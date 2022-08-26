Read full article on original website
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
Nordstrom Rack announces plan to open new store location in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
theutcecho.com
Mobile Shower Organization to Begin Serving in Chattanooga
ShowerUp is an organization started by Paul Schmitz and his wife, Rhonda Schmitz. According to Paul Schmitz, the organization came about after he and his family had been serving various communities in the Nashville area, providing basic necessities such as food and clothing. “One day I was looking through my...
theutcecho.com
New Restaurants Bring New Atmospheres for Students
While students have been away for summer, Chattanooga has wasted no time opening up new restaurants in the downtown area. Tailgate Brewery has many locations in Nashville, and its owners decided it was time to bring Tailgate to Chattanooga. For those over 21, Tailgate offers unique beers that are brewed...
livability.com
The Chattanooga Region is in It for the Long Haul
The new Freight Hub database underscores the Greater Chattanooga Region’s logistics know-how. Greater Chattanooga and its many logistics advantages have earned the nickname “The Silicon Valley of Freight,” and that reputation will grow even more with the development of a Greater Chattanooga Freight Hub database. Cleveland State...
livability.com
Project Return Helps Former Inmates Find Jobs
The Tennessee-based initiative expanded into the Chattanooga Region in 2021 and helps the formerly incarcerated create opportunities in the community. Nearly 15,000 people are released from Tennessee penitentiaries each year. Project Return is dedicated to helping the formerly incarcerated successfully transition back into communities and work. Founded in Nashville in...
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing In Tennessee
New Tennessee Residents Sign Multi-Unit Agreement with National Coffee Brand. August 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to McMinnville, Tennessee and the Nashville suburbs of Bellevue and Goodlettsville, Tennessee.
theutcecho.com
An Alternative to Endlessly Circling for Parking: the Mocs Express
By 7:45 a.m., parking next to Lupton Hall, the Engineering, Math, and Computer Science building, Cadek Hall, and the Library fills to the brim. Angry commuters circle, hoping it might be their lucky day. At 7:50 a.m., it’s time to consider parking on the street–if it takes card? Hopefully, a...
WDEF
Cleveland Hardwick clothing plant closing down
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that Hardick Tactical is closing it’s Cleveland plant. The company used to be Hardwick Clothes, a local men’s clothing line that goes back more than 100 years in Cleveland. They were trying to transition from making dress suits...
livability.com
Chattanooga Waterways are Making Waves
Bill Dance Signature Lakes Initiative brings improvements and attention to Greater Chattanooga lakes. Thanks to the Bill Dance Signature Lakes Initiative, some of Tennessee’s best natural resources are about to get even better, including some waterways in the Chattanooga area. Named in honor of the longtime professional fisherman and...
WDEF
Avondale church hosts a block party
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Nice weather made it a great time to have a block party. The Orchard Knob Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Avondale did just that. Several vendors were on hand to show local residents resources available to them. But, there was a LOT of other things available too…
themoorecountynews.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Chattanooga
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Chattanooga, TN-GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
themoorecountynews.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Cleveland, Tennessee
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Cleveland, TN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
livability.com
High Flying: Precision Aerodynamics Soars in Dunlap, TN
The parachute producer is bringing the greater Chattanooga region to new heights. When Red Bull needed a parachute to safely bring someone down to Earth from a space freefall, they called Precision Aerodynamics, the Dunlap, Tennessee-based parachute company. Part of a network of successful area manufacturing companies, Precision is known...
WDEF
Schools confirm that a 6 year old was dropped at wrong location
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Department of Education has confirmed an investigation into a bus stop that left a six year old girl stranded in an unfamiliar location. Spokesperson for HCDE Steve Doremus confirmed the student was let off the bus at the incorrect bus stop on August...
chattanoogacw.com
Thinking outside the lunchbox: 86-year-old Chattanooga woman helps the hungry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Oftentimes, people in their late 80s need a bit of a helping hand. But the tables are turned in this week's Pay It Forward sponsored by the McMahan Law Firm. Ethel Willingham thinks outside the lunch-box. "Everybody comes to her for advice," said Cassandra Seals who...
msn.com
Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
allongeorgia.com
North Georgia Cruisers and Summerville Main Street Team Up to Host Car Show and Cowboy Festival Saturday, September 3
The North Georgia Cruisers are proud to present a Labor Day Weekend Car and Truck Show on Saturday, September 3 at the Chattooga County Agricultural Center, located at 33 Middle School Rd. Summerville, Ga. Proceeds from this event will to benefit various area needy programs. Combined with the car and truck show will also be the Cowboy and Western Heritage Festival, lending great opportunity for families, car and truck enthusiasts, and fans of the cowboy and western era to enjoy some good food, kid’s entertainment, and celebrate cars and trucks of the past and present.
chattanoogapulse.com
Hamilton County Coalition Leading Local Efforts To Recognize International Overdose Awareness Day
With more than 3,800 overdoses reported to the Tennessee Department of Health so far this year, Hamilton County Coalition and community partners are leading local efforts to end the stigma surrounding overdose, and increase awareness about substance use disorder in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) on Wednesday, August 31st.
WDEF
Road Closures on the Way as South Broad is Redeveloped
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Multiple lanes of traffic were blocked on Broad Street on Monday for a median repair beneath I-24. Obstruction of traffic was minor, but residents can expect much larger scale projects redirecting traffic in the next couple of years. The South Broad Redevelopment is expected to bring...
wutc.org
A Grandson Remembers Chattanooga's Own: Sam Gooden Of The Impressions
Down the road from our new space here at WUTC in downtown Chattanooga is the Bessie Smith Cultural Center on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Nearly three years ago, in 2019, a Tennessee Music Pathways sign was dedicated in front of the Bessie to honor The Impressions, the group whose music embodied doo-wop, gospel, R&B and soul - inspiring millions from the civil rights movement of the 1960’s to the present day.
WDEF
Suspect arrested for Food City fire
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Investigators have charged a suspect with setting the fire at a Food City entrance just after midnight on Sunday. The fire was set in a garbage can and a shopping cart display outside the 23rd Street grocery. Police and fire investigators arrested 47 year old Christopher...
