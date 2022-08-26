ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Seymour Building Official Takes Tri-Town Plaza To Court

SEYMOUR — The town’s building inspector wants a judge to intervene at Tri-Town Plaza, a partially demolished shopping plaza at 814 Derby Ave. Court documents show Seymour Building Inspector Jim Baldwin has been trying for more than a year to get unsafe conditions at the property addressed. The...
Review Of Ansonia Sports Complex Could Start Monday

ANSONIA – The city’s planning and zoning commission is scheduled to start reviewing plans for a recreation complex on Olson Drive starting Monday, according to a meeting agenda posted to the City of Ansonia’s website. Monday’s meeting starts at 7 p.m. and will be held online, using...
Property transfers in Trumbull

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Aug. 20 through Aug. 26. 27 Stoneleigh Road. Rose K. McAndrews to Magnus Nilerud. $540,000. 103 Parkway Drive. Timothy Price to Parkway Drive LLC. $225,000.
DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday

Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
Ridgefield restaurant has CT's best barbecue, according to Food & Wine

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Ridgefield barbecue restaurant is Connecticut's best, according to Food & Wine. Hoodoo Brown BBQ, a staple in northern Fairfield County since it opened in 2015, is tops in the Nutmeg State for smoked meats, Food & Wine's David Landsel wrote.
Danbury firefighters put out two-alarm blaze in commercial space

DANBURY — Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire in a commercial structure early Sunday, according to the department. Crews responded to a fire in a commercial structure on Augusta Drive, in the corporate park section of the city, around 1 a.m., officials said on Facebook. The fire quickly “escalated to...
Milford Irish Festival returning after two years

MILFORD — For the past two years, the Irish Heritage Society of Milford has not been able to have its traditional festival, but that will change on Sept. 16. The society was forced to shutter the popular event due to the pandemic restrictions. But plans are in place for the return of the 14th annual two-day event once again.
Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves

Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
Yale New Haven Health System expands presence in Fairfield County

Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) continued its expansion into Fairfield County with the opening of a new facility at 325 Riverside Ave. in Westport. The new location, launched in association with the New England Medical Group, is the first YNHHS digestive health facility in the county and will offer a wide range of services, including bariatric, colorectal and hernia surgery, as well as gastroenterology services.
Police: Investigation closes Elm Street in Ansonia

ANSONIA — Authorities have closed down Elm Street from Platt Street to Main Street for an unspecified police investigation, Ansonia police announced on Facebook. As of 9:10 a.m. this morning the road was still blocked. An armored police vehicle and several state and local police cruisers were within the area that has been cordoned off.
Greater Bridgeport students return to school amid influx of new teachers

When students across the Greater Bridgeport region return to schools, many will encounter recently hired teachers new to the classroom. School districts throughout the area have employed nearly 500 new teachers for the 2022-23 academic year, a 30 percent increase over the 370 hired last year, according to a survey of local school systems by Hearst Connecticut Media.
The Danbury area is getting new stores and restaurants. Here are 7.

The greater Danbury area will soon feature a host of new businesses — ranging from grocery stores to restaurants and clothing stores — that will open their doors in the coming months. Here are some businesses expected to open new locations in the area soon:. Amazon Fresh. Brookfield.
Girls vying for Miss Polish America crown meet for orientation

NEW BRITAIN – Young ladies from across the Northeast gathered inside the Falcon’s Ballroom Sunday to learn how to walk, pose and interview during an orientation seminar for the 2022 Miss Polish America Pageant. “Our very first pageant happened here in 2003,” Bogumila Gladysz told the group.
One-of-a-kind Corvettes to be shown at Lime Rock Park

SALISBURY, Connecticut — It’s been dubbed America’s sports car. Since its introduction in 1953, the Chevrolet Corvette has undergone many changes - some good, some bad. As it approaches its 70th anniversary, the car is still instantly recognizable and uniquely American. The story of the Corvette as...
SALISBURY, CT

