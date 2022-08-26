Read full article on original website
The World's Largest Hedge Fund Bridgewater Associates Holds These 3 Dividend Stocks
Bridgewater Associates is an American hedge fund founded by billionaire investor Ray Dalio, it's the world’s largest hedge fund, with approximately $23.6 billion assets under management, as of August 2022. If you are looking to invest like Bridgewater Associates, here are three dividend stocks that offer future growth potential...
Is Alphabet a Buy After Q2 Earnings?
Alphabet's Q2 earnings were mixed. With the company fresh off a stock split, investors got a front-row seat to the internet giant's challenges.
Recap: Photronics Q3 Earnings
Photronics PLAB reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Photronics beat estimated earnings by 2.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $49.30 million from the same period last...
Recap: iQIYI Q2 Earnings
IQIYI IQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 03:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. iQIYI beat estimated earnings by 116.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $206.20 million from the same period last...
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
Bitcoin Breaks Below $20K: How Low Can It Go?
Bitcoin BTC/USD, which fell over 6% on Friday amid the sell-off triggered by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address, has broken below the psychological level of $20,000. At the time of going to press, Bitcoin was seen trading down 4.18% to $19,930.53. Are you ready for the next...
'Wolf Of Wall Street' Says He Was Wrong About Bitcoin Hitting Zero: 'Didn't Look Closely Enough'
Jordan Belfort, the former stockbroker known as "The Wolf of Wall Street," explained why he changed his view on Bitcoin BTC/USD and the wider cryptocurrency market. What Happened: In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, Belfort said that he still stands by everything he said about cryptocurrency in 2017 – except for one thing.
Recap: REX American Resources Q2 Earnings
REX American Resources REX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. REX American Resources beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.6. Revenue was up $44.48 million from...
Baidu, Avid Technology And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session
FREYR Battery FREY rose 11.8% to $14.15 in pre-market trading as the company reported the execution of 38 GWh li-ion battery binding cell sales agreement and entry into module & pack joint venture for energy storage solutions with Nidec Corporation. Absci Corporation ABSI rose 10.6% to $3.65 in pre-market trading...
Alibaba Rival Gets 'Buy' Rating From Analyst: As Giants Slowed Down, This Company 'Surprised' With Fast Revenue Growth
US Tiger Securities analyst Bo Pei has upgraded the rating on China’s largest agricultural products platform Pinduoduo Inc PDD from “hold” to “buy,” after having raised the price target to $80 from $50, as the company beat second-quarter revenue and profit estimates despite a challenging operating environment.
Apple, Dollar General Are CNBC 'Fast Money' Mentions, With This Stock Popping 1% After Being Named
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
Big Lots: Q2 Earnings Insights
Big Lots BIG reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Big Lots beat estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $-2.28 versus an estimate of $-2.47. Revenue was down $111.00 million from the same...
Nasdaq Futures Fly As Wall Street Looks Set To Rebound From 2-Session Losses — Twitter, Best Buy And These Stocks In Focus
U.S. stocks look set to see a turnaround on Tuesday, potentially reversing some of the losses incurred in the previous two trading sessions. Monday, the major averages fell for a second straight session, although they closed off the lows of the session. After a negative opening, the three key averages bottomed in late morning's trading but recouped some of the losses over the course of the session.
HC Wainwright Boosts Price Target On This Stock By 167%, Plus B of A Securities Predicts $40 For This Online Travel Stock
HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for Rockwell Medical, Inc. RMTI from $3 to $8. Rockwell Medical shares rose 0.7% to close at $1.42 on Monday. Raymond James raised the price target on Brigham Minerals, Inc. MNRL from $41 to $49. Brigham Minerals shares rose 0.1% to $30.76 in pre-market trading .
Elon Musk Praises This Fitness App As He Reveals Weight-Loss Secret: 'Been Feeling Healthier'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk says he tried intermittent fasting on the advice of a friend and is now feeling "healthier." What Happened: Musk said, “The Zero fasting app is quite good” in a Twitter thread on Sunday. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said on Twitter that...
Recap: Best Buy Co Q2 Earnings
Best Buy Co BBY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Best Buy Co beat estimated earnings by 21.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was down $1.52 billion from...
US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Speakers
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Markets closed lower again on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 1% in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Big Lots, Inc. BIG, Best Buy Co., Inc....
Cathie Wood Loads Up $3M In This Precision Medicine Firm's Shares Despite Bleak Q2 Results
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management loaded up on 153,917 shares of precision medicine company CareDx Inc CDNA, via the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG, valued at over $3.1 million based on Monday’s closing price. CareDx is the fund’s 12th largest holding valued at over $98 million with a weight...
