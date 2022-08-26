Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Salisbury billionaire who pledged to give away his fortune has diedAsh Jurberg
My review of driving for DoorDash in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Missing 81-Year-Old Grandma With Dementia Last Seen on Eerie Doorbell Cam FootageFatim HemrajHigh Point, NC
The top things to see and do in Kernersville, North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
The Black Lantern Tea Room & Bakery to hold the first annual Trunchbull ChallengeThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
523 RIVERTREE LANE
- BURKE CREEK CONDOMINIUMS one level (middle level) condo; NEW CARPET; excellent condition; nice large living room w/gas log fireplace; Nice deck; kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal; Secure door entrance system to building; sprinkler system; ceiling fans, store room off deck. gas heat / central ac; No pets.
124 TAYLOR STREET
124-3 Taylor St-2BR/1BA- West End APT!!!! - 2BR/1BA, Loft Living Room, Stainless Steel S/R/DW/Micro, W/D, Custom Kitchen Cabinets & Countertops, Hardwoods, Natural Gas Heat & Central A/C, 2nd Floor. Bedroom Has Separate Private Entry, Water Included. $600.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn...
1622 Ardsley Street
Amazing 3BR Home in Ardmore with Wood Floors, Fenced Yard, Garage, and more! - Looking for that perfect Ardmore home? Then look no further. This adorable 3BR / 1.5BA home features wood floors, bathroom attached to master, bay window in sunroom, a huge fenced-in backyard, and ample parking (with garage!). Back yard features a private feel with a storage shed, patio, and lots of room. Perfect for pets! Basement garage is a great place for added storage.
5831 Sutter Ln,
3br/2.5bath Stunning brick home - Property Id: 977001. Stunning brick home in Kernersville's highly desired Oakmont neighborhood! TONS of updates which include... NEW roof, NEW water heater, NEW gas furnace, NEW carpet, NEW toilets, NEW window screens, NEW remodeled owner suite tile shower, NEW top of the line stainless steel appliances, including a gas range from Thor Kitchens, and NEW light fixtures. This home has been impeccably maintained with all new paint throughout entire home, NEW gutter guards, recently pressure washed, repainted deck and updated and cleaned crawl space with NEW vapor barrier and proper ventilation. This backyard oasis is stellar with professionally maintained landscaping and coy pond!
3223 Anderson Dr
Beautiful 3bed/1bath - For rent! Comfortable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom located south of Winston Salem State College. This home feature newly updated kitchen, hardwood floors, spacious living space, Lofted front porch, private driveway and lots of natural sunlight. This home is located just a few minutes from downtown Winston-Salem, and a very short drive from Salem Lake Park, and The Marketplace Mall. You will also have access to amazing foods like Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro for some American cuisine or have a five-star experience at Bernardin’s Restaurant. You can have all this and more. Schedule your tour today!
5328 West Market Street
One Bedroom, One Bathroom, Open Floor Plan with Patio, Washer/Dryer Connections, and Intrusion Alarm - Open the door to your home and you're greeted by the designer touches and structural finishes of quality--just like you deserve. Perfect for that person who wants to use all of their space - no lost square footage here. Got a king-size bed? No worries, it will fit! The huge walk-in closet will hold all of your wardrobe and extras without any complaints. Need space for that extra stuff? You got it here with a coat closet and a linen closet too!
914 Pine Circle Drive
2 Bed 1 Bath home on Pine Circle convenient to Johnson Street, N Main Street and I74 - 2 Bed 1 Bath home on Pine Circle convenient to Johnson Street, N Main Street and I74. Only minutes from shopping, restaurants and much more! Eat-in kitchen open floor plan to living room. Galley kitchen provides refrigerator and stove. Bedrooms have new flooring, fresh paint and cleaned carpets. 1 Car carport with additional parking pad. Spacious backyard is not fenced in. This property has baseboard heat and a built in wall AC unit.
1542 Ever Spring Drive
New Construction- 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths - Everridge-New Construction 2 story home with Large open floor plan. Main level has a beautiful flex room with French doors, Large open kitchen with large, oversized island overlooking large den. Sliding door leading to patio and half bath located on main level. Second level you will find a large primary bedroom with attached bath with double vanities and separate water closet. Linen closet, and large walk in closet. Three other bedrooms and one full bath on second level. Laundry room is also located on second floor. Home has a 2-car attached garage.
2200 Sunderland Rd Condo 133K
Upper level 3 bedroom/2 bath condo - Available now! Upper level 3 bedroom/2 bath condo in British Woods Community. Condo features stainless appliances, fresh paint, walk in shower, large laundry/storage area, and private patio. Additional features include built in cabinets/shelving in bedroom and hallway, and updated kitchen cabinetry and countertops. Water included and pets conditional! Call today to view this beautiful condo. 336.969.7092 or email sheena@knightgroupnc.com.
