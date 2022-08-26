Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Middletown football players’ families retain lawyers
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Three Middletown football players’ families have gotten lawyers from a Harrisburg law firm that specializes in sexual abuse cases following a hazing incident among the football team. This information comes from one of the law partners at Andreozzi and Foote. Get daily news, weather,...
Music star becomes highest-grossing show in Hersheypark Stadium history
Lady Gaga's "The Chromatica Ball" tour made its stop at Hersheypark Stadium on Sunday and became the highest-grossing show in the venue's history.
Emmy Award-winning meteorologist joining WGAL news team
An award-winning meteorologist will be joining WGAL’s News 8 Storm Team. The Lancaster-based NBC affiliate station has announced that T.J. Springer will be joining them starting Aug. 29, and will take the WGAL News 8 at Noon broadcasts, as well as the weekend broadcasts at 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
abc27.com
Lancaster cheeseburger named best in Pennsylvania
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Everyone has their favorite burger joint, but a Lancaster restaurant now has the title of having the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. According to Yelp, Route 66 on W. Liberty Street in Lancaster has been given the title of the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. The location...
Lady Gaga breaks Hersheypark Stadium record for highest-grossing concert ever
HERSHEY, Pa. — On Sunday night, Lady Gaga graced the stage of Central Pa.'s very own Hersheypark Stadium, and Gabrielle Lyon, with Hershey Entertainment, has confirmed that it was the highest-grossing show at the stadium in history. The show surpassed the 2005 Rolling Stones concert, Lyon added. Mother Monster...
Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos
Students in the Steelton-Highspire School District and the Harrisburg School District returned to school today. The Steelton area and Harrisburg students were two of seven Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining four Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today. Students at Milton Hershey School...
What hazing victims face and why boys are drawn to hazing
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Airdate: Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Three Middletown High School football players, who were...
earnthenecklace.com
Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?
Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
abc27.com
UPMC’s Shadyside School of Nursing starts classes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Aug. 29, was the first day of school for many districts in the Commonwealth, but it was also the first day ever for UPMC’s Shadyside School of Nursing at UPMC Harrisburg. Aug. 29 marked the start of the inaugural semester for the UPMC...
Harrisburg School District heads back to school
It's back to school for many Midstate kids today, including those in the Harrisburg School District.
msn.com
Setlist: Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball tour in Hershey
Lady Gaga brought her Chromatica Ball Tour to Hershey Park Stadium on Sunday night, playing her only Philadelphia region stop on her summer stadium tour 100 miles to the west. The pop superstar was at her most over the top theatrical in a 23 song 2-hour, 10-minute show that began with early hits like “Bad Romance” and “Poker Face” performed atop a massive stage set inspired by brutalist architecture.
lebtown.com
Girls on the Run is recruiting in the Lebanon area for 10-week fall season
Girls on the Run is gearing up for its fall programs and recruiting local students to take part. Girls on the Run, for any 3rd- to 5th-grade girl, will meet at the YMCA train depot in Lebanon on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 to Nov. 21.
local21news.com
Weather Watch Day Tuesday for possible strong storms
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — After a hot day, more heat sticks around this evening. It will be mainly clear and muggy tonight with a low around 72. A strong cold front will push through PA tomorrow and be the trigger for some afternoon and evening thunderstorms, some of which could be severe with damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours.
wdiy.org
Psychologist Weighs in on Middletown Area School District Hazing Case
A psychologist who works with young people is hoping a midstate school district investigating a case of hazing will focus on the victims first. The Middletown Area School district has obtained videos showing members of the high school football team were involved, so it has canceled its season. WITF’s Gabriela...
iheart.com
Three Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Cumberland County
>Three Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Cumberland County. (Carlisle, PA) -- A winning three-million-dollar million scratch-off ticket has been sold in Cumberland County. State lottery officials say the winning Diamonds and Gold scratch-off ticket was sold at the Giant located at 950 Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle. The store also earns a 10-thousand-dollar bonus for selling it. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at p-a lottery dot com.
16 central Pa. places to get great burgers (including meatless) and hot dogs | Mimi’s picks
Sometimes burgers are best eaten on someone else’s deck. Relax and kick back at these local hot spots and let them flip and fuss over the grill. I’ve included a few “Impossible Burger” options in this list. These plant-based patties taste remarkably similar to the real thing. And I never thought I’d say this but Red Robin makes the most delicious version of these faux-meat burgers. Check out the others on this list too.
