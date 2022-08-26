Affordability of Personal Auto Insurance 3x Worse in Louisiana Compared to Most Affordable State, IRC Study Finds

Read full article on original website
The growing state of Florida’s Citizens Insurance
The number of Citizens Property Insurance Corporation policies has skyrocketed as bankrupt or exiting carriers force homeowners to seek refuge with the "insurer of last resort." As of. July 2022. , Citizen's policy count stood at 937, 835, which is double that of 2020. At the current growth rate of...
World Insurance Associates Expands Midwest Presence with Acquisition of Woody Insurance Group
Iselin, NJ , Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The Woody Insurance Group. has been providing insurance to individuals and businesses in the. Kansas. and.
Best’s Special Report: U.S. Life/Health Ratings Activity in 2021 Mixed as Insurers Navigate Headwinds
Life/health (L/H) insurance industry saw a higher number of Credit Rating (rating) upgrades in the first half of 2022 compared with the same prior-year period, with improved capitalization levels a driving force, according to a new AM Best report. Rating downgrades decreased in the first half of 2022, according to...
One80 Intermediaries Expands Warranty Business With the Acquisition of Montage, Inc.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. (Montage). Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Included in the transaction are Montage Furniture Services and Montage Jewelry Care, based in. Grand Rapids, Michigan. . The firm provides protection plans for residential furniture, jewelry and watch purchases. Protection plans are...
Buckle Signs Agreement with InsureScan to Support Alabama Drivers with Auto Insurance Needs
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Buckle, the financial services company providing auto insurance solutions for the gig economy, and InsureScan, an upcoming auto insurance specialist, have entered into a managing general agency (MGA) agreement supporting drivers in. Alabama. . Under the agreement, InsureScan is underwriting non-standard auto insurance policies using. Gateway Insurance. ,...
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
20 Most Affordable Places To Live That Have Great Weather, Too
With housing prices on the rise, it might seem like a tall order to find a place to live that has both affordable housing and good weather -- but such places do exist. PropertyShark analyzed U.S....
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Forestry Mutual Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a-” (Excellent) from “bbb+” (Good) of. Forestry Mutual Insurance Company. (FMIC) (. Raleigh, NC. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Antilles Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Antilles Insurance Company. (Antilles) (. San Juan. , PR). These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Antilles’ balance sheet strength,...
8 million Americans may get health insurance rebates from $78 to $155 a person
More than 8 million Americans could be in line for a rebate from their health insurance provider. The rebates come from a regulation that requires insurance companies that sell group or individual policies to meet a“ medical loss ratio” to spend at least 80% of premiums on health care costs or expenses related to patient health. An analysis by the Kaiser Family…
Reports Outline Managed Care Findings from National Center for Chronic Diseases Prevention and Health Promotion (Review of Publicly Available State Policies for Long-acting Reversible Contraception Device Reimbursement): Managed Care
-- Investigators publish new report on Managed Care. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Provider challenges to accessing long-acting reversible contraception (LARC) include level of reimbursement for LARC device acquisition and cost to stock. State-level LARC device reimbursement policies that cover a greater proportion of the cost of the LARC device and enable providers to purchase LARC upfront may improve contraceptive access.”
Provana Partners with Finexus Insurance Agency to Provide Property & Casualty Insurance Benefits to Customers
--News Direct-- Provana, provider of the industry’s first unified platform for compliance and performance management, today announced a partnership with. to provide clients with greater access to property and casualty insurance offerings, including potential discounts for users of Provana’s compliance solutions. Finexus Insurance Agency, LLC. is a leading...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National Western Life Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. ). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of. Ozark National...
California homeowners could continue losing insurance as wildfire threat looms [Bay Area News Group]
San Jose Mercury News (CA) Almost a year to the day after evacuating during the devastating CZU Lightning Complex. learned she’d been dropped by her home insurance company. had become too risky to cover, her provider explained, and Osborn was left to seek out a new policy in the middle of fire season.
Rep. Lawson Releases Reports Showing Inflation Reduction Act Will Lower Health Care Costs for Local Families
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Rep. Al Lawson announced that families in the 5th Congressional District of Florida. will soon see more affordable prescription drugs for Medicare recipients and lower health insurance premiums made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act. "For far too long, big corporations have forced many Americans...
SES Risk Solutions and Latchel Partner to Curb Rising Property Insurance Costs for SFR Property Managers and Landlords
New program leverages innovative technology, underwriting expertise, and buying power to deliver an exclusive property insurance solution. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- As the SFR industry continues to grapple with rising costs and compressed margins,. and Latchel have partnered to create a unique program offering designed to curb the cost of property insurance...
Rising drug prices are choking Mississippi's insurance plan. Lawmakers aren't sure what to do. [Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo]
Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal (Tupelo) Aug. 30—JACKSON — Lawmakers explored ways to reduce taxpayer burden to the insurance plan that covers state employees, but the conversation largely turned toward scrutinizing the practices of drug middlemen. "Over the last 10 years, the cost of pharmaceuticals to the state health...
APPLIED BLOCKCHAIN, INC. – 10-K – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
You should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations together with our consolidated financial statements and the related notes appearing elsewhere in this Annual Report on form 10-K. Some of the information contained in this discussion and analysis or set forth elsewhere in this Annual Report, including information with respect to our plans and strategy for our business, includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. You should read the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in the following discussion and analysis. Business Overview We design, build, and operate Next-Gen datacenters which are designed to provide massive computing power and support high-compute applications. Our first facility was constructed in.
