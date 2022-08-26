Read full article on original website
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
The astonishing number of Aussies stealing everyday items at supermarket checkouts and petrol stations as the cost of living rises
Cost-of-living pressures are causing Aussies to thieve at supermarket self-serve checkouts and petrol bowsers, with nearly four million admitting to stealing staples in the past year. The behaviour includes two million shoppers self-scanning items like avocados and passing them off as cheaper veggies like onions, a Finder National Survey revealed.
ConsumerAffairs
IKEA recalls METALLISK espresso makers
Consumers who have a METALLISK espresso maker purchased from IKEA should stop using it immediately and return it to the store for a full refund. The home furnishings chain has issued a recall for the coffee makers with a stainless steel valve because of the risk of burns. Under certain conditions, IKEA says the valve can fail, spraying hot coffee.
