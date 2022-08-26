Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wtae.com
One person in the hospital following crash in Harmar
HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County 911 dispatchers confirmed one person was taken to a hospital following a crash in Harmar on Tuesday morning. The crash happened a little after 4 a.m. on Locust Hill Road. Police, paramedics and a tow truck were all brought to the scene. There...
butlerradio.com
Crews Battle Fire At Butler Twp. Home
Crews spent hours fighting a fire at a Butler Township home Sunday night. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9 p.m. for smoke coming from a home on Westview Drive. Crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved fire inside the home. Details...
butlerradio.com
Grove City Man Knocks Out Two Utility Poles In Crash
A Grove City man is facing charges following a crash last weekend that damaged at least two utility poles in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, 27-year-old Dakota Gallo was traveling near the intersection of South Center Street and Sunset Avenue on Saturday when his vehicle went off the right shoulder of the road.
WFMJ.com
Multi-vehicle crash slows traffic on Route 224 in Canfield
The Mahoning County Sheriff is investigating a three-vehicle crash along a busy highway in Canfield. Dispatchers got a call about the accident along the westbound lanes of Route 224 west of Tippecanoe Road shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday. The caller reported that airbags were deployed. Traffic in the area had...
butlerradio.com
Name Released In Fatal Garbage Truck Crash; Details Still Not Known
We’ve learned the name of the man who died after his garbage truck hit a building Friday morning in Adams Township. 53-year-old David Bortmes of Karns City was the driver of the Waste Management truck involved in the accident. Details of the crash have still not been released by...
explore venango
Pickup Truck Collides with Motorcycle Stopped on Side of Road
CONCORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash in which a Kennerdell man’s motorcycle was struck while he was stopped on the side of the roadway in Concord Township. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, August...
wtae.com
1 person taken to hospital following crash that snarled traffic on West Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital following a crash on West Liberty Avenue. The crash happened in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood between Saranac Avenue and Belle Isle Avenue. The condition of the person taken to the hospital has not been released.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Early reopening possible for Logans Ferry Road as slide work progresses
Logans Ferry Road in Plum may reopen to traffic earlier than expected, a PennDOT spokesman said Monday. The heavily traveled road between Entrance Drive and Columbia Road near New Kensington has been closed since Aug. 2 while a contractor works to repair a landslide. The closure has forced the more...
butlerradio.com
Harrisville Man Dies In Venango Co. Crash
A Harrisville man died in a crash over the weekend in Venango County. The one vehicle accident happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Clintonville Road in Irwin Township. State police say 30-year-old Scott Shultz Jr. was speeding when he went off the road and went into a ditch. His pickup truck then struck two mailboxes before hitting the culvert of a driveway.
explore venango
Local Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Clintonville Road
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was killed early Sunday morning in a rollover crash on Clintonville Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 12:51 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, on Clintonville Road, in Irwin Township, Venango County. Police say 30-year-old Scott E. Shultz...
2 people hospitalized after crash involving motorcycle, car in Ross Township
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A two-vehicle accident shut down a portion of a major road in Ross Township and sent two people to the hospital. Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that the crash is at 1140 Perry Highway. Units were dispatched at 11:26 a.m. Ross Township police...
One taken to hospital following early morning car accident
One person was injured in a single vehicle accident in the Strip District in the early hours of Monday morning. A car collided with a pole at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 25th
Butler man searching for answers after construction project left mess in his backyard
BUTLER, Pa. — A local man is searching for answers after a construction project to deal with flooding issues left a mess in his backyard. Frank Bayer has lived at the corner of West Penn Street and Miller Avenue in Butler for four years. He says a project to alleviate a flooding problem in the neighborhood has created a new problem.
explore venango
Police Release Details on Manhunt, Suspect Turns Himself In
CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A 26-year-old man accused of stealing two vehicles and crashing one of them was taken into custody following a manhunt in Clarion County on Monday. On August 28 around 5:30 a.m., Clarion-based State Police was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash on State Route 66...
1 killed in e-bike crash in Columbiana County
One person was killed after crashing their electric assisted bicycle Sunday morning.
Tree falls on Mahoning County roadway
The Mahoning County Engineer's Office was called when the tree landed on a guard rail.
beavercountyradio.com
Tar and Chipping Starts in Beaver County This Week
(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing seal coating operations on various roadways in Beaver County will begin Tuesday, August 30 weather permitting. Lane restrictions will occur during the mobile seal coating operations. Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through late September on the following roadways:
Pa. man dead after crashing vehicle into barrier: police
A man died after slamming into a jersey barrier in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood, according to police. Allegheny County Medical Examiner later identified the man as 30-year-old Anthony Nsemo of Pittsburgh. WPXI reported that officials found his car after it ran into the jersey barrier – a modular concrete...
wtae.com
Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area taken to the hospital following Mercer County crash
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area were taken to a hospital following a crash in Mercer County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened along Tower Road in Springfield Township. State police said it was raining at the time of the crash and the 18-year-old woman from...
Westmoreland County grandfather assists police in finding suspect involved with scam
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — It’s a call no grandparent ever wants to get. “He was sorry to tell me that my grandson was in an accident, and I said, ‘Oh, my God!’ And I said, ‘How is he?’” Lawrence Yokopenic said. Well, that...
