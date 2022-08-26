ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Affordability of Personal Auto Insurance 3x Worse in Louisiana Compared to Most Affordable State, IRC Study Finds

By Targeted News Service (Press Releases)
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

The growing state of Florida’s Citizens Insurance

The number of Citizens Property Insurance Corporation policies has skyrocketed as bankrupt or exiting carriers force homeowners to seek refuge with the "insurer of last resort." As of. July 2022. , Citizen's policy count stood at 937, 835, which is double that of 2020. At the current growth rate of...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
North Dakota State
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Florida State
State
Hawaii State
InsuranceNewsNet

Buckle Signs Agreement with InsureScan to Support Alabama Drivers with Auto Insurance Needs

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Buckle, the financial services company providing auto insurance solutions for the gig economy, and InsureScan, an upcoming auto insurance specialist, have entered into a managing general agency (MGA) agreement supporting drivers in. Alabama. . Under the agreement, InsureScan is underwriting non-standard auto insurance policies using. Gateway Insurance. ,...
ALABAMA STATE
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irc#Auto Accidents#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Louisiana Compared#Targeted News Service#Fcas#Maaa#State Variations
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Antilles Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Antilles Insurance Company. (Antilles) (. San Juan. , PR). These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Antilles’ balance sheet strength,...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

8 million Americans may get health insurance rebates from $78 to $155 a person

More than 8 million Americans could be in line for a rebate from their health insurance provider. The rebates come from a regulation that requires insurance companies that sell group or individual policies to meet a“ medical loss ratio” to spend at least 80% of premiums on health care costs or expenses related to patient health. An analysis by the Kaiser Family…
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
InsuranceNewsNet

Reports Outline Managed Care Findings from National Center for Chronic Diseases Prevention and Health Promotion (Review of Publicly Available State Policies for Long-acting Reversible Contraception Device Reimbursement): Managed Care

-- Investigators publish new report on Managed Care. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Provider challenges to accessing long-acting reversible contraception (LARC) include level of reimbursement for LARC device acquisition and cost to stock. State-level LARC device reimbursement policies that cover a greater proportion of the cost of the LARC device and enable providers to purchase LARC upfront may improve contraceptive access.”
HEALTH SERVICES
InsuranceNewsNet

Provana Partners with Finexus Insurance Agency to Provide Property & Casualty Insurance Benefits to Customers

--News Direct-- Provana, provider of the industry’s first unified platform for compliance and performance management, today announced a partnership with. to provide clients with greater access to property and casualty insurance offerings, including potential discounts for users of Provana’s compliance solutions. Finexus Insurance Agency, LLC. is a leading...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Rep. Lawson Releases Reports Showing Inflation Reduction Act Will Lower Health Care Costs for Local Families

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Rep. Al Lawson announced that families in the 5th Congressional District of Florida. will soon see more affordable prescription drugs for Medicare recipients and lower health insurance premiums made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act. "For far too long, big corporations have forced many Americans...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

SES Risk Solutions and Latchel Partner to Curb Rising Property Insurance Costs for SFR Property Managers and Landlords

New program leverages innovative technology, underwriting expertise, and buying power to deliver an exclusive property insurance solution. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- As the SFR industry continues to grapple with rising costs and compressed margins,. and Latchel have partnered to create a unique program offering designed to curb the cost of property insurance...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Rising drug prices are choking Mississippi's insurance plan. Lawmakers aren't sure what to do. [Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo]

Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal (Tupelo) Aug. 30—JACKSON — Lawmakers explored ways to reduce taxpayer burden to the insurance plan that covers state employees, but the conversation largely turned toward scrutinizing the practices of drug middlemen. "Over the last 10 years, the cost of pharmaceuticals to the state health...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

APPLIED BLOCKCHAIN, INC. – 10-K – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

You should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations together with our consolidated financial statements and the related notes appearing elsewhere in this Annual Report on form 10-K. Some of the information contained in this discussion and analysis or set forth elsewhere in this Annual Report, including information with respect to our plans and strategy for our business, includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. You should read the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in the following discussion and analysis. Business Overview We design, build, and operate Next-Gen datacenters which are designed to provide massive computing power and support high-compute applications. Our first facility was constructed in.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy