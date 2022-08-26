Read full article on original website
Coalfield.com
County, city mark 118 additional virus cases
Wise County saw 113 new COVID-19 cases between last Thursday and yesterday. The county’s total number of COVID cases since spring 2020 increased from 12,529 to 12,642 in four days, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The county’s total number of COVID-related deaths remained at 204. The...
Woman convicted in Washington County, Va. murder and robbery case
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Virginia jury has convicted a woman in a 2020 robbery and murder case. Karen Holmes of Saltville was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office. Holmes was charged in connection to the Jan. […]
Coalfield.com
Wise County Department of Social Services v Unknown Father of McKenzie LaForce,
§§ 8.01-316, -317 Case No. JJ018114-07-00 The object of this suit is to terminate the residual parental rights of the unknown father, as they pertain to McKenzie LaForce, a child under the age of eighteen (18) years, whose date of birth is October 16th, 2017. “Residual parental rights and responsibilities” mean all rights and responsibilities remaining with the parent after the transfer of legal custody or guardianship of the person, including but not limited to the right of visitation, consent to adoption, the right to determine religious affiliation and the responsibility for support.
Coalfield.com
Wise County Department of Social Services v Kimberly Plaster
§§ 8.01-316, -317 Case No. JJ018114-08-00 The object of this suit is to terminate the residual parental rights of the mother, Kimberly Plaster, as they pertain to McKenzie LaForce, a child under the age of eighteen (18) years, whose date of birth is October 16th, 2017. “Residual parental rights and responsibilities” mean all rights and responsibilities remaining with the parent after the transfer of legal custody or guardianship of the person, including but not limited to the right of visitation, consent to adoption, the right to determine religious affiliation and the responsibility for support.
Coalfield.com
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS HVAC UNITS at Whippoorwill Hills Apartments
Sealed Bids for the INSTALLATION OF HVAC UNITS at Whippoorwill Hills Apartments, Sanders Circle/Salling St., Duffield, Virginia 24244 will be received by Ms. Sue Smith, Executive Director of Scott County Redevelopment and Housing Authority, on Thursday September 27, 2022 until 2:00 PM, local prevailing time, and then publicly opened and read aloud. The Bid Opening will take place at the Housing Authority Office located at 301 Fugate Street, Duffield, Virginia 24244. The procedure for withdrawal of bids shall be according to paragraph 2.2-4330, Code of Virginia.
Coalfield.com
APPLICATION FOR TRANSFER, ASSIGNMENT, OR SALE OF PERMIT RIGHTS Coking Coal, LLC
Coking Coal, LLC, P.O. Box 196, Norton, VA 24273 is applying for the transfer, assignment, or sale of the permit rights of Ambrose Branch Coal Company, Inc. P.O. Box 420, Coeburn, VA 24230 concerning Permit No. 1201949 located in Wise County Eight miles Northwest of Blackwood on Roaring Fork as provided by 4 VAC 25-130-774.17 of the Virginia Coal Surface Mining Reclamation Regulations.
Coalfield.com
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Breaks Interstate Park - Ben Chafin Lodge Renovations
Separate sealed Bids for the Breaks Interstate Park - Ben Chafin Lodge Renovations - Phase II for the Break Interstate Park Commission, which consists of the renovations to the guestrooms in the Catawba, Dogwood, Golden Rod, Hemlock, and Red Bud Lodges (Ben Chafin Lodge). Renovations include new flooring, paint finishes, HVAC unit replacement, and lighting fixture replacements. Additionally, guest bathroom renovations are included at the Catawba Lodge. Bidders are being provided the opportunity to submit bids on all or separate parts of the project as identified in the Bid Form. Bids will received by Mr. Austin Bradley, Superintendent, at the Rhododendron Lodge Conference Room, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time, on September 27, 2022, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.
