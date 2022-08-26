ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Photronics Q3 Earnings

Photronics PLAB reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Photronics beat estimated earnings by 2.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $49.30 million from the same period last...
Recap: iQIYI Q2 Earnings

IQIYI IQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 03:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. iQIYI beat estimated earnings by 116.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $206.20 million from the same period last...
How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
Bitcoin Breaks Below $20K: How Low Can It Go?

Bitcoin BTC/USD, which fell over 6% on Friday amid the sell-off triggered by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address, has broken below the psychological level of $20,000. At the time of going to press, Bitcoin was seen trading down 4.18% to $19,930.53. Are you ready for the next...
Recap: REX American Resources Q2 Earnings

REX American Resources REX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. REX American Resources beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was up $44.48 million from...
Big Lots: Q2 Earnings Insights

Big Lots BIG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Big Lots beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-2.28 versus an estimate of $-2.47. Revenue was down $111.00 million from the same...
Nasdaq Futures Fly As Wall Street Looks Set To Rebound From 2-Session Losses — Twitter, Best Buy And These Stocks In Focus

U.S. stocks look set to see a turnaround on Tuesday, potentially reversing some of the losses incurred in the previous two trading sessions. Monday, the major averages fell for a second straight session, although they closed off the lows of the session. After a negative opening, the three key averages bottomed in late morning's trading but recouped some of the losses over the course of the session.
Recap: Best Buy Co Q2 Earnings

Best Buy Co BBY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Best Buy Co beat estimated earnings by 21.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was down $1.52 billion from...
US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Speakers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Markets closed lower again on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 1% in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Big Lots, Inc. BIG, Best Buy Co., Inc....
