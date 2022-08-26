ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

OVI Checkpoint on State Route 39

SHELBY—The Ohio State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Shelby Police Department, and the Ohio Department of Transportation, has completed an OVI checkpoint that occurred on August 27, on State Route 39, near Taylortown Road. The checkpoint was held from 8 PM to 10 PM. During the operational hours,...
SHELBY, OH
whbc.com

Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a week ago, two Stark County residents were killed in separate head-on crashes. One of the accidents occurred in Wayne County. The two were struck by impaired drivers, according to law enforcement. 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was struck and killed in...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Norton woman dies in Geauga County head-on crash

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Norton woman was killed in a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer Tuesday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the accident happened around 10 a.m. on State Route 306, just south of Washington Street in Bainbridge Township. Troopers said Ciera Hooser was driving...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Route 8 South reopens at Central Interchange after crash in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The temporary closure of Route 8 South near the Central Interchange in Akron has been lifted and the roadway reopened around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Route 8 South had been closed due to a crash with drivers experiencing stop-and-go traffic as of 7:25 a.m. Traffic conditions have...
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Section of Lexington Ave. down to 1-lane through Sept. 1

MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield will reduce traffic to single lane only in the following area while work is being completed. North and southbound lanes on Lexington Avenue from Blanche Street to Grover Street.
MANSFIELD, OH
wtuz.com

Weekend Rollover Crash Sends Two to Hospital

Nick McWilliams reporting – A crash in Bethlehem Township in Coshocton County sent two young adults to the hospital over the weekend. The crash along State Route 60 was reported late Saturday to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. According to sheriff’s records, the investigation led deputies to determine...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Former Medina County sheriff of 16 years dies from cancer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County community is recognizing a former sheriff who served in law enforcement for decades after he died from cancer. Former Sheriff Neil Hassinger died on Aug. 28 “after a long and courageous battle with cancer,” according to officials. The department said the...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Waynesburg Man Dead After Canton Township Industrial Accident

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 27-year-old Waynesburg man badly injured in that accident at US Ecology in Canton Township last week has died. The township fire department had said that employee Ray Sullivan had suffered critical injuries in the leak of hydrogen sulfide at the Central Avenue SE facility last Monday.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Avon student killed in car crash

Avon Local Schools is reaching out with resources after the tragic death of a student over the weekend. Sixteen-year-old Kaleb Keffer died Saturday of injuries sustained in a car crash, according to a news release from the school district. Keffer was a junior and part of the Avon wrestling team.
AVON, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police arrest homeless man for domestic violence

Bowling Green Police Division arrested a homeless man after he reportedly assaulted a family member who had given him a place to stay. Todd Booth, 37, formerly of Northwood, was charged with domestic violence. Police received a call about people arguing at a home in the 200 block of West...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WHIZ

Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Authorities investigating fatal motorcycle accident

Harrison County, OH — The Wintersville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that has left one person dead. They said the call came in at around 2:30pm Saturday afternoon to the scene on State Route 646 in Harrison County. According to a...
HARRISON COUNTY, OH

