LAKE PLACID, NY
newportdispatch.com

Teen injured during crash in Fairfax

FAIRFAX — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Fairfax this morning. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 104 and Andbron Road, at around 6:30 a.m. According to the report, an 18-year-old driver from Fairfax was traveling east on Vermont Route 104 at...
mynbc5.com

Jersey Mike's opening date delayed due to lack of staff

WILLISTON, Vt. — Staffing shortages in the restaurant industry continue to plague our area, and Jersey Mike's Subs is no exception to the rule. The new sandwich shop in Williston has pushed its grand opening back due to a lack of new hires, general manager Tom King told NBC5 on Friday.
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Middlebury yesterday. Police say they observed a truck operating at a high rate of speed on Vermont Route 125 at around 10:35 p.m. When troopers initiated a traffic stop, the truck attempted to make a right-hand turn onto...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

New York police ask for help finding missing man last seen in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Police have located a man who went missing earlier this morning. Officials say Fred Kelly, 86, was located and is in stable condition. Kelly was found about half a mile from his home and is in stable condition, police said. He was given minor medical attention.
WNYT

Lake George thief caught on camera has change of heart

A woman caught on camera stealing a campaign sign in Lake George has apparently had a change of heart. NewsChannel 13 recently showed you video of a woman stealing a campaign sign and flag from a home in Lake George. The property owner, Pete Spinosa, who is retired military, told...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WCAX

Police: Tractor operator used drugs prior to fatal motorcycle crash

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities have charged an Enosburg farm worker with using drugs prior to a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a Milton man back in May. The crash happened May 6 on Route 105 in Sheldon. Vermont State Police say Jason Kennison of Enosburg was under the influence of drugs when he pulled his tractor out in front of the motorcycle operated by Rodney Hall, 71, of Milton. Hall died of his injuries.
WCAX

Police say Burlington man behind two recent shootings

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington teen pleaded not guilty Thursday in connection with two recent shootings in the Queen City. Police have connected Abukar Hilowle,19, to two incidents earlier this month that were less than 48 hours apart. “Based on that search warrant and subsequent interviews, felt we had...
BURLINGTON, VT
