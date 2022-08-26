Read full article on original website
News Argus
523 RIVERTREE LANE
- BURKE CREEK CONDOMINIUMS one level (middle level) condo; NEW CARPET; excellent condition; nice large living room w/gas log fireplace; Nice deck; kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal; Secure door entrance system to building; sprinkler system; ceiling fans, store room off deck. gas heat / central ac; No pets.
News Argus
124 TAYLOR STREET
124-3 Taylor St-2BR/1BA- West End APT!!!! - 2BR/1BA, Loft Living Room, Stainless Steel S/R/DW/Micro, W/D, Custom Kitchen Cabinets & Countertops, Hardwoods, Natural Gas Heat & Central A/C, 2nd Floor. Bedroom Has Separate Private Entry, Water Included. $600.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn...
News Argus
5328 West Market Street
One Bedroom, One Bathroom, Open Floor Plan with Patio, Washer/Dryer Connections, and Intrusion Alarm - Open the door to your home and you're greeted by the designer touches and structural finishes of quality--just like you deserve. Perfect for that person who wants to use all of their space - no lost square footage here. Got a king-size bed? No worries, it will fit! The huge walk-in closet will hold all of your wardrobe and extras without any complaints. Need space for that extra stuff? You got it here with a coat closet and a linen closet too!
News Argus
1622 Ardsley Street
Amazing 3BR Home in Ardmore with Wood Floors, Fenced Yard, Garage, and more! - Looking for that perfect Ardmore home? Then look no further. This adorable 3BR / 1.5BA home features wood floors, bathroom attached to master, bay window in sunroom, a huge fenced-in backyard, and ample parking (with garage!). Back yard features a private feel with a storage shed, patio, and lots of room. Perfect for pets! Basement garage is a great place for added storage.
News Argus
914 Pine Circle Drive
2 Bed 1 Bath home on Pine Circle convenient to Johnson Street, N Main Street and I74 - 2 Bed 1 Bath home on Pine Circle convenient to Johnson Street, N Main Street and I74. Only minutes from shopping, restaurants and much more! Eat-in kitchen open floor plan to living room. Galley kitchen provides refrigerator and stove. Bedrooms have new flooring, fresh paint and cleaned carpets. 1 Car carport with additional parking pad. Spacious backyard is not fenced in. This property has baseboard heat and a built in wall AC unit.
News Argus
5831 Sutter Ln,
3br/2.5bath Stunning brick home - Property Id: 977001. Stunning brick home in Kernersville's highly desired Oakmont neighborhood! TONS of updates which include... NEW roof, NEW water heater, NEW gas furnace, NEW carpet, NEW toilets, NEW window screens, NEW remodeled owner suite tile shower, NEW top of the line stainless steel appliances, including a gas range from Thor Kitchens, and NEW light fixtures. This home has been impeccably maintained with all new paint throughout entire home, NEW gutter guards, recently pressure washed, repainted deck and updated and cleaned crawl space with NEW vapor barrier and proper ventilation. This backyard oasis is stellar with professionally maintained landscaping and coy pond!
News Argus
1542 Ever Spring Drive
New Construction- 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths - Everridge-New Construction 2 story home with Large open floor plan. Main level has a beautiful flex room with French doors, Large open kitchen with large, oversized island overlooking large den. Sliding door leading to patio and half bath located on main level. Second level you will find a large primary bedroom with attached bath with double vanities and separate water closet. Linen closet, and large walk in closet. Three other bedrooms and one full bath on second level. Laundry room is also located on second floor. Home has a 2-car attached garage.
News Argus
301 Dobson St
Nice Home For Rent Kernersville, NC - Property Id: 947328. 2BR/1BTH W/Recent Updates, Restored Hard Wood flooring. Reference Check & Application Required. Contact# 336-993-6786 ( R. Voss Properties ) Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/301-dobson-st-kernersville-nc/947328. Property Id 947328. No Pets Allowed. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 2. 1. 850. Location. 301 Dobson St,...
News Argus
2200 Sunderland Rd Condo 133K
Upper level 3 bedroom/2 bath condo - Available now! Upper level 3 bedroom/2 bath condo in British Woods Community. Condo features stainless appliances, fresh paint, walk in shower, large laundry/storage area, and private patio. Additional features include built in cabinets/shelving in bedroom and hallway, and updated kitchen cabinetry and countertops. Water included and pets conditional! Call today to view this beautiful condo. 336.969.7092 or email sheena@knightgroupnc.com.
