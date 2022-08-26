Read full article on original website
Related
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Sean Murphy, A’s slam Nationals for third straight win
Sean Murphy hit a fifth-inning grand slam and finished with five RBIs in the Oakland Athletics’ 10-6 victory over the
Emma Raducanu’s U.S. Open Title Defense Ends With a Whimper
Two weeks after Emma Raducanu beat the legendary Serena Williams in straight sets, the 19-year-old British tennis phenom had a taste of her own medicine, losing 6-3, 6-3 in a first-round match against French player Alize Cornet on Tuesday evening. The defeat brings a quick end to Raducanu’s U.S. Open title defense, a year after the then-unseeded player fought her way to an astonishing first Grand Slam win. Hampered by blisters on her hand during Tuesday’s match, Raducanu had to call a medical timeout at the end of the first set. But more than 30 unforced errors on Raducanu’s part over the course of the 102-minute game allowed Cornet, 32 years old and playing her 63rd straight Grand Slam, to cruise to victory. Ahead of the Open, the 19-year-old said she hadn’t internalized the pressure. “I think defending a title is just something that the press makes up,” she said. “I’m just taking it one match at a time.” In a post-match interview, Cornet called her opponent “a great player and a great person.”Read it at ESPN
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s national high school athlete of the week? (August 21-27)
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s National High School Athlete of the Week for Aug. 22-27 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff across the country. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner ...
Comments / 0