New York City, NY

numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Outsider.com

Woman Seriously Injured in Wild Fight at Toronto Blue Jays Game

A woman had to be rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a violent scene unfolded during a Toronto Blue Jays baseball game this week. Fans started fighting in the nosebleed section of a Blue Jays game earlier this week. A video obtained by TMZ Sports captured the altercation, which involved several individuals.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans

When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, it was met with some criticisms. After all, the Brewers were basically giving one of the MLB’s best relievers and closers for years. Less than a month later, though, Milwaukee fans might be thanking the team they made the move. Saying that Hader […] The post Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ESPN

Mickey Mantle and Honus Wagner cards, Wayne Gretzky jerseys, Michael Jordan shoes and other record-setting collectibles

The sports memorabilia market has been booming. Jerseys, trading card, shoes, even miscellaneous items have sold for six-figure sums. Another memorabilia record was broken Saturday. A mint condition 1952 Mickey Mantle card was sold by Heritage Auctions for $12.6 million. Anthony Giordano, a New Jersey waste management entrepreneur, originally purchased the card for $50,000 in 1991. The sale surpassed the $7.25 million total that a T206 Honus Wagner card, a holy grail collectible, sold for earlier this month.
NFL
Yardbarker

The Cubs Were Wise To Move On From Kris Bryant

Chicago Cubs fans had a lot to say about the team trading away Kris Bryant last season. Fans didn’t want to see their third baseman leave after helping the Cubs win the World Series in 2016. However, moving on from Bryant is proving to be a wise decision. While...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Alex Cora shares message for Jarren Duran after demotion to Triple-A

This season has been a learning experience for Jarren Duran, to say the least. The Boston Red Sox optioned the 25-year-old outfielder to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday to clear a roster spot for Trevor Story, who returns to the active roster after a lengthy injury hiatus. Duran spent more than...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

MLB Analyst Applauds Adam Wainwright For His Actions

Last night before the ESPN showdown between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, we got a chance to see what it’s like for pitchers as they prepare for their starts. Adam Wainwright put on a masterclass while mic’d up as he prepared for his start, and we got a good look at his pregame routine, while also learning a few things about pitching.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Five things to know about Brewers call-up Garrett Mitchell

The Milwaukee Brewers drafted Garrett Mitchell with the 20th overall pick in 2020. Many believed that Mitchell would be taken within the first five picks. However, many teams were scared away by the fact that he is a Type-1 diabetic. Once known as juvenile diabetes, Type-1 diabetes presents itself early in one’s life. As a result of the disease, the pancreas does not produce any insulin. Symptoms of Type-1 diabetes include:
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Adrian Martinez, Athletics salvage split with Yankees

Right-hander Adrian Martinez responded to a promotion from Triple-A by pitching effectively into the sixth inning, Dermis Garcia drove in two runs with a pair of singles and the Oakland Athletics salvaged a four-game series split with the visiting New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon with a second straight win, 4-1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox designate RHP Hirokazu Sawamura for assignment

The Red Sox are evidently taking multiple steps to shake up their bullpen, with right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura designated for assignment, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. That’s the second such move of the night, as lefty Austin Davis is reportedly being designated as well. Sawamura, 34, had...
BOSTON, MA

