Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Youngstown City rejects Chill-Can proposal
They aren't talking too much about it, but city officials have rejected a settlement proposal from the owners of the Chill-Can plant in Youngstown.
WFMJ.com
Mahoning Valley gas prices fall again
Austintown - $3.44 – Sheetz, Mahoning Ave. Boardman - $3.34 - Sheetz, Market St. Brookfield - $3.48 – Sunoco, Brookfield Rd. Champion - $3.45– Kwik Fill, Mahoning Ave. East Liverpool - $3.39 – BP, Dresden Ave. Girard - $3.47 - Sunoco, S. State St. Greenville -...
WFMJ.com
Toddler killed in Ohio Turnpike crash identified
State troopers are investigating a four-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Mahoning County that claimed the life of a nearly two-year-old girl and injured two other people. Troopers identified the toddler as 23-month-old Kinsley Dornon of Ravenna. Troopers say she was about a week away from turning two years old. Troopers say her family recently moved to Ravenna from Illinois.
New Canfield restaurant holding open interviews
R46 is hiring and holding open interviews every day this week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 dead, 1 injured in Youngstown crash
According to detectives, there were two people in the one vehicle.
Internal investigation targets Struthers official
Officials in Struthers are not saying much about the decision to place the city's code enforcement director on paid administrative leave.
Coroner identifies victim in Youngstown gas station shooting
The victim in the shooting was 36-year-old Cameron Dyer, who was officially pronounced dead at the Youngstown Police Department.
WFMJ.com
Niles to demolish Waddell Pool next week
A place that may stir up memories of summers past in Niles will become a pile of rubble next week. Niles Mayor Steven Mientkiewicz has announced that crews will begin demolishing the Waddell Pool next Tuesday. The demolition project funded by the city and the Council of Governments is planned...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ribbon cutting for new turf happening at Rayen Stadium
It's happening at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.
WFMJ.com
2022 Panerathon sees one of the largest turnouts ever
More than 10,000 people filled the streets of downtown Youngstown Sunday morning for the 13th annual Panerathon. Everyone involved is calling it a great success. This year's turnout was one of the biggest in the event's history. People from all corners of the Valley came together to help fund the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center.
Pretrial date moved for driver accused of Columbiana business crash
The incident occurred on Aug. 17.
YPD lieutenant has been on paid leave for 17 months
According to the master salary list, he makes roughly $80,000 a year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMJ.com
Hearing delayed for trucker accused of crashing into Columbiana offices
The Florida man accused of driving his truck over the Columbiana traffic circle and into offices on South Main Street has been granted permission from a judge to delay a court hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon. The attorney for 24-year-old Christopher Reynolds filed a motion to continue the preliminary hearing,...
Niles tattoo shop expands again
1st Order Tattoo on Youngstown-Warren Road in Niles just got a little bigger.
Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison
A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
WYTV.com
Thousands of people lose power in the Valley
(WKBN)- Severe weather throughout the Valley has caused thousands of power outages Monday afternoon. According to First Energy’s website, over 2,300 people are without power in Mahoning County. Over 1,200 are from Boardman Township. Over 800 have lost power in Lawrence County, while over 200 people are without power...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Missing: Gary Warner
SALEM, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find the missing. Gary Warner is 67. He’s missing from Salem, Ohio. Warner was last seen on March 30. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)337-7811.
Garage catches on fire in Youngstown
Youngstown fire crews responded to a fire that started in a garage just after 9 p.m. Monday.
WFMJ.com
Austintown woman jailed after overdosing with kids at home
An Austintown woman whose life may have been saved from a drug overdose by children has started serving a jail sentence for child endangering. Erin Acklin, 35, reported to the Mahoning County jail on Monday to begin a six-month sentence for a conviction on two counts of child endangering. According...
WFMJ.com
Power outages reported in Boardman, across Valley
Power outages are being reported across the Valley Monday, Aug. 29. While 2,200 Ohio Edison customers were without power in Mahoning County at 1 p.m. Monday, power is being restored, and current outages are down to 662, mostly in Boardman and Austintown townships. Initially, more than 1,500 Ohio Edison customers...
Comments / 0