Whether or not you can make decent money driving for DoorDash definitely depends on several factors, but here are my thoughts after being a DoorDash driver for a few months. The process to apply to be a driver is fairly simple – you have to upload your driver’s license and proof of insurance, along with passing a background check and going over their training videos. After you complete your first delivery, they will mail you a DoorDash bag for hot orders and a Red Card which can be used to pay for orders that qualify. I had only one Red Card order for a Walgreens delivery, so they didn't seem all that common.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO