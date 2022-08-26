Read full article on original website
ttc
3d ago
Yay more taxes for the middle/working class! When will WE get a break?? PPP forgiveness SBA forgiveness Trillions in CARES Billions to Ukraine. I mean seriously who voted for this administration??? 😡
RWhit87
3d ago
Rather than eliminate all this debt with a bandaid solution, remove interest on student loans and make public universities affordable instead of big business.
te
3d ago
Of course Dems are going against this, only because there is an election coming up and they are falsely portraying as moderates. Don’t be fooled by the Dems tactics. We all know it’s a ploy and they are trying to win in November. We also know that after they win they all vote lock step together. Don’t be fooled.
