Read full article on original website
Related
14850.com
COVID and the Greater Ithaca Area, August 29th
Case data from Tompkins and surrounding counties shows a slight increase in the number of cases, but Cornell University and Ithaca College both report major jumps. Cornell reported 342 new cases this week, 2.3 times the 149 new cases that Tompkins County reported. Ithaca College reported 48 new student cases.
14850.com
Public input session Wednesday on downtown revitalization grant program
The Downtown Ithaca Alliance, Unbroken Promise Initiative, and City of Ithaca are partnering to pursue a New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant that will bring ten million dollars to bear for one community in each of ten regions of the state, and there’s a public session on Wednesday “to hear about the priorities and interests of the broader community pertaining to downtown revitalization.”
This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State
Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State, but only one can be at the top of the list. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
Input sought on closing Binghamton schools
The Binghamton City School District is scheduling additional public forums as it continues to mull over whether to close one of its elementary schools.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localsyr.com
Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
14850.com
The Ithaca area’s new Aldi grocery store is opening this Thursday
Discount grocer Aldi has served Ithaca’s Northside and nearby Fall Creek neighborhood for years, and this week the company says their newest store, in Ithaca’s Northeast, is opening on Thursday. A storefront in the Cayuga Mall off North Triphammer Road has been under construction since early spring. When...
Syracuse nursing home opens Covid wing after outbreak infects 40 residents, 8 employees
Syracuse, N.Y. – Forty residents and eight employees of Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center have tested positive for Covid-19. The nursing home at 990 James St. has opened a separate Covid wing where it is isolating infected residents, said Jeffrey Jacomowitz, a spokesman for Bishop. That wing is staffed by employees who care for Covid residents only.
Roaches noted in 2 of 4 restaurant inspection failures at Destiny; 8 CNY restaurants fail
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vitamin and hydration infusion lounge opens on Route 20
CAZENOVIA — On Aug. 15, local nurse practitioner Jessica Colby, MSN, WHNP-C opened Revive Vitamin & Hydration Infusion Lounge at 3227 US-20 in Cazenovia. The new business specializes in intravenous (IV) vitamin therapy, a treatment that delivers vitamins and minerals directly to the bloodstream. According to the Revive website,...
For at least 49 years, the NYS Fair hosted a Catholic Mass. This year, it was cancelled
Update: The traditional Roman Catholic Mass at the New York State Fair will return at 9 .m. Sunday, Sept. 4. The nearly 50-year tradition of a Roman Catholic Mass on Sundays at the New York State Fair has been cancelled for 2022. It’s not clear why or whether it’s a...
whcuradio.com
New Aldi’s location opens Thursday in Village of Lansing
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new location for a grocery chain is set to open in the Ithaca area. Aldi’s at the Cayuga Mall on North Triphammer road in the Village of Lansing will have its grand opening Thursday. A ribbon cutting ceremony will happen before doors open for business at 9 a.m. A limited quantity of free reusable shopping totes will be given out. Additionally, every shopper making a purchase at the store from Thursday through Sunday will be entered in a sweepstakes for a $500 gift card.
cnycentral.com
Closings & reopenings at the fairgrounds due to heavy rain
Syracuse, NY — UPDATE: The Midway at the 2022 New York State Fair closed temporarily to guests Tuesday due to heavy rain. Fair officials announced the midway would reopen Tuesday evening when the rain clears. The Fire & Rescue Parade and the Beef Day Parade have both been canceled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wxhc.com
Homer Police, Cortland Police and Cortland Sheriff Announce New Police Academy Graduates
Friday was a successful day for three police agencies in the Cortland County area as all three celebrated the graduations of new officers from the Syracuse Regional Police Academy. The Village of Homer celebrated Officer Jordan Cowen from the academy where he was recognized for his excellence in emergency vehicle...
Central NY bust leads to 16 arrests, 77,000 fentanyl pills, 2 kilos of coke, pound of meth
Auburn, N.Y. — Drug busts across Central New York including Auburn, Cortland and Syracuse resulted in 16 people being arrested Monday. Police seized over $77,000 worth of fentanyl pills, two kilos of cocaine and a pound of meth, police said. Drugs and guns were also seized in California. The...
Attendance plummets as temperatures rise on Day 6 of the New York State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — Attendance at the New York State Fair plummeted Monday on Syracuse’s hottest day of the New York State Fair in at least 50 years. A total of 47,912 people came out to the fair on Monday, the sixth day of the fair. That’s the lowest attendance of any day so far this year, and a far cry from the record 103,842 people who attended the fair on Day 6 in 2019 before the Covid shutdown.
Disabled boy was in Syracuse apartment with 2 bodies for 3 days, DA says
Syracuse, N.Y. — A boy found alive with two bodies inside a Syracuse apartment last week was with the corpses for three days, according to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick. As a baby, the boy was badly injured by his father violently shaking him leaving the child blind...
Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State
It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
cnycentral.com
DA investigates double homicide after child found inside Burnet Ave home with bodies
Syracuse, NY — The Onondaga County District Attorney's office is investigating a suspicious death case, where a young child with disabilities was found with dead bodies, as a double homicide. District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick confirmed the investigation to CNY Central Tuesday. Prosecutors at the District Attorney's office said the...
14850.com
Adding to food supply chain issues, local drivers for Sysco may not be driving this week
An unusual supply chain issue is going to impact some local restaurants this week. We know some farms and food producers are short staffed, and now we’ve learned that drivers for a major distributor — aren’t driving. After weeks of late deliveries, spotty deliveries, and skipped deliveries,...
whcuradio.com
Three rescued from hanging car in Homer
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Firefighters in Cortland County rescued three people from a car. The Homer Fire Department says the vehicle was hanging over an embankment on Saturday morning. Crews helped get the occupants out of the car safely. No injuries were reported. New York State Police, TLC Ambulance,...
Comments / 0