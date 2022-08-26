Neb. Gov. Ricketts Provides Update on Trade Mission to United Kingdom & Ireland

Read full article on original website
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Up to 4 million Americans out of work with long COVID
"This is a shocking number," report author Katie Bach, a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institute, told NBC News. The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis estimated last month that 26% of people with long COVID were out of work or had cut their working hours as of mid-2021. And a U.K. survey found that 16% of people with long COVID had reduced hours and 20%…
Best’s Review: Top 20 U.S. Cyber Insurers, Largest Latin America Insurers and More
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The August issue ofBest’s Review includes exclusive AM Best data on the top. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.
Sen. Warren fears Fed rate hikes, plan could tip US into recession
WASHINGTON - Sen. Elizabeth Warren , D- Mass. , took aim at the Federal Reserve's. inflation-fighting game plan Sunday, saying she was worried the central bank will tip the. economy into a recession. "Do you know what's worse than high prices and a strong economy?" she asked on. CNN's. "State...
Best’s Special Report: U.S. Property/Casualty Rating Actions Mixed as Insurers Face Pressure From Loss Trends
Property/casualty (P/C) insurance industry experienced a decline in Credit Rating (rating) upgrades and a modest rise in downgrades in the first half of 2022, with an increase in affirmations, highlighting how carriers have been resilient in the face of escalating losses, according to a new AM Best report. Affirmations accounted...
APPLIED BLOCKCHAIN, INC. – 10-K – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
You should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations together with our consolidated financial statements and the related notes appearing elsewhere in this Annual Report on form 10-K. Some of the information contained in this discussion and analysis or set forth elsewhere in this Annual Report, including information with respect to our plans and strategy for our business, includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. You should read the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in the following discussion and analysis. Business Overview We design, build, and operate Next-Gen datacenters which are designed to provide massive computing power and support high-compute applications. Our first facility was constructed in.
One80 Intermediaries Expands Warranty Business With the Acquisition of Montage, Inc.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. (Montage). Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Included in the transaction are Montage Furniture Services and Montage Jewelry Care, based in. Grand Rapids, Michigan. . The firm provides protection plans for residential furniture, jewelry and watch purchases. Protection plans are...
World Insurance Associates Expands Midwest Presence with Acquisition of Woody Insurance Group
Iselin, NJ , Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The Woody Insurance Group. has been providing insurance to individuals and businesses in the. Kansas. and.
Crop Insurance Reporting and Other Changes (CIROC); Corrections
CFR Part: "7 CFR Part 457" RIN Number: "RIN 0563-AC79" Document Number: "Docket ID FCIC-22-0004" (ARPI) Regulations, Common Crop Insurance Policy (CCIP) Basic Provisions, and 20 Crop Provisions. That final rule contained some incorrect references, missing words, grammatical and spelling errors, repetitive parenthetical titles, and inadvertently removed text in the amendatory instructions. This document makes the corrections.
Best’s Special Report: U.S. Life/Health Ratings Activity in 2021 Mixed as Insurers Navigate Headwinds
Life/health (L/H) insurance industry saw a higher number of Credit Rating (rating) upgrades in the first half of 2022 compared with the same prior-year period, with improved capitalization levels a driving force, according to a new AM Best report. Rating downgrades decreased in the first half of 2022, according to...
Research on Aging Journal Issues Research Articles in October/December 2022 Edition
LONDON, England , Aug. 29 -- Research on Aging, a peer-reviewed journal that says it features social gerontology, published research articles on the following topics in its October/. December 2022. edition:. Articles:. * Responding to Disability Onset in the Late Working Years: What do. Older Workers. do?. * Concern About...
TATA AIA Life Announces Record Annual Bonus of INR 861 crores for its policyholders
PRNewswire/ -- Tata AIA Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tata AIA), one of the fastest-growing private life insurers has declared a bonus of INR. for FY2022 to all eligible participating policyholders. This is the 5th consecutive year of bonus payment and exceeds the bonus paid in FY2021 by 20%. All participating...
Meredith Ryan-Reid Named CEO of Versant Health, a MetLife Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), announced today that Meredith Ryan-Reid has been named CEO of. , a managed vision care company and wholly-owned subsidiary of. “Meredith’s experience in multiple facets of the insurance industry, commitment to talent development, and customer-centric approach position her as the ideal leader for the.
The growing state of Florida’s Citizens Insurance
The number of Citizens Property Insurance Corporation policies has skyrocketed as bankrupt or exiting carriers force homeowners to seek refuge with the "insurer of last resort." As of. July 2022. , Citizen's policy count stood at 937, 835, which is double that of 2020. At the current growth rate of...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National Western Life Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. ). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of. Ozark National...
Patent Issued for System and method for a fast rental application (USPTO 11410225): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Bobsin, Angela Rachelle ( Scottsdale, AZ , US),. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The background description provided herein is for the purpose of generally presenting the context of the disclosure. Work of the presently named inventors, to the extent it is described in this background section, as well as aspects of the description that may not otherwise qualify as prior art at the time of filing, are neither expressly nor impliedly admitted as prior art against the present disclosure.
Decision Research Corporation is Proud to be the Specialty Category Gold Sponsor at InsureTech Connect Vegas 2022
PRNewswire/ -- Decision Research Corporation. (DRC), an industry leading provider of cloud-provisioned enterprise solutions for the P&C and Specialty insurance industry, is excited to announce its Specialty Category Gold Sponsorship of InsureTech Conference Vegas 2022, one of the world's largest insuretech events, taking place from. September 20-22 in Las Vegas.
Xtreme5 Teen Tech Summit Empowers More Than 100 Philadelphia Youth, Provides Hands-on Experience With Drones and other AI Technologies at Science History Institute
Philadelphia, PA , Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, more than 100 Philadelphia youth attended the Xtreme5 Teen Tech Summit, powered by Grace3 Technologies, a Black-owned global technology company. The free event, which took place at the. , was designed to empower the next generation of leaders by delivering...
New Findings Reported from University of Nebraska Describe Advances in Agriculture (Insured Corn Losses in the United States from Weather and Climate Perils): Agriculture
-- A new study on agriculture is now available. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “This study used corn insurance data as a proxy for agricultural loss to better inform producers and decision-makers about resilience and mitigation.”. Our news correspondents obtained a quote...
Which insurers will join Iowa Medicaid? DHS to announce new contracts
Gazette (Cedar Rapids, IA) Aug. 28—Iowa health care providers serving Medicaid patients hope increased competition will improve health outcomes, patient choice and quality of care for poor and disabled Iowans. But after a sometimes-tumultuous six years of the privatized Iowa Medicaid program — which saw the exit of two...
