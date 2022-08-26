Read full article on original website
Related
uiowa.edu
Recap: UI Stanley Museum of Art opens to large crowd, fanfare
Pomp and circumstance welcomed hundreds of excited visitors on Friday, Aug. 26, at the opening of the new University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art. If you haven’t seen it for yourself, the museum—located at 160 W. Burlington St.—is now open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; and noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
uiowa.edu
Multicultural and International Student Support and Engagement (MISSE) Open House
Multicultural and International Student Support and Engagement (MISSE) is your Home Away From Home, comprised of:. Afro-American Cultural Center (Afro House; 303 Melrose Ave) Latino Native American Cultural Center (LNACC; 308 Melrose Ave) Asian Pacific American Cultural Center (APACC; 223 Lucon Dr.) Pride Alliance Center (Pride House; 125 Grand Ave....
uiowa.edu
Microbiology and Immunology Seminar: Dr. Mary Weber, PhD
Contact Kerry Jones (kerry-jones@uiowa.edu) for the Zoom link. Investigation of the Chlamydia trachomatis type III secretome reveals diverse strategies for bacterial survival at the expense of key host mitotic and apoptotic checkpoints. Mary Weber, PhD. Assistant Professor of Microbiology and Immunology. University of Iowa. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to...
uiowa.edu
Microbiology and Immunology Seminar: Dr. Balaji Manicassamy, PhD
Contact Kerry Jones (kerry-jones@uiowa.edu) for the Zoom link. Genetic Approaches to Study Influenza Virus-Host Interactions. Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology. University of Iowa. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
uiowa.edu
Math Physics Seminar (309 VAN) - Professor Wayne Polyzou
"Two-body currents in phenomenological models of the strong interaction" Professor Wayne Polyzou; Department of Physics & Astronomy, University of Iowa. Electromagnetic probes are a useful tool for studying the dynamics of hadronic particles. This is because in the one-photon exchange approximation the scattering matrix elements are linear in the matrix elements of the hadronic current operator. Realistic phenomenological models of hadronic systems can provide both spectral and scattering observables that are consistent with experiment for various nuclei.
uiowa.edu
Faculty Council
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
Arabic Conversation Hour
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
Plasma Physics Seminar - Organizational Meeting (309 VAN)
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
IN THIS ARTICLE
uiowa.edu
Arabic Peer Tutoring
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
Portuguese Peer Tutoring
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
Third candidate announced for vice president for medical affairs, Carver College of Medicine dean
A University of Iowa search committee has announced the third finalist for the next vice president for medical affairs and dean of the Carver College of Medicine. Selwyn O. Rogers, Jr. is Dr. James E. Bowman, Jr. Professor at the University of Chicago, the founding director of the trauma center at University of Chicago Hospitals, executive vice president of community health engagement, and chief of the Section of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery. His clinical and research interests focus on understanding the health care needs of underserved populations.
uiowa.edu
German Peer Tutoring
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
uiowa.edu
French Grammar Table
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
Frontiers in Obesity, Diabetes, and Metabolism Seminar: John Engelhardt, PhD
Pappajohn Biomedical Discovery Building, 1289 CBRB (Kelch) Title: Pancreatic Progenitor Remodeling in Ferret Models of Pancreatogenic Diabetes. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
Korean Peer Tutoring
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
Russian Peer Tutoring
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
Coffee Chats with Gartner
This is an opportunity to network with a University Recruiter, learn about Gartner as a potential employer and ask any questions you may have in an informal setting!. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
Comments / 0