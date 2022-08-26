U.S. stocks look set to see a turnaround on Tuesday, potentially reversing some of the losses incurred in the previous two trading sessions. Monday, the major averages fell for a second straight session, although they closed off the lows of the session. After a negative opening, the three key averages bottomed in late morning's trading but recouped some of the losses over the course of the session.

