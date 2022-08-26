Read full article on original website
Related
The Crucial Role of the Metaverse in the Long-term Success of NFTs
Recently, Juniper Research conducted an analysis of the future of the market for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) over the next five years. The analysis estimates that by 2027 there would have been around 40 million NFT transactions globally. In comparison to 2022's 24 million, this is a significant increase. According to...
Why Ethereum is Good for the Sustainability of NFT Platforms and Web3
We are happy to reiterate that the Oases platform is finally live on Ethereum mainnet after a successful time on testnet. The mainnet launch is clearly a significant milestone, but it is also a point where we have to allocate more of the focus on the future path of the project and its community. Therefore, it's a good time to continue our opinion series where we started to explore digital ownership which is one of the main valuable properties of NFTs and a big reason to work with the technology. Now it's time to look up from NFTs, see the bigger picture, and explore the concept and its use in society and our common environment.
xCollective: The Future Of Diversity
XCollective is an up-and-coming female and nonbinary project that aims to help women mint NFTs and find jobs in the crypto web3 industry. They have an emphasis on achieving fair pay for women using a decentralized recruiting network. The project should also increase women's and nonbinary individuals' role in crypto adoption and development of web3. Women and nonbinary individuals have a unique view of web3 helping the community grow through efficient marketing as well as attracting a diverse population.
What the Blockchain Minimalist thinks but Doesn't Know
For some persons, it could be challenging to understand the blockchain’s technology processes and their impact on finance and the economy. Blockchain minimalists, on the other hand, have the perception that the cost of transactions (i.e. micro-payment system) and scalability are major hindrances to blockchain adoption. Arguably, you can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meet the Writer: Priya Kumari - Having a Reliable Community is the Actual Superpower
I'm Priya Kumari and I'm currently working as an Assistant Manager - Content Strategist at Valasys Media. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I've been...
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
How to Pick the Best Recurring Payment Solution
There are so many companies that offer recurring payment solutions that it has become so difficult for SaaS companies to find software. It is not easy to make the right choice at the right time when it comes to adopting a recurring payment solution. In this article, you will read that how you can reach out to the right recurring payment system for your business. Here, you need to find a flexible and scalable platform that offers multiple payment gateways and user-friendly software. Demos also help you find the right software for payment processing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The World of Customer Acquisition 3.0
The advent of new algorithms, faster processing, and massive, cloud-based data sets makes it possible for all major digital media providers. They sell advertising to experiment with artificial intelligence to help drive better performance for their advertisers. And while all areas of marketing are particularly ripe for transformation, I will focus on the areas of new customer acquisition and revenue growth because that is where most startups usually spend the most discretionary money. These areas—collectively called Customer Acquisition 3.0—have the most significant impact on scaling growth in your business and the power to unlock future rounds of funding.
ApeCoin: Vote, Govern, and Transact Throughout the BAYC Ecosystem
It’s a BAYC world; we’re just living in it. And the ApeCoin is the native currency of the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s ever-growing universe. The creators of the second most popular and successful NFT collection released a governance and utility token… Or did they?. It’s a...
PETS・
Top 5 Interoperability Solutions
A considerable amount of resources are being expended to solve blockchain interoperability. That is the ability to communicate securely across independent blockchain networks. Innovators believe that interoperability will enable blockchain to lead other industries into the Web 3 era. It will make cross-chain transactions more user-friendly, improve smart contract utility and break down barriers preventing project collaboration. Achieving this will help the technology take one more step toward its decentralized aims. So why did it become such a problem in the first place?
Can Lady Luck, Innovation and Risk Management Grow a Brand?
“Luck is the key to everybody’s success. If you are successful, you are lucky.”. This quote from Connor Crook, CEO of Diamondback Toolbelts, does give the impression that the destiny of your business is squarely in the hands of fate. However, I attribute this mindset of his to the noble goal of embodying modesty or humility. It was his innovation and risk management that created his good fortune, which you can adapt and apply to emulate Diamondback’s success.
A Breakdown of Software Development Types for Small Businesses
The software development industry is currently running on the wheels of technology. Every business is now leveraging the advantages of innovation and technology. Therefore, no company wants to be left behind when it comes to developing a unique mobile application or software. The software development industry is rapidly embracing digital...
Why the Metaverse is so Attractive
The term “metaverse” is becoming more and more popular. It is a relatively new technology that many tech giants are putting huge investments in. However many still have not understood it and wondered why is it so attractive and how can it become the future of the Internet.
New Battery Technologies and the Race to Beating Climate Change
By now, we can hopefully all agree that producing sustainable energy from renewable sources is something humanity should strive for. Though it’s taken us way too long to get started, great leaps have been made in that direction over the last decade. However, the main energy challenge of the...
5 Crypto Launchpads Not to Skip in Q3 2022
Crypto is here to stay and so are these widely popular and populated crypto launchpads. The choice boils down to your project type and which launchpad will be the best fit for your project’s launch. The list helps you make an informed decision with all the pros and cons listed above.
Exciting New Events That Are Happening in the Blockchain Space 2022
Blockchain domains have just come into existence as an alternative to bitcoin addresses. The main purpose of a blockchain domain is to make it easier for users to transfer cryptocurrency. Bloomberg estimates the Metaverse is growing in 2022, with Bloomberg estimating the market to be worth $783.3 billion by 2024. The term "metaverse" describes online worlds where people can interact with each other via a peer-to-peer network. This article looks at some exciting new events in the blockchain industry for 2022.
Is the Bear Market a Blessing for the Wise?
When I first entered the stage a couple of years ago, I stumbled across a bold statement saying, “Bear Market is a blessing”. I honestly thought the person saying this was insane or so much at a loss that he was looking everywhere for a silver lining. Now...
Best Resources for Software Engineers
I am often asked how “do I grow as a software engineer?” Apart from using every new task as an opportunity to learn something new, I am regularly checking out the resources presented in this article. tl;dr. https://www.reddit.com/r/ProgrammerHumor/. 1. Random Tech Talk Channel at My Company. There’s a...
Why Gold-Backed Tokens Grow During Bear Run
AABBG, Paxos Gold, and Tether Gold are among the top gold-backed stablecoins currently prospering. They benefit from real gold reserves backing their existence and widespread community support. Gold-backed tokens peg their blockchain values to the real-world price of gold. As a result, gold-based cryptocurrencies tend to grow during a bear run, providing investors with stability and growth. New tools, such as payment gateways, are developing to ease their way into mainstream adoption.
HackerNoon
5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0