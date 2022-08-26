Friday, 8/26 – Gov. to File School Security Measure – Breakheart Reservation Closed – Photos – Sports

Read full article on original website
Tuesday, August 30 – Essex County Sheriff Election – Drought Impact Worsens – Checkout Local Notices, Photos, & Sports
Weather – National Weather Service – Warmer and a bit more humid today ahead of a cold front which arrives toward the evening bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Temps near 90. Community News and Notes – Photos – Sports. Back to School at Endicott College...
City of Newburyport Announces Completion of Patrick Tracy Square Renovation – Information & Photos
NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon is pleased to announce the completion of the renovation of Patrick Tracy Square on Pleasant Street, adjacent to the Mercantile Building. The work included the removal of overgrown shrubbery, installation of new plantings, pruning of all trees and shrubs, installation of Edison lights over the picnic tables as well as the installation of a new chess table with chairs.
Gloucester Fire Department Announces Fireworks Display, Urges Community to Leave Show to Professionals – Schooner Festival Celebration
GLOUCESTER — Fire Chief Eric Smith reports that a professional fireworks company will provide a fireworks display over Gloucester Harbor as part of the Gloucester Schooner Festival on Saturday, and Chief Smith is encouraging residents to leave the fireworks to the professionals. The large fireworks display will be held...
Masconomet School District Welcome Three News Administrators for 2022-23 School Year – Photos
BOXFORD — Superintendent Michael Harvey is pleased to share that the Masconomet School District is welcoming three new administrators for the 2022-2023 school year. Lynne Bennett joins the District as Assistant Superintendent for Student Services. Eva Hughes was selected as the new Social Studies Department Chair (7-12). Robert McCarthy will serve as Director of Safety and Security.
MSO Radio OnDemand: North Shore Sports Night with Tim Kearns and Rick Moore
NORTH SHORE – Tonight’s special guest is Massachusetts High School Football Hall of Fame Coach Jim Pugh, who led both Masconmet High School and Hamilton-Wenham High school to championships in the Cape Ann League. Matt Williams, assistant sports editor of the Salem News reports, “Pugh guided the Generals to 38 wins and three Cape Ann League Baker titles in his six seasons and had 216 career wins between his time in Hamilton and a long, fruitful stay at Masconomet Regional.”
(Audio) Gloucester High School Football Coach Dan O’Connor: Off-season Dedication Should Reap Dividends for Fishermen
GLOUCESTER – Gloucester High School football coach Dan O’Connor is optimistic that the efforts of his captains during the offseason will pay dividends on the field starting in two weeks. Under the leadership of formerly retired strength and conditioning coach Mike Lattof, who also had been girls’ varsity lacrosse coach, the summer workout program returned after being dormant for the past few years.
Podcast: Salem High Football Update with Coach Matt Bouchard – Returning Offensive Linemen – Open Season at Chelsea
SALEM (Podcast) Salem High School football coach Matt Bouchard is entering his 9th season leading the Witches. In an MSO Sports spotlight interview Bouchard shares several of the strengths on this year’s team, highlights players that have looked good so far in the August workouts, and he details the team’s culture that is now embedded in the Salem program. Salem opens the 2022 season Friday 9/9 at Chelsea.
