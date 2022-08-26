ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

News Argus

1622 Ardsley Street

Amazing 3BR Home in Ardmore with Wood Floors, Fenced Yard, Garage, and more! - Looking for that perfect Ardmore home? Then look no further. This adorable 3BR / 1.5BA home features wood floors, bathroom attached to master, bay window in sunroom, a huge fenced-in backyard, and ample parking (with garage!). Back yard features a private feel with a storage shed, patio, and lots of room. Perfect for pets! Basement garage is a great place for added storage.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

523 RIVERTREE LANE

- BURKE CREEK CONDOMINIUMS one level (middle level) condo; NEW CARPET; excellent condition; nice large living room w/gas log fireplace; Nice deck; kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal; Secure door entrance system to building; sprinkler system; ceiling fans, store room off deck. gas heat / central ac; No pets.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

124 TAYLOR STREET

124-3 Taylor St-2BR/1BA- West End APT!!!! - 2BR/1BA, Loft Living Room, Stainless Steel S/R/DW/Micro, W/D, Custom Kitchen Cabinets & Countertops, Hardwoods, Natural Gas Heat & Central A/C, 2nd Floor. Bedroom Has Separate Private Entry, Water Included. $600.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

5328 West Market Street

One Bedroom, One Bathroom, Open Floor Plan with Patio, Washer/Dryer Connections, and Intrusion Alarm - Open the door to your home and you're greeted by the designer touches and structural finishes of quality--just like you deserve. Perfect for that person who wants to use all of their space - no lost square footage here. Got a king-size bed? No worries, it will fit! The huge walk-in closet will hold all of your wardrobe and extras without any complaints. Need space for that extra stuff? You got it here with a coat closet and a linen closet too!
GREENSBORO, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Business
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Real Estate
News Argus

914 Pine Circle Drive

2 Bed 1 Bath home on Pine Circle convenient to Johnson Street, N Main Street and I74 - 2 Bed 1 Bath home on Pine Circle convenient to Johnson Street, N Main Street and I74. Only minutes from shopping, restaurants and much more! Eat-in kitchen open floor plan to living room. Galley kitchen provides refrigerator and stove. Bedrooms have new flooring, fresh paint and cleaned carpets. 1 Car carport with additional parking pad. Spacious backyard is not fenced in. This property has baseboard heat and a built in wall AC unit.
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

5831 Sutter Ln,

3br/2.5bath Stunning brick home - Property Id: 977001. Stunning brick home in Kernersville's highly desired Oakmont neighborhood! TONS of updates which include... NEW roof, NEW water heater, NEW gas furnace, NEW carpet, NEW toilets, NEW window screens, NEW remodeled owner suite tile shower, NEW top of the line stainless steel appliances, including a gas range from Thor Kitchens, and NEW light fixtures. This home has been impeccably maintained with all new paint throughout entire home, NEW gutter guards, recently pressure washed, repainted deck and updated and cleaned crawl space with NEW vapor barrier and proper ventilation. This backyard oasis is stellar with professionally maintained landscaping and coy pond!
KERNERSVILLE, NC
News Argus

3223 Anderson Dr

Beautiful 3bed/1bath - For rent! Comfortable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom located south of Winston Salem State College. This home feature newly updated kitchen, hardwood floors, spacious living space, Lofted front porch, private driveway and lots of natural sunlight. This home is located just a few minutes from downtown Winston-Salem, and a very short drive from Salem Lake Park, and The Marketplace Mall. You will also have access to amazing foods like Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro for some American cuisine or have a five-star experience at Bernardin’s Restaurant. You can have all this and more. Schedule your tour today!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

1542 Ever Spring Drive

New Construction- 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths - Everridge-New Construction 2 story home with Large open floor plan. Main level has a beautiful flex room with French doors, Large open kitchen with large, oversized island overlooking large den. Sliding door leading to patio and half bath located on main level. Second level you will find a large primary bedroom with attached bath with double vanities and separate water closet. Linen closet, and large walk in closet. Three other bedrooms and one full bath on second level. Laundry room is also located on second floor. Home has a 2-car attached garage.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

2200 Sunderland Rd Condo 133K

Upper level 3 bedroom/2 bath condo - Available now! Upper level 3 bedroom/2 bath condo in British Woods Community. Condo features stainless appliances, fresh paint, walk in shower, large laundry/storage area, and private patio. Additional features include built in cabinets/shelving in bedroom and hallway, and updated kitchen cabinetry and countertops. Water included and pets conditional! Call today to view this beautiful condo. 336.969.7092 or email sheena@knightgroupnc.com.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

301 Dobson St

Nice Home For Rent Kernersville, NC - Property Id: 947328. 2BR/1BTH W/Recent Updates, Restored Hard Wood flooring. Reference Check & Application Required. Contact# 336-993-6786 ( R. Voss Properties ) Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/301-dobson-st-kernersville-nc/947328. Property Id 947328. No Pets Allowed. BR. BA. Rent. Available. 2. 1. 850. Location. 301 Dobson St,...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Get ready for the Greensboro Food Truck Festival!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Head to Downtown Greensboro this weekend and make sure to come hungry! The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be held on Sunday, August 28 along Greene Street and Washington Street. The festival will host more than 50 different food trucks from all over the Triad and North Carolina in eight different […]
GREENSBORO, NC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
FOX8 News

2 women hit, killed by tractor-trailer on US 52

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and friends of a woman killed by a tractor-trailer on US 52 tell FOX8 they believe she died trying to help someone. Elizabeth Goins, or Beth as her family called her, was kind and had a helping heart. Goins was stopped in the far right southbound lane between Ziglar Road […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man wins $322,865 after buying $1 ticket

WINSTON-SALEM, M.C. (WGHP) — Rolf Ozamiz, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $322,865 jackpot in the March 3 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ozamiz claimed his prize two days before his ticket’s expiration date. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize before it expires. Ozamiz […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Teenage girl identified after dying in head-on crash in Trinity

TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenage girl is dead after a head-on crash on Finch Farm Road in Randolph County, according to Highway Patrol. At 9:10 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to the crash near Saddle Club Drive. Troopers say an 18-year-old from Trinity was driving a 2004 Acura TSX north on Finch Farm Road with […]
TRINITY, NC
FOX8 News

3 charged with larceny, conspiracy at Lanier Ace Hardware in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are all being charged with larceny and conspiracy following the theft of items at Lanier Ace Hardware on Thursday, according to Davidson County Court Records. The first person listed in court records is Keoshea Quanvette Gattis, 38, of Burlington. Court records allege that Gattis stole “six spools of wire […]
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

2 charged with murder in Winston-Salem homicide

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested and charged with a homicide that occurred in May, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. On May 22, officers came to the 2700 block of Ansonia Street and found Juan Carlos Hernandez-Mariche, 20, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Responding officers began performing life-saving measures, including CPR, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