North Carolina woman charged with felony food stamp fraud
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing felony fraud charges after an investigation, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On April 16, detectives were contacted by the North Carolina Department of Social Services about a possible case of fraud in Alamance County. According to the sheriff’s office, NCDSS found reason to believe […]
Crash cleared from I-26 in Johnson City
Update: Traffic has returned to normal as of 3:30 p.m. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash is causing delays along a section of Interstate 26 in Johnson City. Delays are being reported both east and westbound near mile marker 21, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT’s Smartway map shows heavy traffic […]
clayconews.com
Middlesboro Man with outstanding Arrest Warrants found with Drugs and Firearms taken into Custody at a Traffic Safety Checkpoint in Bell County, Kentucky
PINEVILLE, KY - The Bell County Sheriff's Department is reporting that on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic safety checkpoint at the intersection of Highway 217 and 988. During the operation a 1999 White Dodge Caravan approached the checkpoint with 28-year-old Eric Dustin Robbins of Middlesboro driving.
993thex.com
Shooting investigation taking place at Johnson City business
Police are looking for a suspect in a Sunday morning shooting at a Johnson City nightspot. Eyewitnesses told investigators that a black male standing in line to enter the Wonderland Lounge on Spring Street was in an altercation with a club employee outside. The report said the worker received a...
Coalfield.com
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Hamilton Town Sewer Extension project
Sealed Bids for the construction of the Hamilton Town Sewer Extension project will be received at the office of the Wise County Public Service Authority, until 2:00 P.M. local time on September 28, 2022, at which time bids received will be publicly read aloud. Copies of the Contract Documents (electronic...
JCPD: Man reportedly threatened to kill 2 neighbors with handgun
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged a man in connection to a reported aggravated assault incident Friday night on the 3200 block of Mayfield Drive. Officers arrived at 8:39 p.m. in reference to a neighbor threatening others with a handgun. A JCPD release states that an investigation determined that […]
thebigsandynews.com
10 charged in Johnson County indictments
PAINTSVILLE — Ten people were named in indictments returned by the Johnson County Grand Jury last Wednesday, Aug. 17. • Gary Phillip Robertson, 42, of Paintsville, charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree rape for allegedly entering and remaining in a house in Paintsville and engaging in sexual intercourse with a juvenile on Nov. 1, 2022.
993thex.com
Johnson City man sent to prison for 22 years in case judge called ‘a nightmare’
A federal judge called the acts of a Johnson City man a nightmare with cold, calculated threats before sentencing him to 22 years in prison. Ryan Dale Gross, 26, pleaded guilty earlier this year to posing as a 16-year-old on Snapchat and threatening a teenage girl in Illinois unless she sent him sexually suggestive photos.
Mudslides threaten family's private cemetery
One Letcher County family's private cemetery is slipping away right in front of them as mudslides threaten the hill where the tombstones sit.
Coalfield.com
JAMIE TODD MCCOY
Jamie Todd McCoy, 47, of St. Paul, left his earthly body to be present with the Lord on Sunday, August 28, 2022. He was at home surrounded by family and friends who supported him during his two-year battle with nasopharyngeal cancer. He was born on September 28, 1974, in Aurora,...
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Man Arrested After Threatening To Kill Neighbors With Firearm
A Johnson City man is scheduled for arraignment Monday on felony charges associated with threats and display of a firearm. George Traver was arrested at a residence at 3211 Mayfield Drive following an investigation that revealed Traver threatened to kill two of his neighbors while pointing a gun in their direction. Traver is facing two counts of aggravated assault when he is arraigned in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
Augusta Free Press
Southwest Virginia methamphetamine drug traffickers plead guilty to federal drug charges
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A Southwest Virginia man who distributed methamphetamine in Southwest Virginia as part of a multi-member drug trafficking ring pled guilty last week to federal drug charges. Travis Nelson Farmer, 44, of Rural Retreat, pleaded guilty last Thursday...
JCPD: Argument over pizza crust leads to aggravated assault charge
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An argument over pizza crust late Monday led to one man’s arrest on a domestic aggravated assault charge after he allegedly hit the victim with a motorcycle helmet before biting and punching him multiple times. An arrest warrant penned by Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officer Shawn Phillips states that […]
