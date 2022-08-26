ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linwood, NJ

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Pa Man Strangled Woman During North Wildwood Road Rage Incident

North Wildwood Police were called to the scene of a road rage incident that turned violent on Saturday, Aug. 20. Police posted on Facebook that they were called to the intersection of 13th and New Jersey Avenue after Christopher Krier,49, of Jamison, Pa. began driving in an aggressive manner and tailgating the car in front of him.
JAMISON, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

20-Year-Old Killed While Walking on GSP in Somers Point

A 20-year-old man died early Saturday, Aug 27 after being hit while walking on the Garden State Parkway in Somers Point. New Jersey State Police told The Patch that Zachary Fulmer, of Marmora, was walking south in the northbound lanes of the Parkway in Somers Point at about 2:43 am.
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Ocean County, NJ, Man Gets 20 Years for 2018 Carjacking

An Ocean County man will likely not be free from prison until the year 2039 after being sentenced for a 2018 carjacking in Lakewood. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says late last week 36-year-old John Bailey of Bayville was sentenced to 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty to carjacking. He will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Linwood, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Linwood, NJ
Daily Voice

'Suspicious Death' Probed In Burlington County

Authorities have launched what they say is a "suspicious death" investigation after a woman's body was found in a Burlington County home, they said. The unidentified woman's body was found sometime in the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 29 in a home on the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive in Florence Township, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

17-year-old charged with firing shots in Wilmington

A 17-year-old faces seven charges after allegedly firing a weapon in Wilmington's West Center City last week. Wilmington Police said they responded to the 800 block of West 7th Street around 6:26 p.m. on Monday, August 22 after reports shots were fired. Police said they were able to identify a...
WILMINGTON, DE
BreakingAC

Fatal shooting in Atlantic City

Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed on person early Sunday morning, BreakingAC has learned. Atlantic City police referred comment to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, which was expected to put out a release. Mayor Marty Small said he was told of the death moments after it happened by...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

It’s Another Day, Another Shooting Homicide In Atlantic City, NJ

This is beginning to feel like an everyday occurrence in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office (Major Crimes Unit) and the Atlantic City Police Department are conducting a joint law enforcement investigation regarding the latest shooting/homicide that occurred on Sunday, August 28, 2022. The latest shooting...
CBS Philly

Video: Police searching for 2 suspects in Mayfair shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police say two men were involved in a double shooting after leaving a store in Mayfair. Surveillance video shows the two suspects at 4 a.m. on Aug. 25.Minutes later, officers found two discarded bicycles and shell casings on the street at Frankford Avenue and Magee Street.At around the same time, two people showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to the face and chest.They are both in critical condition.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

NJ man supplied fatal dose of fentanyl to fellow inmate, prosecutors say

FREEHOLD — A Long Branch man is facing drug charges after being accused of giving heroin and fentanyl to a fellow inmate at Monmouth County jail resulting in his death. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, David Egner, of Toms River was found unresponsive on the floor of his cell shortly after 9 a.m. on April 17. He was pronounced dead later the same day at a nearby hospital.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

