Read full article on original website
Related
healthaffairs.org
New Behavioral Health Workforce Database Paints A Stark Picture
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues into a third year, ensuring we have an adequate supply of behavioral health providers is becoming ever more urgent. Approximately one out of three Americans are experiencing depression or anxiety, and the opioid-related mortality rate is at its highest. Structural racism continues to result in racial and ethnic disparities in access to behavioral health providers. A new 988 crisis hotline is now available, and there are concerns about whether there will be enough trained mental health professionals to respond in all states. In response, President Joe Biden’s national health strategy prioritizes strengthening system capacity through investments in expanding the supply and diversity of the behavioral health workforce.
healthaffairs.org
Two Years After A Disappointing RCT In Camden: Reassessing Value And Building Ecosystems Of Care
On January 9, 2020, the results of a randomized controlled trial (RCT) published in the New England Journal of Medicine created the impression that the high-touch care management model we developed at the Camden Coalition didn’t actually help our clients: people with complex health and social needs. In a Health Affairs blog post published that same day, I shared that, while the RCT findings were disappointing, we were committed to learning from the trial.
Comments / 0