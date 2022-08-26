ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
California law would make tech firms think of children

California legislators on Tuesday passed a bill to require tech firms to put the well-being of children over profits when designing apps or other online products. If signed into law, firms making apps or websites would have to build protections for children into products, even if they are intended for adults, according to the bill.
