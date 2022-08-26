PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police say two men were involved in a double shooting after leaving a store in Mayfair. Surveillance video shows the two suspects at 4 a.m. on Aug. 25.Minutes later, officers found two discarded bicycles and shell casings on the street at Frankford Avenue and Magee Street.At around the same time, two people showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to the face and chest.They are both in critical condition.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO