Daily Mail

The astonishing number of Aussies stealing everyday items at supermarket checkouts and petrol stations as the cost of living rises

Cost-of-living pressures are causing Aussies to thieve at supermarket self-serve checkouts and petrol bowsers, with nearly four million admitting to stealing staples in the past year. The behaviour includes two million shoppers self-scanning items like avocados and passing them off as cheaper veggies like onions, a Finder National Survey revealed.
ConsumerAffairs

IKEA recalls METALLISK espresso makers

Consumers who have a METALLISK espresso maker purchased from IKEA should stop using it immediately and return it to the store for a full refund. The home furnishings chain has issued a recall for the coffee makers with a stainless steel valve because of the risk of burns. Under certain conditions, IKEA says the valve can fail, spraying hot coffee.
