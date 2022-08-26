Read full article on original website
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
Yankees’ true feelings on Aroldis Chapman’s infection from tattoo
Well, this is certainly one of the weirder injuries this season. Amid a rather tumultuous stretch of games, the New York Yankees received some unfortunate news about Aroldis Chapman. The closer was placed on the IL list for an infection on his leg. The reason for the infection? A recent tattoo Chapman had.
Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game
A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
MLB・
Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans
When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, it was met with some criticisms. After all, the Brewers were basically giving one of the MLB’s best relievers and closers for years. Less than a month later, though, Milwaukee fans might be thanking the team they made the move. Saying that Hader […] The post Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees announcer Michael Kay absolutely tore A’s stadium to shreds in broadcast
New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay didn’t hold back his thoughts about the Oakland Athletics stadium during the broadcast on Thursday night. New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay made it very clear he didn’t like the Oakland Athletics stadium during the broadcast on Thursday night. Kay wasn’t impressed to make some new furry friends (or foes) while in Oakland.
ESPN
Mickey Mantle and Honus Wagner cards, Wayne Gretzky jerseys, Michael Jordan shoes and other record-setting collectibles
The sports memorabilia market has been booming. Jerseys, trading card, shoes, even miscellaneous items have sold for six-figure sums. Another memorabilia record was broken Saturday. A mint condition 1952 Mickey Mantle card was sold by Heritage Auctions for $12.6 million. Anthony Giordano, a New Jersey waste management entrepreneur, originally purchased the card for $50,000 in 1991. The sale surpassed the $7.25 million total that a T206 Honus Wagner card, a holy grail collectible, sold for earlier this month.
NFL・
Mets retire Willie Mays' 24 in big Old Timers' Day surprise
The Mets pulled out a massive surprise in the return of Old Timers’ Day, announcing after introductions that Willie Mays’ No. 24 has been retired.
Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez’ plea to Mets aces will annoy Boston fans
Pedro Martinez is a Boston Red Sox legend. That is an undeniable fact. The diminutive pitcher towered over his competition in his near-decade long stint in Beantown. It was in Fenway Park where people got to witness just how impressive he was. His World Series run with the team only served to cement his legacy further.
Yardbarker
The Cubs Were Wise To Move On From Kris Bryant
Chicago Cubs fans had a lot to say about the team trading away Kris Bryant last season. Fans didn’t want to see their third baseman leave after helping the Cubs win the World Series in 2016. However, moving on from Bryant is proving to be a wise decision. While...
NBC Sports
Alex Cora shares message for Jarren Duran after demotion to Triple-A
This season has been a learning experience for Jarren Duran, to say the least. The Boston Red Sox optioned the 25-year-old outfielder to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday to clear a roster spot for Trevor Story, who returns to the active roster after a lengthy injury hiatus. Duran spent more than...
Yardbarker
Yankees could fire Aaron Boone despite dominant 2022 season, per MLB Insider
The New York Yankees haven’t made it to a World Series in over a decade, a problematic result that hasn’t yet sparked wholesale changes in the front office. General manager Brian Cashman remains at his post and is expected to be retained after his contract expires this year.
Ronald Acuna Jr reveals worrying reason for two-game absence for Braves
As the Atlanta Braves try to chase the New York Mets, one of their key players was surprisingly absent for the last two games. Ronald Acuna Jr, the team’s star leadoff hitter, has been out for the team’s last two games against the St. Louis Cardinals. That is a worrying sign for Atlanta, who sorely missed Acuna’s hitting in those games.
Yardbarker
MLB Analyst Applauds Adam Wainwright For His Actions
Last night before the ESPN showdown between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, we got a chance to see what it’s like for pitchers as they prepare for their starts. Adam Wainwright put on a masterclass while mic’d up as he prepared for his start, and we got a good look at his pregame routine, while also learning a few things about pitching.
Yardbarker
Five things to know about Brewers call-up Garrett Mitchell
The Milwaukee Brewers drafted Garrett Mitchell with the 20th overall pick in 2020. Many believed that Mitchell would be taken within the first five picks. However, many teams were scared away by the fact that he is a Type-1 diabetic. Once known as juvenile diabetes, Type-1 diabetes presents itself early in one’s life. As a result of the disease, the pancreas does not produce any insulin. Symptoms of Type-1 diabetes include:
Veteran RHP Tyler Duffey to opt out of Rangers contract
Right-hander Tyler Duffey is opting out of his minor league contract with the Rangers, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray. Duffey only joined the organization a little over two weeks ago, but is now exercising one of the several opt-out clauses that was reportedly part of the deal. Duffey has...
Ray Knight at Old-Timers' Day: 'I love the New York Mets. I don't like the Wilpons'
Mets 1986 World Series hero Ray Knight had some harsh words for the team’s former owners at Old-Timers’ Day on Saturday, one of the rare times he’s been invited back to Queens.
Yardbarker
Adrian Martinez, Athletics salvage split with Yankees
Right-hander Adrian Martinez responded to a promotion from Triple-A by pitching effectively into the sixth inning, Dermis Garcia drove in two runs with a pair of singles and the Oakland Athletics salvaged a four-game series split with the visiting New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon with a second straight win, 4-1.
Red Sox designate RHP Hirokazu Sawamura for assignment
The Red Sox are evidently taking multiple steps to shake up their bullpen, with right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura designated for assignment, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. That’s the second such move of the night, as lefty Austin Davis is reportedly being designated as well. Sawamura, 34, had...
