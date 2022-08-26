Read full article on original website
WCHCS District ventures into agriculture education
Community members may have noticed the newly-erected fenced-in area on Willard Street near Washington Middle School and been curious as to what is going on in that area. The Record-Herald sat down with Washington Court House City Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey as he discussed the purpose of that area.
Scarecrow Walk/Run returns Sept. 17
In conjunction with the return of the Scarecrow Festival to downtown Washington C.H. Sept. 16-18 is the Scarecrow 5K Walk/Run — and this year a 10K has been added to the event. “The Scarecrow Festival is back and we are moving back to our original location of Court/Main Street,”...
Transport ‘to a galaxy far, far away’
The Fayette County Courthouse lawn may appear as if it’s been transported to a galaxy far, far away when science fiction cosplayers invade from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 3. The free event supports the recruiting efforts of local Scouts BSA Troops and Packs, and is...
