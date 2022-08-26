Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
DeWine, Mertz announce roll-out of body cameras for ODNR officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Director Mary Mertz announced Friday that ODNR has begun outfitting all natural resources and wildlife officers with body cameras. “Body cameras are becoming an increasingly important piece of technology in all areas of law enforcement,” said Governor...
Record-Herald
A tremendous homecoming
Carnegie Public Library hosted New York Times bestselling author Margaret Peterson Haddix to discuss her most recent and upcoming books on Thursday, Dec. 8. More than 100 people attended. Both school districts read Haddix’s books as part of their language arts curriculum, so she is enormously popular with upper elementary and middle school students.
Record-Herald
Reiterman elected to Farm Bureau state board
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Nicol Reiterman, of Washington Court House, has been elected to her first three-year term on the board of trustees of Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. Reiterman represents the interests of Farm Bureau members from Clinton, Fayette, Greene and Warren counties. Her election took place during OFBF’s 104th annual meeting, Dec. 8-9 in Columbus.
Record-Herald
Flu-associated hospitalizations increase locally
Confirmed flu-associated hospitalizations were up 263% in Ohio for the week ending Dec. 3 (the last week for which data is available). Six flu-related hospitalizations were reported to Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) in November and seven flu-associated hospitalizations have been reported in the first 12 days of December. “We...
Record-Herald
Washington Fire Department reports
The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):. Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting first response for the Fayette County Life Squad. FD was notified via radio while en route to cancel. Dec 9 — 1818 Beacon St. FD was...
Record-Herald
All-N-One 4-H Club seeks old and new members
The All-N-One 4-H Club will hold its first meeting on Jan. 17, 2023 at the Extension Office at 7 p.m. Usually, the meetings last about an hour. Club leaders are looking forward to seeing old and new members to participate at the 2023 Fayette County Fair, where they try to make the wide variety of 4-H projects fun and a learning experience.
Record-Herald
Blue Lions 2nd on uneven bars at Worthington Kilbourne
WORTHINGTON — Washington High School’s Maryn Mustain and Abby Rose tied for second place (with a 7.75 score) for their routines performed on uneven parallel bars at the season-opening meet at Worthington Kilbourne High School Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Both local high school teams traveled to Worthington Kilbourne...
Record-Herald
Opportunity slips away for Lady Panthers
CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers played at Chillicothe High School Saturday, Dec. 10. The Cavaliers entered the game at 3-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference, tied with Jackson and one game ahead of Miami Trace. In the end, this game stayed frustratingly just out of reach for...
Record-Herald
Concerns expressed at WCHCS meeting
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — During Monday’s Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) Board of Education meeting, two local residents shared concerns about recent reported incidents that occurred within the district. The two residents spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting, which was held at the WCHCS...
Record-Herald
Panthers win Ironclad Baker tournament
HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace varsity bowling team traveled to Hillsboro on Saturday, Dec. 3 for the Ironclad Baker Tournament. In the qualifying round, Miami Trace rolled games of 244, 246, 233, 213, 214, 185, 210 and 143 for a total of 1,688. Miami Trace qualified as the No....
Record-Herald
Blue Lions earn road victory over Wilmington, 61-39
Saturday, Dec. 10, marked the third time in five days that the Washington Blue Lion varsity boys basketball team would hit the road for an away contest. Washington would travel to take on the Wilmington Hurricane in a non-conference competition. Wilmington came into the game with just one loss on the season.
Record-Herald
Panthers roll past Logan Elm, 50-33
PICKAWAY COUNTY — Numbers matter. And one number that mattered for Miami Trace on Saturday was a seven-inch height advantage it enjoyed in the post. The Panthers were effective at running an inside-out offense to end the first half on a 16-4 run and hand host Logan Elm a 50-33 non-league setback.
Record-Herald
Blue Lions defeat Indians, 58-53
HILLSBORO — The Washington Blue Lion varsity boys basketball team headed to Hillsboro on Tuesday for their fourth straight road contest. Washington came into the game looking to stay perfect in Frontier Athletic Conference play, while Hillsboro came in looking to even their record in FAC play to 2-2. The Blue Lions trailed 5-0 early in the game before a basket from John Wall got them into the scoring column. Washington would lead at the end of the first quarter, 13-10.
Record-Herald
Two Scoops of Sugar named Chamber Business of the Month
December brings the sweet tooth out in us all! The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently recognized Two Scoops of Sugar as the Business of the Month. This local, family business is owned by Joan West and Jill Barry. Specializing in cakes, cupcakes, cookies, brownies, muffins, scones, cake donuts, pies, breads and noodles; you can also find a great cup of coffee, latte, frappuccino, or hot chocolate. Two Scoops of Sugar opened on Sept. 1, 2014, and is located at 505 S. Elm St., Washington Court House. Hours are Tuesday- Thursday, 6 a.m.-1 p.m., Friday 6 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m.-12 p.m. You can contact them at 740-606-2788 or [email protected] Joan & Jill would like to thank all their customers for their continued support over the last eight years, and don’t forget to get your Christmas orders placed. Pictured: Robyn Hadden (CH Manor/St. Catherine’s), Ronda Turner (ERA Martin Associates), Kathy Patterson (Record-Herald), Jill Barry and Joan West (owners), Stephanie Dunham (Fayette Co. Travel & Tourism), Jennifer Snyder (Destination Outlets).
Record-Herald
Sabina Elementary honor roll
The following is the Sabina Elementary School principal/honor roll list for the first quarter:. Adalynn Bowman, Isaac Brunner, Aubree Buchhammer, Levi Carey, Paige Carey, Kohen Cramer, Kyson Dean, Atlas DeRoziere, Briar Frommling, Rowan Greene, Violet Holbrook, Bentley Kimberlin, Connor Melnek, Preston Minton, Kairi Moreton, Lily Roberts, Harbor Thompson, Braydon Throckmorton, Aradyna Watts, Annabelle York.
Record-Herald
SATH to host annual ‘Sweetheart Charity Ball’
The SATH (Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped) organization will be hosting its 19th-annual Valentine’s Sweetheart Charity Ball on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Roberts Centre in Wilmington. The evening will begin with appetizers at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing from 8-11 p.m. The attire for the evening...
Record-Herald
Blue Lions win j-v, freshman games at McClain
GREENFIELD — The Washington Blue Lion boys freshman and j-v teams played the Tigers at McClain High School Friday, Dec. 9. Washington won the j-v game, 33-24. The Blue Lions won the freshman game, 43-31. In the j-v game for the Blue Lions, Jakob Hoosier led with nine points....
