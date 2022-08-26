Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Tom Green County Commissioners Rescind Burn Ban Tuesday Morning
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Commissioners Tuesday morning rescinded the ban on outdoor burning following the heavy rain Monday night. According to information from the County Judge's office, the burn ban in Tom Green County was lifted at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday morning. Residents are now allowed to carefully burn household trash and debris in a safe manner.
DAILY LIVE! | We Prayed for Rain and Got it!
SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, rain could be in the forecast for the next couple days, the Texas Rangers were called into to assist a possible shooting in Mertzon, a number of crashes and a drive-by shooting occurred last night, and the Sterling City Eagles look to take on the Miles Bulldogs this week.
Angelo State University Greek Life Picks Up Trash on Loop 306
SAN ANGELO, TX – A group of Angelo State University students gave up their Saturday to pick up trash along Loop 306 after San Angelo LIVE! reported on the mess. As previously reported, San Angelo LIVE! received a number of complaints from citizens urging that reporters write an article to raise awareness of the trash problem on W. Loop 306 near the Foster Rd. exit. For the original article see: Trash Build up Along Loop 306 Concerns Residents Four days after that article, the news room received news that because of the article a large group of Angelo State University students volunteered to…
San Angelo Police Searching for Missing Teen
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police are still searching for a missing San Angelo teen Monday. According the SAPD website, 15-year-old Norberto Gonzales was last seen around noon Sunday and is possibly in danger. Gonzales is described as 5'6" tall, weighing about 140 lbs with black hair and brown...
WATCH: Contractor Continues Annual Sealcoating Project in Southland
SAN ANGELO – Construction crews continue to sealcoat San Angelo streets this week in the Southland area. The City of San Angelo has contracted with CK Newberry, LLC to sealcoat streets in certain areas. The work will take four to six weeks. Maps of the streets to be sealed...
Texas Approves $85 billion in Highway Construction Including Major San Angelo Area Projects
AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott Tuesday announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers. The plan includes several projects in the San Angelo area. Major initiatives in the San Angelo District include continued heavy rehabilitation and…
Much Needed Rain Inundates West Texas With More Possible
SAN ANGELO – Much anticipated and needed heavy rain inundated the streets of San Angelo and all across West Texas Monday night as a slow moving system moves across the area to start the week. Officially at the airport 1.38 inches of rain fell before midnight Monday with much more expected especially Tuesday through Thursday. That 1.38 inches brings up the total rainfall for August to 1.62 inches which is only .6 below normal. It was not enough to erase the deficit for the year though; San Angelo has only had 4.99 inches of rain this year which is a whopping 8.76 below normal. The…
Authorities Release Little Information on Possible Shooting in Mertzon that Locked Down Schools Monday
MERTZON – An incident near the Irion County Sheriff’s Office in Mertzon Monday caused the Irion County High School District to go into lockdown. According to a Facebook post by the Irion County High School, around 10:00 a.m. on August 29, 2022, loud noises were heard near the school that sounded like loud fireworks. To be cautious, the school went into lockdown. An incident occurred near the Irion County Sheriff’s Office and it was being investigated.
Real Estate: So Country It Comes With a Chicken Coop
SAN ANGELO, TX — Come check out this remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom on 0.33 acres. There are 2 living areas with an amazing fireplace with a rock wall featured in the den. Removal of a wall to create an open and fresh concept. New Kitchen with new cabinetry,...
Texas Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Issues Statement on Health
El Paso — Beto O’Rourke released the following update Sunday after becoming sick on Friday:. “After feeling ill on Friday, I went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where I was diagnosed with a bacterial infection. The extraordinary team there — from custodians to nurses and doctors — gave me excellent care and attention, including IV antibiotics and rest. While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations. I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but promise to be back on the road as soon as I am able. I cannot thank the amazing women and men at Methodist enough for the treatment I received.”
Right on Time: Start of Dove Season Heavy Rain Headed to West Texas
SAN ANGELO – Heavy rain is in the forecast this week for most of West Texas just in time for the beginning of dove season and the unofficial end-of-summer Labor Day Weekend. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo say heavy rain and flooding will be the major concern with rounds of thunderstorms which will develop each day mostly during the afternoon hours beginning Tuesday.
Southwest Blvd. Set to Close for Construction in front of Tractor Supply & Hobby Lobby
SAN ANGELO – Construction crews are set to close a portion of Southwest Blvd. in front of Tractor Supply and Hobby Lobby Thursday and Friday to upgrade the low water crossing on the busy street. According to information from the City of San Angelo, Southwest Boulevard between Elite Physique (2802 Southwest Boulevard) and Valvoline Instant Oil Change (2722 Southwest Boulevard) will be closed. Signage will be in place along Southwest Boulevard from Old Post Road to Sherwood Way to alert motorists. When: 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 to 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 Why: Construction work on the low…
DWI & Fighting Arrests Top Weekend Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – A ton of suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 48 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made a number of arrests on Saturday and Sunday including the following: Chyna…
Arrests for Drug Possession and Escaping Arrest Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – More than a dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 16 arrests including the following: Christopher Murillo was arrested…
DETAILS: Juveniles Arrested After Monday Night Drive-by Shooting & High Speed Chase
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police have released more information on Monday night's drive-by shooting & chase that ended near the intersection of S. Bryant and Knickerbocker Rd. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Aug. 29 around 8:33 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Beauregard in reference to a possible "Drive-By Shooting" call. While enroute, Officers observed the suspect vehicle, a Silver GMC Pickup traveling North on Bryant toward 29th St.
San Angelo Police Arrest 3 After Wild Drive-by Shooting & High Speed Chase
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police arrested three suspects following a drive-by shooting and a high speed chase through downtown San Angelo that ended when the suspect vehicle lost a tire and stopped on S. Bryant Blvd. at Knickerbocker Rd. According to San Angelo Police officer Craig Thomason at...
National Science Foundation Grants Angelo State University $1.5 Million for Minority & Low Income Engineering Students
SAN ANGELO – Angelo State University has been awarded a grant of nearly $1.5 million from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for a new project to provide enhanced opportunities for minority, low-income and other under-represented student groups in ASU's David L. Hirschfeld Department of Engineering. Titled "Diversifying the West...
Angelo State University Students Study Socialism, Culture & Diversity on Summer European Trip
SAN ANGELO – A group of Angelo State University social work students and faculty had the opportunity to engage with a large group of Ukrainian refugee families while on a month-long ASU study abroad trip to Europe this summer. ASU is reporting the trip, titled "Unique Europe," was designed...
