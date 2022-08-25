Read full article on original website
Engadget
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra is up to $270 off right now
If the foldable phone life isn't for you yet but you still...
Engadget
Google's Pixel 6a drops to a new low of $370 on Amazon
That's $79 off the regular price. Google's Pixel 6a has hit a...
Engadget
Samsung’s first QD-OLED gaming monitor arrives later this year
Earlier this year, the first gaming monitor with a Samsung QD-OLED panel arrived. We called the an ultrawide marvel, praising it for its bright and beautiful screen. When Samsung showed off QD-OLED at , it promised the new panels would be available in more than one monitor, and now the company is making good on that pledge with the announcement of the .
Engadget
8BitDo reveals wireless versions of its Xbox-style Ultimate Controller
Well-renowned peripheral maker 8BitDo has revealed three new versions of its , including two wireless options. There are Bluetooth, 2.4GHz and wired variants, all of which are available to pre-order now. The controllers will ship on October 28th. Both the Bluetooth and 2.4GHz models have rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and come...
Engadget
The Sense75 is Drop's play for the premium mechanical keyboard market
The custom mechanical keyboard market has exploded in recent years. Where you previously had to go through arduous group buys to obtain many of the best models, there are now mainstream options you can purchase at any time. (née Massdrop) has been a go-to for many just starting their descent into the hobby. Today, the company is introducing its first new keyboard since 2019. Dubbed the Sense75, it’s a 75 percent layout board with about all the features a budding enthusiast could want.
Engadget
Sony has cut the PS5's weight after raising its price
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Sony has started to sell a new PlayStation 5 model that may not necessarily improve performance, but will be lighter and possibly easier to produce, Press Start has reported. The CFI-1200A/B digital/disc models have started to appear in Australia with a significant loss in weight.
Engadget
Apple's AirPods Max fall back to a low of $429
Apple's flagship AirPods Max wireless headphones have much to offer like excellent...
Engadget
ASUS' Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop will start at $3,500
All the way back at CES in January, revealed a 17.3-inch foldable tablet PC called the , which raised a lot of eyebrows. Soon enough, you'll be able to own the device, as long as you have a few thousand dollars to spare. ASUS announced at that the foldable will start at $3,500 (£3,300 in the UK) and start rolling out globally by the end of the year.
Engadget
Get a refurbished 2013 MacBook Pro 13.3-inch for just $250
With another school year upon us, you might be considering a new laptop for your kids or yourself. However, if the computer will primarily be used for checking emails and taking notes, then a might not be the best investment.
Engadget
LG's OLED Flex is a flat panel and a curved display in one
Search for the Best Deodorants For Sweat & Odor Yahoo Search. A few days ago, Corsair introduced a 45-inch display called Xeneon Flex with a panel made by LG that you can bend to switch between a flat and a curved screen. Turns out LG also developed a bendable monitor model of its own. The Korean company has just unveiled the LG OLED Flex or LX3, a 42-inch screen that you can manually adjust until it reaches a curvature of 900R. To note, Corsair's has a max curvature of 800R, and a smaller number means the monitor's curve is more pronounced.
Engadget
Amazon sale discounts Western Digital and SanDisk storage by up to 61 percent
If you need extra storage to help you wrangle and organize all...
Engadget
Apple may have registered more 'Reality' trademarks for its upcoming AR headset
Apple may again be looking to nail down "Reality" trademarks ahead of the launch of its much-anticipated AR/VR headset, Bloomberg has reported. Applications were filed for the names "Reality One," "Reality Pro" and "Reality Processor" in the US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica and Uruguay. While Apple didn't directly request the trademarks, they were filed by law firms that it has previously used to claim brand names.
Engadget
Apple TV+ is here to stay on T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan
Is offering those on the another perk. Starting on August 31st, will be included with the plan. The carrier previously offered users on certain plans a year of access. However, this is an ongoing promotion. T-Mobile says customers will be able to stream Apple TV+ at no extra cost as long as they remain a Magenta Max subscriber.
MLB・
Engadget
Tom Hanks created a trivia game and it's coming to Apple Arcade this Friday
Has leaned into one of his passions by creating a trivia game with the help of developer BlueLine Studios. Not only is it Hanks' first game, it'll be the only trivia title on to date. Hanx101 Trivia will feature questions in several categories, including history, math, geography and food. You can try to beat your high score or face off against other players in head-to-head bouts and team matchups when the game arrives this Friday.
Engadget
Valve has now certified 5,000 games as Steam Deck compatible
Wants to help owners and folks interested in picking up the device easily find out what games can actually run on it. Through its , it hopes to let people see at a glance whether a game is compatible. Although it will be a long process to test every game (assuming it goes that far), Valve just passed an important milestone. The company has now certified 5,000 games as Verified or Playable on Steam Deck.
Engadget
What we bought: An NVIDIA RTX 3070, two years late
It only took about two years, but I finally bought an NVIDIA...
Engadget
Logitech's upcoming gaming handheld may have been revealed in a leak
Earlier this month, Logitech announced that it was working on a handheld gaming device with Tencent that would "support multiple cloud gaming services" including NVIDIA's GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Now, it looks like we're getting our first look at the device thanks to prolific leaker Evan Blass. We also know that it should be called the G Gaming Handheld as Logitech has listed that name on a recently published landing page.
Engadget
Instagram's new test lets you mute specific words from suggested posts
Instagram is giving users more ways to tweak their suggested posts amid a backlash to the app's aggressive shift toward recommendations. The app is testing a that will allow users to use keywords and emoji to mute certain topics from appearing in suggested posts. The change will block posts...
Engadget
Save files from iPhones, tablets and more with this $23 drive
Apple likes to do things its own way, which is perhaps why we may only finally see a this year. But unless you plan on upgrading your phone this fall, you might have to contend with Lightning for a little longer.
