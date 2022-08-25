The custom mechanical keyboard market has exploded in recent years. Where you previously had to go through arduous group buys to obtain many of the best models, there are now mainstream options you can purchase at any time. (née Massdrop) has been a go-to for many just starting their descent into the hobby. Today, the company is introducing its first new keyboard since 2019. Dubbed the Sense75, it’s a 75 percent layout board with about all the features a budding enthusiast could want.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO