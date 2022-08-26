ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars, PA

wtae.com

One person in the hospital following crash in Harmar

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County 911 dispatchers confirmed one person was taken to a hospital following a crash in Harmar on Tuesday morning. The crash happened a little after 4 a.m. on Locust Hill Road. Police, paramedics and a tow truck were all brought to the scene. There...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Crews Battle Fire At Butler Twp. Home

Crews spent hours fighting a fire at a Butler Township home Sunday night. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9 p.m. for smoke coming from a home on Westview Drive. Crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved fire inside the home. Details...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Grove City Man Knocks Out Two Utility Poles In Crash

A Grove City man is facing charges following a crash last weekend that damaged at least two utility poles in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, 27-year-old Dakota Gallo was traveling near the intersection of South Center Street and Sunset Avenue on Saturday when his vehicle went off the right shoulder of the road.
GROVE CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Multi-vehicle crash slows traffic on Route 224 in Canfield

The Mahoning County Sheriff is investigating a three-vehicle crash along a busy highway in Canfield. Dispatchers got a call about the accident along the westbound lanes of Route 224 west of Tippecanoe Road shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday. The caller reported that airbags were deployed. Traffic in the area had...
CANFIELD, OH
butlerradio.com

Name Released In Fatal Garbage Truck Crash; Details Still Not Known

We’ve learned the name of the man who died after his garbage truck hit a building Friday morning in Adams Township. 53-year-old David Bortmes of Karns City was the driver of the Waste Management truck involved in the accident. Details of the crash have still not been released by...
KARNS CITY, PA
explore venango

Pickup Truck Collides with Motorcycle Stopped on Side of Road

CONCORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash in which a Kennerdell man’s motorcycle was struck while he was stopped on the side of the roadway in Concord Township. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, August...
CONCORD TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Early reopening possible for Logans Ferry Road as slide work progresses

Logans Ferry Road in Plum may reopen to traffic earlier than expected, a PennDOT spokesman said Monday. The heavily traveled road between Entrance Drive and Columbia Road near New Kensington has been closed since Aug. 2 while a contractor works to repair a landslide. The closure has forced the more...
PLUM, PA
butlerradio.com

Harrisville Man Dies In Venango Co. Crash

A Harrisville man died in a crash over the weekend in Venango County. The one vehicle accident happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Clintonville Road in Irwin Township. State police say 30-year-old Scott Shultz Jr. was speeding when he went off the road and went into a ditch. His pickup truck then struck two mailboxes before hitting the culvert of a driveway.
HARRISVILLE, PA
explore venango

Local Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Clintonville Road

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was killed early Sunday morning in a rollover crash on Clintonville Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 12:51 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, on Clintonville Road, in Irwin Township, Venango County. Police say 30-year-old Scott E. Shultz...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Release Details on Manhunt, Suspect Turns Himself In

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A 26-year-old man accused of stealing two vehicles and crashing one of them was taken into custody following a manhunt in Clarion County on Monday. On August 28 around 5:30 a.m., Clarion-based State Police was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash on State Route 66...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Tar and Chipping Starts in Beaver County This Week

(​Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing seal coating operations on various roadways in Beaver County will begin Tuesday, August 30 weather permitting. Lane restrictions will occur during the mobile seal coating operations. Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through late September on the following roadways:
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man dead after crashing vehicle into barrier: police

A man died after slamming into a jersey barrier in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood, according to police. Allegheny County Medical Examiner later identified the man as 30-year-old Anthony Nsemo of Pittsburgh. WPXI reported that officials found his car after it ran into the jersey barrier – a modular concrete...
PITTSBURGH, PA

