Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret BeachTravel MavenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Atlantic City's Lucy the Elephant Weekend Will Be the Hottest Concert Series of the Summer & You Won't Want to Miss ItBridget MulroyAtlantic City, NJ
Related
Two arrested with gun after man chased by car in Pleasantville
Two Pleasantville men were arrested with a gun after police were called to a city pizza parlor for a man being chased by a car Sunday. When officers arrived at Pizza Di Roma on North Main Street, the victim and suspect vehicle were gone, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said. But a...
Pa Man Strangled Woman During North Wildwood Road Rage Incident
North Wildwood Police were called to the scene of a road rage incident that turned violent on Saturday, Aug. 20. Police posted on Facebook that they were called to the intersection of 13th and New Jersey Avenue after Christopher Krier,49, of Jamison, Pa. began driving in an aggressive manner and tailgating the car in front of him.
20-Year-Old Killed While Walking on GSP in Somers Point
A 20-year-old man died early Saturday, Aug 27 after being hit while walking on the Garden State Parkway in Somers Point. New Jersey State Police told The Patch that Zachary Fulmer, of Marmora, was walking south in the northbound lanes of the Parkway in Somers Point at about 2:43 am.
Ocean County, NJ, Man Gets 20 Years for 2018 Carjacking
An Ocean County man will likely not be free from prison until the year 2039 after being sentenced for a 2018 carjacking in Lakewood. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says late last week 36-year-old John Bailey of Bayville was sentenced to 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty to carjacking. He will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delaware County EMT charged with taking photos of woman in the back of an ambulance: Police
Police in Brookhaven are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.
'Suspicious Death' Probed In Burlington County
Authorities have launched what they say is a "suspicious death" investigation after a woman's body was found in a Burlington County home, they said. The unidentified woman's body was found sometime in the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 29 in a home on the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive in Florence Township, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said.
Cars And Food Trucks To Take Over Glassboro, NJ, Labor Day Weekend
If you're headed back to school at Rowan University this year, get prepared to witness some pretty epic rides if you're headed back to school prior to the start of Labor Day Weekend. The 17th annual Glassboro Car Show takes over the main part of town on Friday, September 2nd....
One arrested, one fugitive in man’s killing in Atlantic City
An Atlantic City man is wanted after he and another man were charged in a fatal shooting. Kenneth Creek and Aaron Callahan are accused of gunning down a Philadelphia man in the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue just after midnight Thursday, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. No...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEL 1150AM
17-year-old charged with firing shots in Wilmington
A 17-year-old faces seven charges after allegedly firing a weapon in Wilmington's West Center City last week. Wilmington Police said they responded to the 800 block of West 7th Street around 6:26 p.m. on Monday, August 22 after reports shots were fired. Police said they were able to identify a...
Fatal shooting in Atlantic City
Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed on person early Sunday morning, BreakingAC has learned. Atlantic City police referred comment to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, which was expected to put out a release. Mayor Marty Small said he was told of the death moments after it happened by...
It’s Another Day, Another Shooting Homicide In Atlantic City, NJ
This is beginning to feel like an everyday occurrence in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office (Major Crimes Unit) and the Atlantic City Police Department are conducting a joint law enforcement investigation regarding the latest shooting/homicide that occurred on Sunday, August 28, 2022. The latest shooting...
Man Faces 20 Years in Prison for Robbing Millville, NJ, Rite Aid of $240
Authorities say a South Jersey man faces up to 20 years behind bars for robbing a store of $240. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae's office says 53-year-old Rodney Green of Willingboro was convicted of second-degree robbery late last week following a week-long trial. According to police, Green entered the Rite...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cops arrest one man, search for another following Atlantic City murder
One of the two men charged with killing a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City last week is being sought by authorities. Aaron Callahan, 32, and Kenneth Creek, 47, are each charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
Ventnor Bike Shop Donates Electric Bikes to Police Departments
Our local South Jersey police departments are always looking for ways to better serve their communities, so they gladly accepted a kind donation of electric bikes from AAAA Bike Shop at 5300 Ventnor Ave. in Ventnor. Monday, police chiefs from South Jersey police departments in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate, Longport,...
Woman found dead inside Florence Township, NJ home
The death is considered to be suspicious, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.
Video: Police searching for 2 suspects in Mayfair shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police say two men were involved in a double shooting after leaving a store in Mayfair. Surveillance video shows the two suspects at 4 a.m. on Aug. 25.Minutes later, officers found two discarded bicycles and shell casings on the street at Frankford Avenue and Magee Street.At around the same time, two people showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to the face and chest.They are both in critical condition.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Man gets three years in fatal beating of girlfriend’s puppy in Atlantic City
A man was sentenced to three years in prison for the beating of his girlfriend’s seven-pound puppy in 2020. Gary Moore, now 39, pleaded guilty in July to third-degree animal cruelty. Moore’s upset girlfriend called police Jan. 7, 2020, saying she found her puppy beaten and stuffed between the...
NJ man supplied fatal dose of fentanyl to fellow inmate, prosecutors say
FREEHOLD — A Long Branch man is facing drug charges after being accused of giving heroin and fentanyl to a fellow inmate at Monmouth County jail resulting in his death. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, David Egner, of Toms River was found unresponsive on the floor of his cell shortly after 9 a.m. on April 17. He was pronounced dead later the same day at a nearby hospital.
TikTok challenge sparks surge in car thefts across Philadelphia region, police say
According to police records, over the past week, at least 35 Hyundais and Kias were stolen across the city. Police say the criminals learned how to start the cars on TikTok.
CBS News
Police locate family of child walking along road in Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Upper Darby identified a child that was found on Friday. Upper Darby police released an image of the child who was found walking in the area of the 7100 block of Marshall Road. At 2:34 p.m. Friday, Upper Darby police tweeted that they...
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0