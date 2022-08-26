One Bedroom, One Bathroom, Open Floor Plan with Patio, Washer/Dryer Connections, and Intrusion Alarm - Open the door to your home and you're greeted by the designer touches and structural finishes of quality--just like you deserve. Perfect for that person who wants to use all of their space - no lost square footage here. Got a king-size bed? No worries, it will fit! The huge walk-in closet will hold all of your wardrobe and extras without any complaints. Need space for that extra stuff? You got it here with a coat closet and a linen closet too!

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO