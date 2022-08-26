ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Court House, OH

Record-Herald

WCHCS District ventures into agriculture education

Community members may have noticed the newly-erected fenced-in area on Willard Street near Washington Middle School and been curious as to what is going on in that area. The Record-Herald sat down with Washington Court House City Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey as he discussed the purpose of that area.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
Record-Herald

Scarecrow Walk/Run returns Sept. 17

In conjunction with the return of the Scarecrow Festival to downtown Washington C.H. Sept. 16-18 is the Scarecrow 5K Walk/Run — and this year a 10K has been added to the event. “The Scarecrow Festival is back and we are moving back to our original location of Court/Main Street,”...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Transport ‘to a galaxy far, far away’

The Fayette County Courthouse lawn may appear as if it’s been transported to a galaxy far, far away when science fiction cosplayers invade from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 3. The free event supports the recruiting efforts of local Scouts BSA Troops and Packs, and is...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH

