§§ 8.01-316, -317 Case No. JJ018114-07-00 The object of this suit is to terminate the residual parental rights of the unknown father, as they pertain to McKenzie LaForce, a child under the age of eighteen (18) years, whose date of birth is October 16th, 2017. “Residual parental rights and responsibilities” mean all rights and responsibilities remaining with the parent after the transfer of legal custody or guardianship of the person, including but not limited to the right of visitation, consent to adoption, the right to determine religious affiliation and the responsibility for support.

