Friday, 8/26 – Gov. to File School Security Measure – Breakheart Reservation Closed – Photos – Sports

NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon is pleased to announce the completion of the renovation of Patrick Tracy Square on Pleasant Street, adjacent to the Mercantile Building. The work included the removal of overgrown shrubbery, installation of new plantings, pruning of all trees and shrubs, installation of Edison lights over the picnic tables as well as the installation of a new chess table with chairs.

NEWBURYPORT, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO