Read full article on original website
Related
15 Best Practices for Call Center Management
A report from Salesforce suggests that 91% of the customers will engage again with a company that offers excellent customer services. Additionally, 83% of the customers wish to speak directly with someone as soon as they contact a company. These statistics indicate the importance of having a good system in...
How to Build Your Own Observability Platform on Kubernettes
In this blog post, you will learn how to build a complete open-source solution for extracting and shipping traces, metrics, and logs, and correlating between them. The solution proposed uses open-source tools: Grafana, Prometheus, Tempo, and Loki as an observability backend stack, and Odigos as an observability control plane. Theory.
How to Get Started with Website Test Automation
Bonus: if you like our content and this “Web automation test” article, you can join our web browser automation Slack community. The software development ecosystem is in a constant state of movement. This is especially true when it comes to building websites and other applications. Not only is the technology that you are using changing, but so are the requirements and acceptance criteria. This is where technologies like headless architecture can help with continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD).
A Breakdown of Software Development Types for Small Businesses
The software development industry is currently running on the wheels of technology. Every business is now leveraging the advantages of innovation and technology. Therefore, no company wants to be left behind when it comes to developing a unique mobile application or software. The software development industry is rapidly embracing digital...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Optimizing Your Cloud Costs
Cloud cost optimization is a practice any organization should adopt to ensure they spend right on the cloud. Let’s see how to plan the same. Every cloud stakeholder should be armed with documents, tutorials, training, guidance, and tools to effectively handle the cloud environment. FinOps products should have the ability to provide graphical representation and reports on cloud usage. Reports should facilitate the stakeholders to dive deep into granular pod level, node level, business unit level, tag level usage, associated cost details, etc.
How to Hire Developers When Hiring Gets Tough
This post highlights an alternative to just hiring developers through all possible channels. By leveraging development efficiency potential, you can scale your business even if you can't fill all open engineering positions. A possible approach is to analyze your current tech stack and find efficiency killers. When hiring developers gets...
JOBS・
Meet the Writer: Priya Kumari - Having a Reliable Community is the Actual Superpower
I'm Priya Kumari and I'm currently working as an Assistant Manager - Content Strategist at Valasys Media. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I've been...
Best Practices, Guidelines and Tools for Code Reviews
Code reviews are a type of software quality assurance activity that involves rigorous evaluations of code in order to identify bugs, improve code quality, and assist engineers in understanding the source code. Implementing a systematic approach for human code reviews is one of the most effective ways to enhance software...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Use the Whiteboard in System Design Interviews
You'll likely be asked some system design questions when interviewing for a software engineering position at many tech companies today. These interview questions are often as challenging as they are important. You'll find that many recruiters or hiring managers will ask you to use a whiteboard to outline your designs...
Why Learning PyTorch Can Make you a Better Engineer
Pytorch is a powerful open-source deep-learning framework that is quickly gaining popularity among researchers and developers. While it may be initially daunting to learn, the benefits of using Pytorch are vast. In this post, we will discuss some of the key advantages of Pytorch. As machine learning becomes more and...
How a Clean Codebase Becomes Unmaintainable
This is my learned experience from working in Small-Mid Scale Software Companies. Code should always have a pattern/style. We always strive towards it. But leave it out for a year without a big feature, it might become something unrecognizable to you. We don’t really talk about this in such small-scale organizations. But its existence has to be addressed.
Demystifying the Technical Properties of Sharding: Why it is Great
Special thanks to Dankrad Feist and Aditya Asgaonkar for review. Sharding is the future of Ethereum scalability, and it will be key to helping the ecosystem support many thousands of transactions per second and allowing large portions of the world to regularly use the platform at an affordable cost. However, it is also one of the more misunderstood concepts in the Ethereum ecosystem and in blockchain ecosystems more broadly. It refers to a very specific set of ideas with very specific properties, but it often gets conflated with techniques that have very different and often much weaker security properties. The purpose of this post will be to explain exactly what specific properties sharding provides, how it differs from other technologies that arenot sharding, and what sacrifices a sharded system has to make to achieve these properties.
How to Build Small K8s Cluster on a Single PC - Chapter 3 - Crafting the Appscape.
In the second article of this series, I reviewed my guides on how to build a K3s-based Kubernetes cluster with a few virtual machines. This time, I'll give you a tour around the walkthroughs where I tell you how to deploy apps or services in such a cluster, by using the official Kustomize method.
Svix CEO on Webhook Architecture Design
Svix founder and CEO Tom Hacohen sat down with Head of Growth Ken Ruf to talk about webhook architecture and the best practices everyone sending webhooks at scale should follow. For your convenience, here is the diagram which is frequently referenced throughout the call: We also have a resource explaining...
Things to Keep in Mind When Creating a Health Mobile App
Technology does not stand still and is constantly developing, helping people in all areas of life. Health has always been the primary concern of humanity; therefore, the medical industry is trying to find new ways of keeping the human body in good condition. It interacts seriously with IT technologies, and thanks to this, valuable and diverse health applications are born. This article will tell you how to create a mobile health app and make it available to everyone.
7 Database Optimization Best Practices for Django Developers
Database management is one of the most crucial aspects of backend development. A properly optimized database can help to reduce the response time and hence lead to a better user experience. In this article, we will be discussing the ways to optimize the database for speed in Django applications. Although,...
From Monoliths to Microservices: Migration in Practice
There have been amazing articles on the subjects of migrating from a monolith to a microservice architecture e.g. this is probably one of the better examples. The benefits and drawbacks of different architectures should be pretty clear. I want to talk about something else though: the strategy. We build monoliths since they are easier to get started with. Microservices usually rise out of necessity when our system is already in production.
The World of Customer Acquisition 3.0
The advent of new algorithms, faster processing, and massive, cloud-based data sets makes it possible for all major digital media providers. They sell advertising to experiment with artificial intelligence to help drive better performance for their advertisers. And while all areas of marketing are particularly ripe for transformation, I will focus on the areas of new customer acquisition and revenue growth because that is where most startups usually spend the most discretionary money. These areas—collectively called Customer Acquisition 3.0—have the most significant impact on scaling growth in your business and the power to unlock future rounds of funding.
It’s Time for No-Code to Grow-up
Some History of No-Code & the Current No-Code Attitude. Pretty much since the beginning of computer science, coders have tried to invent ways to code less. If you haven’t had the conversation with your fellow developers about how long until we have an AI system spit out a no-code UI integrated with some sort of low-code automation system, then you probably haven’t found yourself on the bad end of a 24-hour coding binge on the project that just can’t be saved. 🤣
Best Resources for Software Engineers
I am often asked how “do I grow as a software engineer?” Apart from using every new task as an opportunity to learn something new, I am regularly checking out the resources presented in this article. tl;dr. https://www.reddit.com/r/ProgrammerHumor/. 1. Random Tech Talk Channel at My Company. There’s a...
HackerNoon
5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0