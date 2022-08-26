Read full article on original website
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel MavenOld Saybrook, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
sheltonherald.com
Big Y would spend $22 million on new Middletown store, create 150 jobs
MIDDLETOWN — A traffic study, drainage and landscaping plans and other documents have been filed with the land use office to support a proposed $22 million, 51,892-square-foot Big Y World Class Market to be built in the south end of the city. The grocery store would be located at...
trumbulltimes.com
Newtown reluctantly allows a state historic district at Fairfield Hills to spur economic development
NEWTOWN — Leaders for months bemoaned the undesirability of allowing Connecticut to draw the boundaries of a historic district around the hulking remnants of the former state psychiatric hospital Fairfield Hills that animate Newtown’s 185-acre municipal campus. Would Newtown’s hands be tied should one of the buildings crumble?...
New Haven Independent
Seymour Building Official Takes Tri-Town Plaza To Court
SEYMOUR — The town’s building inspector wants a judge to intervene at Tri-Town Plaza, a partially demolished shopping plaza at 814 Derby Ave. Court documents show Seymour Building Inspector Jim Baldwin has been trying for more than a year to get unsafe conditions at the property addressed. The...
New Haven Independent
Review Of Ansonia Sports Complex Could Start Monday
ANSONIA – The city’s planning and zoning commission is scheduled to start reviewing plans for a recreation complex on Olson Drive starting Monday, according to a meeting agenda posted to the City of Ansonia’s website. Monday’s meeting starts at 7 p.m. and will be held online, using...
trumbulltimes.com
Property transfers in Trumbull
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull town clerk’s office from Aug. 20 through Aug. 26. 27 Stoneleigh Road. Rose K. McAndrews to Magnus Nilerud. $540,000. 103 Parkway Drive. Timothy Price to Parkway Drive LLC. $225,000.
Register Citizen
DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday
Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
trumbulltimes.com
In Photos: Stamford residents race in cardboard kayaks at HarborFest
STAMFORD — Teams competed in the Aquarion Cardboard Kayak Race, part of SoundWaters 6th annual HarborFest at Harbor Point waterfront in Stamford on Saturday. HarborFest also featured harbor history tours, boat rides, educational stations for kids, food and more.
State leaders discuss allocation of funds to help rising energy costs
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut state leaders held a public hearing in Hartford Monday to discuss the proposed allocation of an expected $79.1 million in funding from the federal government to help with energy assistance. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, LIHEAP, helps residents afford heat for their homes....
trumbulltimes.com
Deadline for entries for Guilford Fair looms, one of state’s oldest agricultural fairs
GUILFORD - Charles Peluse has been baking bread for many, many years and has entered his white and honey whole wheat loaves in the Guilford Fair since 1975. “I bake all year round and I keep trying to make it better and better,” the Guilford resident said. “I use the same recipe all the time.”
NewsTimes
Ridgefield restaurant has CT's best barbecue, according to Food & Wine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Ridgefield barbecue restaurant is Connecticut's best, according to Food & Wine. Hoodoo Brown BBQ, a staple in northern Fairfield County since it opened in 2015, is tops in the Nutmeg State for smoked meats, Food & Wine's David Landsel wrote.
NewsTimes
Danbury firefighters put out two-alarm blaze in commercial space
DANBURY — Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire in a commercial structure early Sunday, according to the department. Crews responded to a fire in a commercial structure on Augusta Drive, in the corporate park section of the city, around 1 a.m., officials said on Facebook. The fire quickly “escalated to...
Register Citizen
Milford Irish Festival returning after two years
MILFORD — For the past two years, the Irish Heritage Society of Milford has not been able to have its traditional festival, but that will change on Sept. 16. The society was forced to shutter the popular event due to the pandemic restrictions. But plans are in place for the return of the 14th annual two-day event once again.
milfordmirror.com
Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves
Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
Yale New Haven Health System expands presence in Fairfield County
Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) continued its expansion into Fairfield County with the opening of a new facility at 325 Riverside Ave. in Westport. The new location, launched in association with the New England Medical Group, is the first YNHHS digestive health facility in the county and will offer a wide range of services, including bariatric, colorectal and hernia surgery, as well as gastroenterology services.
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Investigation closes Elm Street in Ansonia
ANSONIA — Authorities have closed down Elm Street from Platt Street to Main Street for an unspecified police investigation, Ansonia police announced on Facebook. As of 9:10 a.m. this morning the road was still blocked. An armored police vehicle and several state and local police cruisers were within the area that has been cordoned off.
trumbulltimes.com
Greater Bridgeport students return to school amid influx of new teachers
When students across the Greater Bridgeport region return to schools, many will encounter recently hired teachers new to the classroom. School districts throughout the area have employed nearly 500 new teachers for the 2022-23 academic year, a 30 percent increase over the 370 hired last year, according to a survey of local school systems by Hearst Connecticut Media.
ctexaminer.com
Controversial Millstone Guarantees Pay Dividends for Customers With Drop in Electric Rates
Just two years after a state contract to buy power from the Millstone Nuclear Power Station in Waterford led to a surge in summer electric rates, that same contract is a major factor behind a significant drop in rates slated to take effect in September. Adjusted rates that PURA approved...
Register Citizen
The Danbury area is getting new stores and restaurants. Here are 7.
The greater Danbury area will soon feature a host of new businesses — ranging from grocery stores to restaurants and clothing stores — that will open their doors in the coming months. Here are some businesses expected to open new locations in the area soon:. Amazon Fresh. Brookfield.
Bristol Press
Girls vying for Miss Polish America crown meet for orientation
NEW BRITAIN – Young ladies from across the Northeast gathered inside the Falcon’s Ballroom Sunday to learn how to walk, pose and interview during an orientation seminar for the 2022 Miss Polish America Pageant. “Our very first pageant happened here in 2003,” Bogumila Gladysz told the group.
One-of-a-kind Corvettes to be shown at Lime Rock Park
SALISBURY, Connecticut — It’s been dubbed America’s sports car. Since its introduction in 1953, the Chevrolet Corvette has undergone many changes - some good, some bad. As it approaches its 70th anniversary, the car is still instantly recognizable and uniquely American. The story of the Corvette as...
