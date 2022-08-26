Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of driving for DoorDash in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Missing 81-Year-Old Grandma With Dementia Last Seen on Eerie Doorbell Cam FootageFatim HemrajHigh Point, NC
The top things to see and do in Kernersville, North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
11 Pet-Friendly Businesses You Might Not Know AboutThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Cutting Flight Time In Half With Boom Supersonic's Overture Aircraft!InyerselfGreensboro, NC
Piece of fabric found could tie into search for missing High Point woman with ‘severe dementia’
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been more than five days since Heddie Hayes Dawkins, an 81-year-old woman with severe dementia who may be injured, disappeared. Dawkins vanished in the early morning hours of Wednesday on the 2700 block of Blockhouse Court. Over the weekend, a civilian search party found a piece of fabric in […]
Get ready for the Greensboro Food Truck Festival!
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Head to Downtown Greensboro this weekend and make sure to come hungry! The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be held on Sunday, August 28 along Greene Street and Washington Street. The festival will host more than 50 different food trucks from all over the Triad and North Carolina in eight different […]
2 women hit, killed by tractor-trailer on US 52
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and friends of a woman killed by a tractor-trailer on US 52 tell FOX8 they believe she died trying to help someone. Elizabeth Goins, or Beth as her family called her, was kind and had a helping heart. Goins was stopped in the far right southbound lane between Ziglar Road […]
Shooting near Taylorsville fast food restaurant under investigation, police say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — A shooting that happened Monday at a fast food restaurant near a busy area of Taylorsville is under investigation, police confirmed to Channel 9. The shooting was reported just after noon at a combination Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell restaurant near the intersection of Main Ave. and Liledoun Road.
3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
Possible body of missing High Point woman Heddie Dawkins found after 1-week search
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police have found a body believed to be that of Heddie Dawkins nearly a week after she disappeared from her High Point home. Tuesday evening, officers responded to the 2300 block of Hickswood Road a short distance from Dawkins’ home. Police say foul play is not suspected. Officers […]
Winston-Salem man wins $322,865 after buying $1 ticket
WINSTON-SALEM, M.C. (WGHP) — Rolf Ozamiz, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $322,865 jackpot in the March 3 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ozamiz claimed his prize two days before his ticket’s expiration date. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize before it expires. Ozamiz […]
Teenage girl identified after dying in head-on crash in Trinity
TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenage girl is dead after a head-on crash on Finch Farm Road in Randolph County, according to Highway Patrol. At 9:10 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to the crash near Saddle Club Drive. Troopers say an 18-year-old from Trinity was driving a 2004 Acura TSX north on Finch Farm Road with […]
3 charged with larceny, conspiracy at Lanier Ace Hardware in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are all being charged with larceny and conspiracy following the theft of items at Lanier Ace Hardware on Thursday, according to Davidson County Court Records. The first person listed in court records is Keoshea Quanvette Gattis, 38, of Burlington. Court records allege that Gattis stole “six spools of wire […]
2 charged with murder in Winston-Salem homicide
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested and charged with a homicide that occurred in May, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. On May 22, officers came to the 2700 block of Ansonia Street and found Juan Carlos Hernandez-Mariche, 20, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Responding officers began performing life-saving measures, including CPR, […]
