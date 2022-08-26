ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booneville, MS

NEMCC starts fundraising campaign for state-of-the-art Steinway & Sons piano

By BLAKE ALSUP Daily Journal
 4 days ago
BOONEVILLE • Northeast Mississippi Community College recently launched a fundraising campaign to purchase a new Steinway & Sons Spirio | r piano infused with state-of-the-art technology.

