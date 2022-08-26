Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla Chiu
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in FindlayMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Related
crawfordcountynow.com
OVI Checkpoint on State Route 39
SHELBY—The Ohio State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Shelby Police Department, and the Ohio Department of Transportation, has completed an OVI checkpoint that occurred on August 27, on State Route 39, near Taylortown Road. The checkpoint was held from 8 PM to 10 PM. During the operational hours,...
7 on school bus involved in 3-vehicle crash
Seven passengers were on a Massillon City Schools bus involved in a three-vehicle crash in Stark County on Monday afternoon.
whbc.com
Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a week ago, two Stark County residents were killed in separate head-on crashes. One of the accidents occurred in Wayne County. The two were struck by impaired drivers, according to law enforcement. 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was struck and killed in...
cleveland19.com
Norton woman dies in Geauga County head-on crash
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Norton woman was killed in a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer Tuesday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the accident happened around 10 a.m. on State Route 306, just south of Washington Street in Bainbridge Township. Troopers said Ciera Hooser was driving...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Route 8 South reopens at Central Interchange after crash in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — The temporary closure of Route 8 South near the Central Interchange in Akron has been lifted and the roadway reopened around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Route 8 South had been closed due to a crash with drivers experiencing stop-and-go traffic as of 7:25 a.m. Traffic conditions have...
richlandsource.com
Section of Lexington Ave. down to 1-lane through Sept. 1
MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield will reduce traffic to single lane only in the following area while work is being completed. North and southbound lanes on Lexington Avenue from Blanche Street to Grover Street.
Truck stolen from Brunswick used in theft in Medina: Brunswick Police Blotter
Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
wtuz.com
Weekend Rollover Crash Sends Two to Hospital
Nick McWilliams reporting – A crash in Bethlehem Township in Coshocton County sent two young adults to the hospital over the weekend. The crash along State Route 60 was reported late Saturday to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. According to sheriff’s records, the investigation led deputies to determine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Former Medina County sheriff of 16 years dies from cancer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County community is recognizing a former sheriff who served in law enforcement for decades after he died from cancer. Former Sheriff Neil Hassinger died on Aug. 28 “after a long and courageous battle with cancer,” according to officials. The department said the...
whbc.com
Waynesburg Man Dead After Canton Township Industrial Accident
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 27-year-old Waynesburg man badly injured in that accident at US Ecology in Canton Township last week has died. The township fire department had said that employee Ray Sullivan had suffered critical injuries in the leak of hydrogen sulfide at the Central Avenue SE facility last Monday.
Slow speed chase goes through 6 NE Ohio cities, ends in crash
The Parma Police Department released new information Saturday about a low-speed chase that lasted nearly an hour from Parma into Cleveland early Thursday morning.
Avon student killed in car crash
Avon Local Schools is reaching out with resources after the tragic death of a student over the weekend. Sixteen-year-old Kaleb Keffer died Saturday of injuries sustained in a car crash, according to a news release from the school district. Keffer was a junior and part of the Avon wrestling team.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police arrest homeless man for domestic violence
Bowling Green Police Division arrested a homeless man after he reportedly assaulted a family member who had given him a place to stay. Todd Booth, 37, formerly of Northwood, was charged with domestic violence. Police received a call about people arguing at a home in the 200 block of West...
crawfordcountynow.com
This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Brock Simmons—38 years old, 6-feet, 3-inches tall, 210 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. Simmons is wanted for illegal conveyance. He has ties to the Mansfield area. Matthew Reed—47...
WHIZ
Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
Cocaine, fentanyl among $300K drugs seized in Lorain
A Friday drug bust in the city turned up more than $300,000 in suspected narcotics, along with several guns and thousands in cash. The Lorain County SWAT Team served a search warrant at the West 18th Street home, based on a tip to the county's drug task force about "a large amount" of various drugs there.
WTOV 9
Authorities investigating fatal motorcycle accident
Harrison County, OH — The Wintersville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that has left one person dead. They said the call came in at around 2:30pm Saturday afternoon to the scene on State Route 646 in Harrison County. According to a...
NWS issues hazard warning for Northeast Ohio beaches
The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard statement in Northeast Ohio's coastal counties for the high risk of rip currents.
wosu.org
One more big change coming to U.S. 30 construction project in Mansfield
Ongoing construction on U.S. 30 in Mansfield has been the cause of major traffic backups and accidents in recent weeks. The Ohio Department of Transportation has an update on what drivers should anticipate in the coming months and how best to navigate the area. Work began in 2020 on the...
Storms bring stunning skies, waterspouts in NE Ohio
Multiple FOX 8 viewers have sent in their photos from around Northeast Ohio Monday night as storms continue to roll through the area.
Comments / 0