Montclair + Other North Jersey Spots Make List of Best Small Towns in NJ
It’s no surprise to us to see Montclair and other North Jersey towns getting recognized as great places to live, yet a recent recognition from Travel + Leisure was still really exciting to see. Travel + Leisure just named Montclair and other North Jersey towns on its list of the 12 best small towns in New Jersey. The list looked at factors such as historic sites, great food, fun shopping, and beautiful architecture. Other North Jersey towns that made the list are Westfield, Ridgewood, Tenafly, and Millburn. Read on for what we know about Travel + Leisure’s list of best small towns in New Jersey.
Greater Morristown, NJ welcomes back Oktoberfest after a 3-year absence
While the summer clock has decided to sprint to the finish line, it is time to look at those fall events that we can still enjoy outdoors. One of these events is the Oktoberfest celebration that the Hillside Hose Co. 1 puts on in Morristown, NJ. After a long three-year...
The freshest and friendliest coffee shop in North Jersey
I found myself in the Hackensack area this weekend visiting a friend. I remembered there is a great coffee shop not too far away in Hasbrouck Heights. The coffee shop I’m talking about is Roast’d. It has been frequently recommended to me by listeners and locals. This place...
Oysterfest returns to Maplewood this September
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Robert J. Miller Oysterfest, a community health event for melanoma awareness and fundraiser featuring live outdoor music and food, will return to its annual location, The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 5 to 10 p.m. In partnership with the township of Maplewood, since 2015 the popular event has raised more than $100,000 to support melanoma awareness, and provide essential funds for melanoma research and Maplewood–South Orange families in need.
Renna Media
Join the Walking Club this Autumn
The Millburn Health Department will offer a free Walking Club this fall, starting in September. The Club will meet on Fridays to walk around the reservoir at the South Mountain Recreation Complex, located in West Orange. Currently, the wearing of masks at any walks is optional but subject to change....
Popular Bergen County Pizzeria To Shutter
A Bergen County pizzeria that became one of the most popular in the area in just three years of business is shutting its doors. Tavolino announced its last day in business will be Saturday, Sept. 3. Located at 435 Paterson Ave., in Wallington, Tavolino opened in 2019 and was featured...
High Bacteria Closes Pair Of NJ State Parks' Swimming Beaches
Poor water quality has led to the closure of two state parks' swimming beaches, officials said. High levels of bacteria were detected in the water, state Department of Environmental Protection officials said. Swimmers are not allowed in the water at Round Valley Recreation Area in Lebanon, Hunterdon County, and Lake...
St. Francis residential community in Morris County to be demolished to make way for state-of-the-art healthcare community
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Denville Township learned earlier this week that an affiliate of the Springpoint organization, which owns the former St. Francis Residential Community facility, will be applying for demolition permits to demolish the structures on their property located at the comer of Diamond Spring Road and Pocono Road, according to Denville Township Administrator Steven Ward.
Montclair’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel to get expanded Mass schedule, rector
After an extended period of uncertainty for Roman Catholics who worship at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Montclair, the Archdiocese of Newark announced Saturday, Aug. 27, that the Mass schedule will be expanded significantly and a rector will be installed this fall to oversee the running of the church.
Kushners look behind Loew’s theater for next Journal Square skyscrapers
London? Vegas? Los Angeles? No thanks, the Kushners say. We prefer Journal Square. The New Jersey real-estate mogul family is continuing to lay out transformative plans to reshape the Jersey City neighborhood with skyscrapers. This time, and for the first time ever, the skyscraping is headed to the western side...
Kean University to host second Jazz & Roots Music Festival
UNION, NJ — Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second Jazz & Roots Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. The Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean and internationally acclaimed bassist/producer Mike Griot, offers professional jazz, blues and reggae in a beautiful outdoor setting on The Lawn at Enlow Hall, on Kean’s East Campus, 215 North Ave. in Hillside. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets to settle in, and to bring picnics or enjoy the food trucks.
For sale: Gorgeous NJ home from 1894 given modern chic upgrade
I've always thought living in an actual piece of architectural history would be the coolest thing ever. And this house for sale in New Jersey confirms it. Welcome to 16 7th Avenue in Atlantic Highlands NJ. This elegant home just recently featured in the real estate section of The New...
Fort Lee is Home to New Jersey’s Best Cheeseburger
Yelp has shared their list for the Top cheeseburger in every state ( ). Regardless of preference, readers can use to find themselves the “dreamiest cheeseburgers” according to the post. The list was culled by identifying businesses in the food and restaurant category on Yelp, with a large...
Memorial mass on the 55th anniversary of Father Capodanno’s death will be held in Fort Wadsworth chapel bearing his name | Inside Out
Editor’s Note: Welcome to Inside Out, our weekly roundup of stories about Staten Islanders making waves, being seen, supporting our community and just making our borough a special place to live. Have a story for Inside Out? Email Carol Ann Benanti at benanti@siadvance.com. STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To commemorate...
Upscale Italian Restaurant Opening in Mastoris in Bordentown, NJ
If you've been wondering what's going to open in the former Mastoris Diner location on Route 130 in Bordentown, wonder no more. Ristorante Lucca & Piano Bar is coming this fall, according to its website and it looks great. Back in January when Mastoris closed its doors for good the...
Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event
Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
3-alarm fire damages apartment complex in Millburn
MILLBURN, NJ — A three-alarm fire was reported late in the evening on Monday, Aug. 22, at 206 Millburn Ave. in Millburn in a 40-unit apartment complex. The Millburn Fire Department received reports of black smoke pouring out of a window at 8:56 p.m. at the apartment complex. Upon arrival, fire officials located the fire in the rear cockloft of the building.
Murphy backing Guy for Hudson County Executive
Gov. Phil Murphy appears to have endorsed Craig J. Guy for the Democratic nomination for Hudson County Executive in 2023. Murphy will headline a summer barbecue in Jersey City next month to launch Guy’s campaign to succeed Tom DeGise, a six-term incumbent who is not seeking re-election. This is...
10 of the Deadliest Intersections in NJ, 2 of Them are at the Jersey Shore
It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore. Please take it easy when you drive on New Jersey roadways. I've written a lot of articles about the worst intersections but I had...