301 Dobson St
Nice Home For Rent Kernersville, NC - Property Id: 947328. 2BR/1BTH W/Recent Updates, Restored Hard Wood flooring. Reference Check & Application Required. Contact# 336-993-6786 ( R. Voss Properties ) Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/301-dobson-st-kernersville-nc/947328. Property Id 947328. No Pets Allowed. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 2. 1. 850. Location. 301 Dobson St,...
1124 Academic Drive
1124 Academic Drive Winston Salem, NC 27106 - Lovely townhome in the Deacon Ridge community is now available to rent! This home offers three large bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, primary bedroom has en-suite bathroom/spacious closet, a dining room, main level one car garage, and a private outdoor patio area. Deacon Ridge is a gated community conveniently located near Wake Forest University, highways, restaurants, and retail. Please contact Tracy Jackson with Knight Property Group, LLC at 804-301-9986 or Tracy@knightgroupnc.com for more information.
Oldest home standing in Guilford County gets renovated
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Sarah McCombie drives up in her grandfather’s pick up truck to the home their family has owned since it was first built in 1755. “Look at it,” remarks Sarah, as they come around the drive and the house finally comes into view. “It looks really, really different!” “It does, it’s […]
My review of driving for DoorDash in the Triad
Whether or not you can make decent money driving for DoorDash definitely depends on several factors, but here are my thoughts after being a DoorDash driver for a few months. The process to apply to be a driver is fairly simple – you have to upload your driver’s license and proof of insurance, along with passing a background check and going over their training videos. After you complete your first delivery, they will mail you a DoorDash bag for hot orders and a Red Card which can be used to pay for orders that qualify. I had only one Red Card order for a Walgreens delivery, so they didn't seem all that common.
1434 Argonne Blvd.
Available Soon! 3 Bedroom/1 Bath Single Story Home in Winston-Salem - Cozy 3BR/1BA home is minutes from Winston-Salem State University. Living room opens comfortably into bedrooms and kitchen . Range/oven and refrigerator are included. Central A/C and heat. This property may be difficult to locate. Please use Montague St. to...
1645 N. Brown St
Newly renovated 3 Bed 1 Bath home on Brown Street off of Old Hollow Road and Baux Mountain Road - Newly renovated 3 Bed 1 Bath home on Brown Street off of Old Hollow Road and Baux Mountain Road. Fresh paint throughout, new flooring throughout, new kitchen appliances, cabinets, countertops and backsplash. Open floor plan and new light fixtures throughout. Fully renovated bathroom. The small side porch leads to spacious back yard and extra storage closet. *Please note, siding on the front side of the house will be replaced shortly.
How one local small business is going strong after 30 years
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 30 years ago a pet store opened its doors and redefined what a pet store is. "Back then the normal pet store had everything from dogs and cats to fish and hamsters. They sold pets, of course," said general manager Alison Schwartz, "but the owner decided not to do that but instead to create a store that not only supplied the best foods and supplements for pets but would guide people to reputable breeders and businesses that have the best in mind for your pet."
Packaging manufacturer adding jobs, investing $15M in Thomasville plant
RALEIGH – More good news to report on jobs and economic development in North Carolina: A packaging manufacturer is adding jobs and investing $15 million in its site at Thomasville. Imaflex USA and Gov. Roy Cooper announced the news Tuesday. The expansion means 37 new jobs, the company says.
Piece of fabric found could tie into search for missing High Point woman with ‘severe dementia’
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been more than five days since Heddie Hayes Dawkins, an 81-year-old woman with severe dementia who may be injured, disappeared. Dawkins vanished in the early morning hours of Wednesday on the 2700 block of Blockhouse Court. Over the weekend, a civilian search party found a piece of fabric in […]
Triad neighbor's cable left out in the open for two years: 2 Wants to Know
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Damian Vaughan is a fairly reasonable person. Vaughan doesn’t get upset if the grocery store is out of milk for one week, won’t scream and yell if his garbage can is the only one in the neighborhood not emptied on trash day, and won’t even make a fuss if a neighbor’s party went a bit too long and kept him up.
Sweet black kitten has energy and love to spare
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Do you need some good luck in your life?. Well, this little black cat is just what you ordered! Juniper is three months old and he’s just beautiful. He’s all black but he has a few cute little white spots, too. He’s got loads of energy and he’s playful, curious and super sweet and affectionate with people.
