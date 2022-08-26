Read full article on original website
Related
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa Bay university named a top employer by magazine
The University of South Florida has been named one of the Sunshine State’s best employers in rankings released by Forbes magazine. According to a news release announcing the magazine’s latest America’s Best Employers by State list, USF is No. 21 out of 100 public and private organization in Florida, and No. 2 among the state’s colleges and universities.
businessobserverfl.com
Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going
The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
Comments / 0