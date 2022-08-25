Read full article on original website
Takeaways from Alabama's depth chart reveal
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The need for projections and predictions has passed. Nick Saban provided the media with its lone look at Alabama’s depth chart Monday ahead of this weekend’s season opener against Utah State. There are still a few slashes and uncertainties, but for the most part,...
Rivals100 CalifDE Uiagalelei considering a return visit to Tuscaloosa
ALLEN, Tx.- Allen Eagle Stadium hosted a nationally recognized matchup between St. John Bosco and Allen HS. The game featured double-digit numbers of players with D-1 offers, most of whom were Power Five prospects. After the game, TideIllustrated caught up with one of the biggest names there four-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei to discuss his recruitment and where Alabama stands in it.
Milton (Ga.) S Bryce Thornton talks Alabama, Florida
Bryce Thornton’s phone can finally take a break. After garnering more than 31 offers throughout his high school career, the three-star safety has narrowed down the list to his top four schools: Alabama, Florida, Miami and LSU, with Thornton taking official visits with the Crimson Tide and the Gators in October.
Alabama releases official depth chart for 2022 season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Depth chart day has finally arrived for Alabama. As the Crimson Tide enters game week for its opener against Utah State on Saturday, the team announced its depth chart for the coming season. While most of the starting spots are settled, this year’s depth chart features...
Projecting Alabama's defensive depth chart as camp comes to a close
Alabama will release its official depth chart Monday ahead of its season opener against Utah State on Sept. 3 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Before starters are announced, Tide Illustrated is taking its best stab at how the Crimson Tide will line up this season. After delving into the offense Friday, we’ll...
