businessobserverfl.com

Entrepreneur set on making a difference in housing industry

When Mark Vengroff's father asked him to take over managing One Stop Housing, he was reluctant. Now, there's nothing he'd rather be doing. About eight years ago, Mark Vengroff, 56, found himself as CEO of his dream job. At the time, he was working with the founder of Clearlight Partners,...
MEMPHIS, TN
stpetecatalyst.com

Entrepreneur plans to open St. Pete tech academy

Entrepreneur Chris Morancie is determined to break the cycle of poverty and lack of tech education by equipping today’s youth with computer skills. He wants to accomplish this through a tech academy he plans to introduce in St. Petersburg and beyond. Morancie recently opened a 5,000-square-foot learning lab in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Medical device industry entrepreneur attacks a new industry niche

After growing and exiting one $100 million business, startup medical device entrepreneur Alex Lucio has latched onto another big opportunity. Key takeaway: After selling his previous company, 3B Medical, at the height of its success, Alex Lucio has returned to the medical device sector with Assure Infusions, which will provide crucial intravenous fluids to hospitals when its Polk County manufacturing facility opens next year.
POLK COUNTY, FL
floridainsider.com

The Florida Aquarium Rooftop Terrace offers an entirely new event space overlooking Tampa Bay

The Florida Aquarium Rooftop Terrace – Photo courtesy: The Florida Aquarium Facebook page. The famous Florida Aquarium in Channelside and Downtown Tampa has opened up its doors to a brand new space that overlooks the bustling Port Tampa Bay and the city. With a maximum capacity of over 200 people, The Florida Aquarium’s brand new rooftop terrace is ready to hold any celebration imaginable in Tampa. From weddings to parties, the terrace offers a one-of-a-kind experience.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa Bay university named a top employer by magazine

The University of South Florida has been named one of the Sunshine State’s best employers in rankings released by Forbes magazine. According to a news release announcing the magazine’s latest America’s Best Employers by State list, USF is No. 21 out of 100 public and private organization in Florida, and No. 2 among the state’s colleges and universities.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going

The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
FLORIDA STATE
livingnewdeal.org

Gulfport Casino and Muncipal Pier – Gulfport FL

The Works Progress Administration (WPA) built the Casino and Muncipal Pier in Gulfport FL. The marker on site states that, “The U.S. Department of the Interior has listed the Gulfport Casino in the National Register of Historic Places. This is the third such Casino on this location. The first fell in the 1921 hurricane; the second came down in the early 1930s. Using funds from the Works Progress Administration’s Civil Works Authority. Gulfport dedicated the Casino on December 1, 1935. A crowd of 1,200 people attended the dedication, which included a flag raising and a concert by the Florida Military Academy.
GULFPORT, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Riverfront estate sale sets Manatee record at $8.55 million

When one of the largest waterfront properties in Manatee County sold for $8.55 million, it claimed an additional title: highest sale of a single family residence on the county’s mainland. The 5.16-acre waterfront property at 7000 Riverview Blvd. on the Manatee River features a 5,975-square-foot home that was built...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

10,000-square-foot retail flex development coming to Bradenton

Construction has begun on a 10,000-square-foot retail flex development in Bradenton. A group of local investors behind the $1.5 million development began work Aug. 5 on the 1.4-acre property just off State Road 64 and Interstate 75. Construction is expected to be done by the end of the year. When...
BRADENTON, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa's Denard Span helps single moms ride in style

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Trop never looked so good. Forget angels in the outfield. There were tables. Lots of them with elegant place settings. There was food, several courses of it. It was a night of celebrating and a night of honoring. What You Need To Know. Denard Span...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nearly $2M haul for state unclaimed property auction

'An estimated one in five Floridians has unclaimed funds just waiting to be claimed.'. Florida’s unclaimed property auction in Tampa pulled in $1.95 million, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ Office announced. The auction “was a huge success, generating more than $1.95 million in auction proceeds with more than...
FLORIDA STATE

