FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News Argus
914 Pine Circle Drive
2 Bed 1 Bath home on Pine Circle convenient to Johnson Street, N Main Street and I74 - 2 Bed 1 Bath home on Pine Circle convenient to Johnson Street, N Main Street and I74. Only minutes from shopping, restaurants and much more! Eat-in kitchen open floor plan to living room. Galley kitchen provides refrigerator and stove. Bedrooms have new flooring, fresh paint and cleaned carpets. 1 Car carport with additional parking pad. Spacious backyard is not fenced in. This property has baseboard heat and a built in wall AC unit.
News Argus
5328 West Market Street
One Bedroom, One Bathroom, Open Floor Plan with Patio, Washer/Dryer Connections, and Intrusion Alarm - Open the door to your home and you're greeted by the designer touches and structural finishes of quality--just like you deserve. Perfect for that person who wants to use all of their space - no lost square footage here. Got a king-size bed? No worries, it will fit! The huge walk-in closet will hold all of your wardrobe and extras without any complaints. Need space for that extra stuff? You got it here with a coat closet and a linen closet too!
News Argus
523 RIVERTREE LANE
- BURKE CREEK CONDOMINIUMS one level (middle level) condo; NEW CARPET; excellent condition; nice large living room w/gas log fireplace; Nice deck; kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal; Secure door entrance system to building; sprinkler system; ceiling fans, store room off deck. gas heat / central ac; No pets.
News Argus
124 TAYLOR STREET
124-3 Taylor St-2BR/1BA- West End APT!!!! - 2BR/1BA, Loft Living Room, Stainless Steel S/R/DW/Micro, W/D, Custom Kitchen Cabinets & Countertops, Hardwoods, Natural Gas Heat & Central A/C, 2nd Floor. Bedroom Has Separate Private Entry, Water Included. $600.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn...
News Argus
3223 Anderson Dr
Beautiful 3bed/1bath - For rent! Comfortable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom located south of Winston Salem State College. This home feature newly updated kitchen, hardwood floors, spacious living space, Lofted front porch, private driveway and lots of natural sunlight. This home is located just a few minutes from downtown Winston-Salem, and a very short drive from Salem Lake Park, and The Marketplace Mall. You will also have access to amazing foods like Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro for some American cuisine or have a five-star experience at Bernardin’s Restaurant. You can have all this and more. Schedule your tour today!
News Argus
5831 Sutter Ln,
3br/2.5bath Stunning brick home - Property Id: 977001. Stunning brick home in Kernersville's highly desired Oakmont neighborhood! TONS of updates which include... NEW roof, NEW water heater, NEW gas furnace, NEW carpet, NEW toilets, NEW window screens, NEW remodeled owner suite tile shower, NEW top of the line stainless steel appliances, including a gas range from Thor Kitchens, and NEW light fixtures. This home has been impeccably maintained with all new paint throughout entire home, NEW gutter guards, recently pressure washed, repainted deck and updated and cleaned crawl space with NEW vapor barrier and proper ventilation. This backyard oasis is stellar with professionally maintained landscaping and coy pond!
News Argus
2200 Sunderland Rd Condo 133K
Upper level 3 bedroom/2 bath condo - Available now! Upper level 3 bedroom/2 bath condo in British Woods Community. Condo features stainless appliances, fresh paint, walk in shower, large laundry/storage area, and private patio. Additional features include built in cabinets/shelving in bedroom and hallway, and updated kitchen cabinetry and countertops. Water included and pets conditional! Call today to view this beautiful condo. 336.969.7092 or email sheena@knightgroupnc.com.
News Argus
301 Dobson St
Nice Home For Rent Kernersville, NC - Property Id: 947328. 2BR/1BTH W/Recent Updates, Restored Hard Wood flooring. Reference Check & Application Required. Contact# 336-993-6786 ( R. Voss Properties ) Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/301-dobson-st-kernersville-nc/947328. Property Id 947328. No Pets Allowed. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 2. 1. 850. Location. 301 Dobson St,...
Piece of fabric found could tie into search for missing High Point woman with ‘severe dementia’
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been more than five days since Heddie Hayes Dawkins, an 81-year-old woman with severe dementia who may be injured, disappeared. Dawkins vanished in the early morning hours of Wednesday on the 2700 block of Blockhouse Court. Over the weekend, a civilian search party found a piece of fabric in […]
Winston-Salem man collects Cash 5 jackpot prize
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rolf Ozamiz took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and collected $322,865 jackpot in the March 3 drawing, according to the NC Education Lottery. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize before it expires. Ozamiz claimed his ticket's expiration date. He bought his...
2 women hit, killed by tractor-trailer on North Carolina highway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and friends of a woman killed by a tractor-trailer on US 52 tell FOX8 they believe she died trying to help someone. Elizabeth Goins, or Beth as her family called her, was kind and had a helping heart. Goins was stopped in the far right southbound lane between Ziglar Road […]
Winston-Salem man wins $322,865 after buying $1 ticket
WINSTON-SALEM, M.C. (WGHP) — Rolf Ozamiz, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $322,865 jackpot in the March 3 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ozamiz claimed his prize two days before his ticket’s expiration date. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize before it expires. Ozamiz […]
wfmynews2.com
Day 6 of search for Heddie Dawkins
On Monday, Aug. 29, police and volunteers searched areas near Heddie Dawkins' home in High Point. They believe she is alive.
Greensboro residents duck for cover after random shooter opens fire during drive-by
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several families in north Greensboro found themselves ducking for cover after someone started shooting from a car Saturday evening. People living on Matt Place and Mizzell Road in Greensboro said that around 8 p.m., they were startled by the sound of shooting. Michael Dombroski said he was in his laundry room […]
Teenage girl identified after dying in head-on crash in North Carolina
TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenage girl is dead after a head-on crash on Finch Farm Road in Randolph County, according to Highway Patrol. At 9:10 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to the crash near Saddle Club Drive. Troopers say an 18-year-old from Trinity was driving a 2004 Acura TSX north on Finch farm Road with […]
Heddie Dawkins flyer response draws dozens of volunteers in search efforts
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Tuesday marked day seven of the search for a missing High Point woman. 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins suffers from dementia and was last seen leaving her home on Blockhouse Court, just off of Penny Road, last Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, police and volunteers gathered at a...
Shooting near Taylorsville fast food restaurant under investigation, police say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — A shooting that happened Monday at a fast food restaurant near a busy area of Taylorsville is under investigation, police confirmed to Channel 9. The shooting was reported just after noon at a combination Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell restaurant near the intersection of Main Ave. and Liledoun Road.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Burlington baker discusses setting boundaries as a Black woman business owner
Business owner and baker Alicia Wingate creating a cake in her store, Alicia’s Homemade Cakes. Alicia Wingate considers herself an artist, but her canvas is a cake. She opened her own business, Alicia’s Homemade Cakes, nine years ago, creating custom desserts for all different occasions. But she said working as a small business owner comes with its challenges, one of which is building trust.
3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
Winston-Salem anti-violence group marches, prays for peace ahead of school year
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem organization prayed for peace and called for change ahead of the new school year. Rally Up Winston-Salem serves as an anti-violence organization aiming to keep kids safe and out of dangerous situations. The group marched down Liberty Street Sunday afternoon with signs of encouragement,...
