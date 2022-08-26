ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
14850.com

COVID and the Greater Ithaca Area, August 29th

Case data from Tompkins and surrounding counties shows a slight increase in the number of cases, but Cornell University and Ithaca College both report major jumps. Cornell reported 342 new cases this week, 2.3 times the 149 new cases that Tompkins County reported. Ithaca College reported 48 new student cases.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
14850.com

Public input session Wednesday on downtown revitalization grant program

The Downtown Ithaca Alliance, Unbroken Promise Initiative, and City of Ithaca are partnering to pursue a New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant that will bring ten million dollars to bear for one community in each of ten regions of the state, and there’s a public session on Wednesday “to hear about the priorities and interests of the broader community pertaining to downtown revitalization.”
ITHACA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State

Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State, but only one can be at the top of the list. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tompkins County, NY
Government
County
Tompkins County, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Health
localsyr.com

Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
SYRACUSE, NY
14850.com

The Ithaca area’s new Aldi grocery store is opening this Thursday

Discount grocer Aldi has served Ithaca’s Northside and nearby Fall Creek neighborhood for years, and this week the company says their newest store, in Ithaca’s Northeast, is opening on Thursday. A storefront in the Cayuga Mall off North Triphammer Road has been under construction since early spring. When...
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Linus Covid#The Health Department
Eagle Newspapers

Vitamin and hydration infusion lounge opens on Route 20

CAZENOVIA — On Aug. 15, local nurse practitioner Jessica Colby, MSN, WHNP-C opened Revive Vitamin & Hydration Infusion Lounge at 3227 US-20 in Cazenovia. The new business specializes in intravenous (IV) vitamin therapy, a treatment that delivers vitamins and minerals directly to the bloodstream. According to the Revive website,...
CAZENOVIA, NY
whcuradio.com

New Aldi’s location opens Thursday in Village of Lansing

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new location for a grocery chain is set to open in the Ithaca area. Aldi’s at the Cayuga Mall on North Triphammer road in the Village of Lansing will have its grand opening Thursday. A ribbon cutting ceremony will happen before doors open for business at 9 a.m. A limited quantity of free reusable shopping totes will be given out. Additionally, every shopper making a purchase at the store from Thursday through Sunday will be entered in a sweepstakes for a $500 gift card.
LANSING, NY
cnycentral.com

Closings & reopenings at the fairgrounds due to heavy rain

Syracuse, NY — UPDATE: The Midway at the 2022 New York State Fair closed temporarily to guests Tuesday due to heavy rain. Fair officials announced the midway would reopen Tuesday evening when the rain clears. The Fire & Rescue Parade and the Beef Day Parade have both been canceled.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Syracuse.com

Attendance plummets as temperatures rise on Day 6 of the New York State Fair

Geddes, N.Y. — Attendance at the New York State Fair plummeted Monday on Syracuse’s hottest day of the New York State Fair in at least 50 years. A total of 47,912 people came out to the fair on Monday, the sixth day of the fair. That’s the lowest attendance of any day so far this year, and a far cry from the record 103,842 people who attended the fair on Day 6 in 2019 before the Covid shutdown.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State

It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
BUFFALO, NY
whcuradio.com

Three rescued from hanging car in Homer

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Firefighters in Cortland County rescued three people from a car. The Homer Fire Department says the vehicle was hanging over an embankment on Saturday morning. Crews helped get the occupants out of the car safely. No injuries were reported. New York State Police, TLC Ambulance,...
HOMER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy