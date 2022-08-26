ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelton, PA

easternpafootball.com

Defense leads the way as Imhotep wins over Bishop McDevitt

The defense was a huge part of Imhotep’s 19-14 win over Bishop McDevitt at Chambersburg’s Peach Bowl, but the 82-yard touchdown blast by sophomore and Georgia commit Jabree Wallace-Coleman set the tone. With Division I athletes scattered across both rosters, Wallace-Coleman’s huge run shined through. He went almost...
WYNCOTE, PA
abc27 News

York falls short of comeback against Woodland Hills

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa (WHTM) — York High football had no quit in them on Saturday afternoon at the Chambersburg Peach Bowl. Trailing Woodland Hills 28-8 in the second half, the Bearcats came alive. They scored 16 unanswered points to chop the lead to 28-24 in the fourth quarter. Driving down the field, York High found themselves […]
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Michael Stepp RBI of Greater Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 29’s hometown heroes are the RBI World Series champions. The Michael Stepp RBI of Greater Harrisburg softball team defeated Houston two weeks ago in the championship match. After making it to the tournament ten times, it is the program’s first championship title. A...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Middletown football players’ families retain lawyers

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Three Middletown football players’ families have gotten lawyers from a Harrisburg law firm that specializes in sexual abuse cases following a hazing incident among the football team. This information comes from one of the law partners at Andreozzi and Foote. Get daily news, weather,...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Emmy Award-winning meteorologist joining WGAL news team

An award-winning meteorologist will be joining WGAL’s News 8 Storm Team. The Lancaster-based NBC affiliate station has announced that T.J. Springer will be joining them starting Aug. 29, and will take the WGAL News 8 at Noon broadcasts, as well as the weekend broadcasts at 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster cheeseburger named best in Pennsylvania

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Everyone has their favorite burger joint, but a Lancaster restaurant now has the title of having the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. According to Yelp, Route 66 on W. Liberty Street in Lancaster has been given the title of the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania. The location...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos

Students in the Steelton-Highspire School District and the Harrisburg School District returned to school today. The Steelton area and Harrisburg students were two of seven Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining four Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today. Students at Milton Hershey School...
HARRISBURG, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?

Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

UPMC’s Shadyside School of Nursing starts classes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Aug. 29, was the first day of school for many districts in the Commonwealth, but it was also the first day ever for UPMC’s Shadyside School of Nursing at UPMC Harrisburg. Aug. 29 marked the start of the inaugural semester for the UPMC...
HARRISBURG, PA
msn.com

Setlist: Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball tour in Hershey

Lady Gaga brought her Chromatica Ball Tour to Hershey Park Stadium on Sunday night, playing her only Philadelphia region stop on her summer stadium tour 100 miles to the west. The pop superstar was at her most over the top theatrical in a 23 song 2-hour, 10-minute show that began with early hits like “Bad Romance” and “Poker Face” performed atop a massive stage set inspired by brutalist architecture.
HERSHEY, PA
local21news.com

Weather Watch Day Tuesday for possible strong storms

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — After a hot day, more heat sticks around this evening. It will be mainly clear and muggy tonight with a low around 72. A strong cold front will push through PA tomorrow and be the trigger for some afternoon and evening thunderstorms, some of which could be severe with damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
wdiy.org

Psychologist Weighs in on Middletown Area School District Hazing Case

A psychologist who works with young people is hoping a midstate school district investigating a case of hazing will focus on the victims first. The Middletown Area School district has obtained videos showing members of the high school football team were involved, so it has canceled its season. WITF’s Gabriela...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
iheart.com

Three Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Cumberland County

>Three Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Cumberland County. (Carlisle, PA) -- A winning three-million-dollar million scratch-off ticket has been sold in Cumberland County. State lottery officials say the winning Diamonds and Gold scratch-off ticket was sold at the Giant located at 950 Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle. The store also earns a 10-thousand-dollar bonus for selling it. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at p-a lottery dot com.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

16 central Pa. places to get great burgers (including meatless) and hot dogs | Mimi’s picks

Sometimes burgers are best eaten on someone else’s deck. Relax and kick back at these local hot spots and let them flip and fuss over the grill. I’ve included a few “Impossible Burger” options in this list. These plant-based patties taste remarkably similar to the real thing. And I never thought I’d say this but Red Robin makes the most delicious version of these faux-meat burgers. Check out the others on this list too.
HARRISBURG, PA

