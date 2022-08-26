December brings the sweet tooth out in us all! The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently recognized Two Scoops of Sugar as the Business of the Month. This local, family business is owned by Joan West and Jill Barry. Specializing in cakes, cupcakes, cookies, brownies, muffins, scones, cake donuts, pies, breads and noodles; you can also find a great cup of coffee, latte, frappuccino, or hot chocolate. Two Scoops of Sugar opened on Sept. 1, 2014, and is located at 505 S. Elm St., Washington Court House. Hours are Tuesday- Thursday, 6 a.m.-1 p.m., Friday 6 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m.-12 p.m. You can contact them at 740-606-2788 or [email protected] Joan & Jill would like to thank all their customers for their continued support over the last eight years, and don’t forget to get your Christmas orders placed. Pictured: Robyn Hadden (CH Manor/St. Catherine’s), Ronda Turner (ERA Martin Associates), Kathy Patterson (Record-Herald), Jill Barry and Joan West (owners), Stephanie Dunham (Fayette Co. Travel & Tourism), Jennifer Snyder (Destination Outlets).

