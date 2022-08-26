State troopers are investigating a four-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Mahoning County that claimed the life of a nearly two-year-old girl and injured two other people. Troopers identified the toddler as 23-month-old Kinsley Dornon of Ravenna. Troopers say she was about a week away from turning two years old. Troopers say her family recently moved to Ravenna from Illinois.

MAHONING COUNTY, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO