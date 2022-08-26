ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Math Physics Seminar (309 VAN) - Professor Wayne Polyzou

"Two-body currents in phenomenological models of the strong interaction" Professor Wayne Polyzou; Department of Physics & Astronomy, University of Iowa. Electromagnetic probes are a useful tool for studying the dynamics of hadronic particles. This is because in the one-photon exchange approximation the scattering matrix elements are linear in the matrix elements of the hadronic current operator. Realistic phenomenological models of hadronic systems can provide both spectral and scattering observables that are consistent with experiment for various nuclei.
Microbiology and Immunology Seminar: Dr. Mary Weber, PhD

Contact Kerry Jones (kerry-jones@uiowa.edu) for the Zoom link. Investigation of the Chlamydia trachomatis type III secretome reveals diverse strategies for bacterial survival at the expense of key host mitotic and apoptotic checkpoints. Mary Weber, PhD. Assistant Professor of Microbiology and Immunology. University of Iowa.
Multicultural and International Student Support and Engagement (MISSE) Open House

Multicultural and International Student Support and Engagement (MISSE) is your Home Away From Home, comprised of:. Afro-American Cultural Center (Afro House; 303 Melrose Ave) Latino Native American Cultural Center (LNACC; 308 Melrose Ave) Asian Pacific American Cultural Center (APACC; 223 Lucon Dr.) Pride Alliance Center (Pride House; 125 Grand Ave.
Italian Peer Tutoring

Italian Peer Tutoring
Coffee Chats with Gartner

This is an opportunity to network with a University Recruiter, learn about Gartner as a potential employer and ask any questions you may have in an informal setting!
French Grammar Table

Plasma Physics Seminar - Organizational Meeting (309 VAN)

Portuguese Peer Tutoring

Korean Peer Tutoring

Frontiers in Obesity, Diabetes, and Metabolism Seminar: John Engelhardt, PhD

Pappajohn Biomedical Discovery Building, 1289 CBRB (Kelch) Title: Pancreatic Progenitor Remodeling in Ferret Models of Pancreatogenic Diabetes.
Russian Peer Tutoring

Recap: UI Stanley Museum of Art opens to large crowd, fanfare

Pomp and circumstance welcomed hundreds of excited visitors on Friday, Aug. 26, at the opening of the new University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art. If you haven’t seen it for yourself, the museum—located at 160 W. Burlington St.—is now open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; and noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Cinematheque International Film Screenings: One Tree Three Lives

At 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, IWP kicks off our series of "Cinematheque" international film screenings with the film One Tree Three Lives. The screening will take place in Room E105 in the University of Iowa Adler Journalism and Mass Communication Building (104 West Washington St., Iowa City).
