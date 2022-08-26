Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A tremendous homecoming
Carnegie Public Library hosted New York Times bestselling author Margaret Peterson Haddix to discuss her most recent and upcoming books on Thursday, Dec. 8. More than 100 people attended. Both school districts read Haddix’s books as part of their language arts curriculum, so she is enormously popular with upper elementary and middle school students.
All-N-One 4-H Club seeks old and new members
The All-N-One 4-H Club will hold its first meeting on Jan. 17, 2023 at the Extension Office at 7 p.m. Usually, the meetings last about an hour. Club leaders are looking forward to seeing old and new members to participate at the 2023 Fayette County Fair, where they try to make the wide variety of 4-H projects fun and a learning experience.
Panthers win Ironclad Baker tournament
HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace varsity bowling team traveled to Hillsboro on Saturday, Dec. 3 for the Ironclad Baker Tournament. In the qualifying round, Miami Trace rolled games of 244, 246, 233, 213, 214, 185, 210 and 143 for a total of 1,688. Miami Trace qualified as the No....
Blue Lions earn road victory over Wilmington, 61-39
Saturday, Dec. 10, marked the third time in five days that the Washington Blue Lion varsity boys basketball team would hit the road for an away contest. Washington would travel to take on the Wilmington Hurricane in a non-conference competition. Wilmington came into the game with just one loss on the season.
Sabina Elementary honor roll
The following is the Sabina Elementary School principal/honor roll list for the first quarter:. Adalynn Bowman, Isaac Brunner, Aubree Buchhammer, Levi Carey, Paige Carey, Kohen Cramer, Kyson Dean, Atlas DeRoziere, Briar Frommling, Rowan Greene, Violet Holbrook, Bentley Kimberlin, Connor Melnek, Preston Minton, Kairi Moreton, Lily Roberts, Harbor Thompson, Braydon Throckmorton, Aradyna Watts, Annabelle York.
Blue Lions win j-v, freshman games at McClain
GREENFIELD — The Washington Blue Lion boys freshman and j-v teams played the Tigers at McClain High School Friday, Dec. 9. Washington won the j-v game, 33-24. The Blue Lions won the freshman game, 43-31. In the j-v game for the Blue Lions, Jakob Hoosier led with nine points....
Washington Fire Department reports
The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):. Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting first response for the Fayette County Life Squad. FD was notified via radio while en route to cancel. Dec 9 — 1818 Beacon St. FD was...
Concerns expressed at WCHCS meeting
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — During Monday’s Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) Board of Education meeting, two local residents shared concerns about recent reported incidents that occurred within the district. The two residents spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting, which was held at the WCHCS...
SATH to host annual ‘Sweetheart Charity Ball’
The SATH (Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped) organization will be hosting its 19th-annual Valentine’s Sweetheart Charity Ball on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Roberts Centre in Wilmington. The evening will begin with appetizers at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing from 8-11 p.m. The attire for the evening...
Opportunity slips away for Lady Panthers
CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers played at Chillicothe High School Saturday, Dec. 10. The Cavaliers entered the game at 3-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference, tied with Jackson and one game ahead of Miami Trace. In the end, this game stayed frustratingly just out of reach for...
Blue Lion Wrestling defeats McClain in dual meet
GREENFIELD — The Washington Blue Lion varsity boys wrestling team got a win over McClain in a dual meet Thursday, Dec. 8, 59-11. This win moves the Blue Lions to 2-0 overall in dual meets and 1-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference. Here are the results from Thursday’s dual...
Flu-associated hospitalizations increase locally
Confirmed flu-associated hospitalizations were up 263% in Ohio for the week ending Dec. 3 (the last week for which data is available). Six flu-related hospitalizations were reported to Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) in November and seven flu-associated hospitalizations have been reported in the first 12 days of December. “We...
Two Scoops of Sugar named Chamber Business of the Month
December brings the sweet tooth out in us all! The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently recognized Two Scoops of Sugar as the Business of the Month. This local, family business is owned by Joan West and Jill Barry. Specializing in cakes, cupcakes, cookies, brownies, muffins, scones, cake donuts, pies, breads and noodles; you can also find a great cup of coffee, latte, frappuccino, or hot chocolate. Two Scoops of Sugar opened on Sept. 1, 2014, and is located at 505 S. Elm St., Washington Court House. Hours are Tuesday- Thursday, 6 a.m.-1 p.m., Friday 6 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m.-12 p.m. You can contact them at 740-606-2788 or [email protected] Joan & Jill would like to thank all their customers for their continued support over the last eight years, and don’t forget to get your Christmas orders placed. Pictured: Robyn Hadden (CH Manor/St. Catherine’s), Ronda Turner (ERA Martin Associates), Kathy Patterson (Record-Herald), Jill Barry and Joan West (owners), Stephanie Dunham (Fayette Co. Travel & Tourism), Jennifer Snyder (Destination Outlets).
