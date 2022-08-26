Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
businessobserverfl.com
Entrepreneur set on making a difference in housing industry
When Mark Vengroff's father asked him to take over managing One Stop Housing, he was reluctant. Now, there's nothing he'd rather be doing. About eight years ago, Mark Vengroff, 56, found himself as CEO of his dream job. At the time, he was working with the founder of Clearlight Partners,...
stpetecatalyst.com
Entrepreneur plans to open St. Pete tech academy
Entrepreneur Chris Morancie is determined to break the cycle of poverty and lack of tech education by equipping today’s youth with computer skills. He wants to accomplish this through a tech academy he plans to introduce in St. Petersburg and beyond. Morancie recently opened a 5,000-square-foot learning lab in...
businessobserverfl.com
Medical device industry entrepreneur attacks a new industry niche
After growing and exiting one $100 million business, startup medical device entrepreneur Alex Lucio has latched onto another big opportunity. Key takeaway: After selling his previous company, 3B Medical, at the height of its success, Alex Lucio has returned to the medical device sector with Assure Infusions, which will provide crucial intravenous fluids to hospitals when its Polk County manufacturing facility opens next year.
Lynching marker unveiled at Tampa Riverwalk
Tampa Bay is home to some of the most beautiful beaches, theme parks, Super Bowl and Stanley Cup champs, and beautiful weather. But, like most of the country, Tampa has a dark past rooted in racism.
floridainsider.com
The Florida Aquarium Rooftop Terrace offers an entirely new event space overlooking Tampa Bay
The Florida Aquarium Rooftop Terrace – Photo courtesy: The Florida Aquarium Facebook page. The famous Florida Aquarium in Channelside and Downtown Tampa has opened up its doors to a brand new space that overlooks the bustling Port Tampa Bay and the city. With a maximum capacity of over 200 people, The Florida Aquarium’s brand new rooftop terrace is ready to hold any celebration imaginable in Tampa. From weddings to parties, the terrace offers a one-of-a-kind experience.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa Bay university named a top employer by magazine
The University of South Florida has been named one of the Sunshine State’s best employers in rankings released by Forbes magazine. According to a news release announcing the magazine’s latest America’s Best Employers by State list, USF is No. 21 out of 100 public and private organization in Florida, and No. 2 among the state’s colleges and universities.
businessobserverfl.com
Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going
The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
Hillsborough schools and teachers end stalemate, head back to negotiations after referendum defeat
TAMPA, Fla. — Over the weekend, a recount made it official. Hillsborough County’s referendum that would’ve increased property taxes for teacher raises failed by a razor-thin margin. With that defeat now certain, 10 Tampa Bay has learned that the school district and the teachers union were going...
Tampa Bay area programs working to offer immediate affordable housing relief
Agencies across the Tampa Bay area are working to find programs to offer immediate affordable housing relief.
livingnewdeal.org
Gulfport Casino and Muncipal Pier – Gulfport FL
The Works Progress Administration (WPA) built the Casino and Muncipal Pier in Gulfport FL. The marker on site states that, “The U.S. Department of the Interior has listed the Gulfport Casino in the National Register of Historic Places. This is the third such Casino on this location. The first fell in the 1921 hurricane; the second came down in the early 1930s. Using funds from the Works Progress Administration’s Civil Works Authority. Gulfport dedicated the Casino on December 1, 1935. A crowd of 1,200 people attended the dedication, which included a flag raising and a concert by the Florida Military Academy.
businessobserverfl.com
Riverfront estate sale sets Manatee record at $8.55 million
When one of the largest waterfront properties in Manatee County sold for $8.55 million, it claimed an additional title: highest sale of a single family residence on the county’s mainland. The 5.16-acre waterfront property at 7000 Riverview Blvd. on the Manatee River features a 5,975-square-foot home that was built...
Grieving family calling for safer bus stops in Pinellas County
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Pinellas County family is advocating for change after Ethan Weiser was killed walking to his bus stop. The 15-year-old high school sophomore was hit by a car in front of his younger sister and now Ethan's family is advocating for safer bus stops. Ethan's uncle,...
Bay News 9
Fifteen of the 4,000 beagles from Virginia facility find homes in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — It’s been a busy weekend at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. They’ve been able to see over 100 pets adopted on Saturday, and on Sunday they saw people lining up hours before they opened for the chance to adopt 15 new beagles that just arrived from Virginia.
2022 Pumpkin Patches, Halloween Events, Fall Festivals and MORE!
Pumpkin Patches! Halloween! Fall Events! Hooray! . The 2022 list of our favorite pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, Halloween events and more is ghoulishly good and it keeps on growing as event dates are announced! So get your calendar out and start scheduling some fall family pumpkin patch FUN! We are continuing to update and […]
businessobserverfl.com
10,000-square-foot retail flex development coming to Bradenton
Construction has begun on a 10,000-square-foot retail flex development in Bradenton. A group of local investors behind the $1.5 million development began work Aug. 5 on the 1.4-acre property just off State Road 64 and Interstate 75. Construction is expected to be done by the end of the year. When...
Bay News 9
Tampa's Denard Span helps single moms ride in style
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Trop never looked so good. Forget angels in the outfield. There were tables. Lots of them with elegant place settings. There was food, several courses of it. It was a night of celebrating and a night of honoring. What You Need To Know. Denard Span...
floridapolitics.com
Nearly $2M haul for state unclaimed property auction
'An estimated one in five Floridians has unclaimed funds just waiting to be claimed.'. Florida’s unclaimed property auction in Tampa pulled in $1.95 million, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ Office announced. The auction “was a huge success, generating more than $1.95 million in auction proceeds with more than...
Bay News 9
Navigating death: End-of-life doulas help patients and their families prepare
GULFPORT, Fla. — Inside a small corner home in Gulfport, Paula Adams runs through her daily tasks with cancer patient Mark Woodward, 71. She is his death doula. “We fill the gap between palliative care, hospice care and death," said Adams. What You Need To Know. Death doulas are...
Feeding Tampa Bay, principal to open first food pantry in Polk County schools
As food costs remain high, Feeding Tampa Bay is expanding its school pantry program into Polk County for the first time.
fox13news.com
St. Pete artist creates unique pieces reminiscent of being on vacation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg artist transforms rigid glass into flowing beach landscapes and water scenes. Melanie Cech developed a passion for glasswork when she was young. "I started at about 19. I opened a little store in St. Croix, the Virgin Islands, and I don't know the...
