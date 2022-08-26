ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Mahoning Valley gas prices fall again

Austintown - $3.44 – Sheetz, Mahoning Ave. Boardman - $3.34 - Sheetz, Market St. Brookfield - $3.48 – Sunoco, Brookfield Rd. Champion - $3.45– Kwik Fill, Mahoning Ave. East Liverpool - $3.39 – BP, Dresden Ave. Girard - $3.47 - Sunoco, S. State St. Greenville -...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Toddler killed in Ohio Turnpike crash identified

State troopers are investigating a four-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Mahoning County that claimed the life of a nearly two-year-old girl and injured two other people. Troopers identified the toddler as 23-month-old Kinsley Dornon of Ravenna. Troopers say she was about a week away from turning two years old. Troopers say her family recently moved to Ravenna from Illinois.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Struthers, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Boardman, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
WFMJ.com

Niles to demolish Waddell Pool next week

A place that may stir up memories of summers past in Niles will become a pile of rubble next week. Niles Mayor Steven Mientkiewicz has announced that crews will begin demolishing the Waddell Pool next Tuesday. The demolition project funded by the city and the Council of Governments is planned...
NILES, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Barber
Person
Jesse Williams
WFMJ.com

2022 Panerathon sees one of the largest turnouts ever

More than 10,000 people filled the streets of downtown Youngstown Sunday morning for the 13th annual Panerathon. Everyone involved is calling it a great success. This year's turnout was one of the biggest in the event's history. People from all corners of the Valley came together to help fund the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boardman Middle School#Wfmj#Campbell#Sebring#St Charles School#Fluoridating#Mvsd#City Council
WFMJ.com

Hearing delayed for trucker accused of crashing into Columbiana offices

The Florida man accused of driving his truck over the Columbiana traffic circle and into offices on South Main Street has been granted permission from a judge to delay a court hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon. The attorney for 24-year-old Christopher Reynolds filed a motion to continue the preliminary hearing,...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio funeral director sentenced to almost 12 years in prison

A man convicted of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison. A Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge had found Shawnte Hardin, 41, guilty of dozens of felony counts earlier this month, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year. Hardin, who has maintained his innocence, […]
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Thousands of people lose power in the Valley

(WKBN)- Severe weather throughout the Valley has caused thousands of power outages Monday afternoon. According to First Energy’s website, over 2,300 people are without power in Mahoning County. Over 1,200 are from Boardman Township. Over 800 have lost power in Lawrence County, while over 200 people are without power...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Gary Warner

SALEM, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find the missing. Gary Warner is 67. He’s missing from Salem, Ohio. Warner was last seen on March 30. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)337-7811.
SALEM, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown woman jailed after overdosing with kids at home

An Austintown woman whose life may have been saved from a drug overdose by children has started serving a jail sentence for child endangering. Erin Acklin, 35, reported to the Mahoning County jail on Monday to begin a six-month sentence for a conviction on two counts of child endangering. According...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Power outages reported in Boardman, across Valley

Power outages are being reported across the Valley Monday, Aug. 29. While 2,200 Ohio Edison customers were without power in Mahoning County at 1 p.m. Monday, power is being restored, and current outages are down to 662, mostly in Boardman and Austintown townships. Initially, more than 1,500 Ohio Edison customers...
BOARDMAN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy