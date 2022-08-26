Read full article on original website
Related
The Domain War is Here! Get Ready Crypto Enthusiasts
The curve war was the battle for liquidity and control in Defi. Now, the domain war is about to begin and it promises to be more intriguing than you think. Let’s get to the reasons. Domain is King. You have probably heard that finding a perfect domain name is...
An Overview of Smart Contract Automation Solutions
Vested Interest Disclosure: The author is an independent contributor and has a vested interest in the company/ies mentioned in this story through direct compensation, media partnerships, or networking. HackerNoon has reviewed the story for quality, but the claims hereon belong to the author. #DYOR. It’s easy to forget how, not...
The Noonification: Introduction to Python Debugging with Pdb (8/25/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Understanding the Blockchain: The Foundation of Cryptocurrency. By @infinity...
A Look at NFT Adoption and How This Emerging Technology is Being Used
When people enter the future digital world known as the metaverse, they will be able to move about in a reality that is a combination of virtual and augmented reality. Creators can produce, distribute, and even sell non-fictional items (NFTs) that are used inside their virtual worlds. These NFTs are referred to as in-game assets, and players can earn tokens in return for their achievements in P2E games. The market for NFT tokens as a whole has seen a rise in popularity in 2021, reaching an estimated market valuation of more than $40 billion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Building a Startup that Lets you Stake on the Future - Interview with Noonies Nominee Lucien
I’m Lucien and I’m a Crypto Writer since 2017. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the following categories and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
The Metaverse – Opportunities, Challenges, and Future.
The Metaverse is about everywhere at the moment. It feels like we are on the same path to a significant change, similar to when the mobile internet was about to erupt in the world many decades ago. You can't escape it, even if you want to. So, what's the Metaverse, and how should companies and organizations think about it?
Web 3.0 and Centralized Exchanges: How Crypto Exchanges Will Work in the Decentralized Internet Era
To begin with, let's define the concept of what WEB 3.0 is. Ordinal number 3 tells us that there were also 1.0 and 2.0. Web 1.0 (1989-2005), or the static Internet, was the first one and offered access to only a limited amount of information without interacting with users. Web...
Unicorns in the Web3.0 Heat Wave - The Dark Horse Potential of FreeCity
In the 21st century, social media has become a truly important part of our society. From the birth of MySpace to the advent of Facebook, Twitter, to the lifestyle-focused Instagram. All of this is part of the craze brought on by Web 2.0, and the introduction of these platforms has highlighted many of the problems that Web 3.0 could take over very well. Web 3.0 will change the paradigm of social media and online content.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Health Check of the Web3 Ecosystem Signals Strength in These Trying Times
A study by Telstra Ventures, a global VC, analyzed 1,000 active organizations contributing to more than 30,000 open source Web3 projects. There’s been a decline in development since its peak in November 2021, sure, but it's not proportional to the decrease in price. A lot of projects will die, some teams will not be able to stand the pressure, others will see their VC funding dry. The study limited itself to three leading blockchains in the Web3 ecosystem, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana.
4 Decentralized Oracle Platforms that Bridge Real-World Data to the Blockchain
Oracles are an important innovation in the blockchain industry, making it possible for real-world data to interact with blockchain-based protocols. Here's a look at some four different oracle networks in the decentralized oracle space and how they work. The first oracle platform is Chainlink, it works as an intermediary to transfer data between non-blockchain platforms to smart contracts. The ORAI token is governed by the platform's native token, and it powers the ecosystem by compensating users who participate in the network.
The Next Evolution of Koinos is COMING
The launch of v0.4.0 (V4) of the Koinos testnet (Harbinger) will take place on August 23rd at 1:00 PM EST! The launch will be live-streaming the process in [Discord] so that people can watch the team in real-time as we launch what should be the final version of Koinos. Harbinger V4 will be the first, fully functional blockchain *ever* to use proof-of-burn as a consensus algorithm. The first ever free-to-use, truly decentralized, and truly *evolving* general purpose blockchain (L1)
Internet Heroes Nominee Lisa Shares Why Climate-Focused Technology is Exciting
I’m Lisa and I’m a writer, forager and poet. First off, I’d like to express my gratitude to the staff, and all other beautiful humans of HackerNoon, for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award!. I’ve been nominated for the following categories and if you think my...
How to Interact With the Elrond Blockchain in a Simple Static Website
The Elrond blockchain is one of the layer one blockchain solutions, similar to Ethereum or Solana, and it seems to be getting more and more attention lately. There is a lot of dev tooling in the ecosystem, but the tools primarily focus on bigger web applications and more advanced use cases around frontend frameworks like React/Next.
11 front of house design ideas to add instant curb appeal
Be the best dressed house on the street with these ideas to update your frontage
A Look at GTON: A DAO, Ethereum Scaling Platform & Stablecoin Protocol
GTON Capital is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) and web3 ecosystem. Platform aims to improve the adoption of decentralized apps (dapps) and cryptocurrencies by improving scalability in the crypto sector. Platform's solutions include a Layer 2 rollup for Ethereum and a vault where users can store their assets and earn a return on their holdings. The stablecoin is collateralized via algorithms and smart contracts to help it maintain a peg close to the value of one dollar. In addition to that, the platform intends to contribute to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem by making tools accessible to developers.
Dive into NFT Marketplaces
According to statistics from DAppRadar, the NFT market hit the $12 billion mark in the first quarter of 2022. The popularity of collections or unique works makes NFT more noticeable in many NFT marketplaces. This article will help you understand the NFT marketplace and how it works. In particular, there are also the best NFT marketplaces that you should not miss.
How Blockchain Technology Can Improve DevOps Practices in Web3
Although in its early stages, Web3 shows promise to deliver the benefits of blockchain and DevOps working together. This article discusses how DevOps practices, processes, tools, and blockchain technologies complement each other to deliver Web3 solutions. DevOps is an umbrella term encompassing a culture, mindset, development styles, processes, and technologies...
Setting Up Blockchain Gaming for Adoption: A 3-Pronged Approach
Lowering the barriers of entry for the masses is crucial for crypto mainstream adoption, and in this case, blockchain gaming could take over where DeFi has failed: be the on-ramp to onboard the next two billion users into crypto. Unfortunately, most blockchain games currently on the market do not have...
Tornado is not “Cash”
This article is my personal point of view and not connected to any other people or companies. Everybody in crypto knows what's happening with Tornado. Here is my own explanation of the situation for a wider number of people, not only software-related guys. Tornado is a mixer. You take 10...
Anonymity and Privacy in Emerging Web3 Spaces Make the World go Round
In Privacy and the Limits of Law, published in the Yale Law Journal in January 1980, Ruth Gavison argues that society's interest in privacy is "related to our concern over our accessibility to others: the extent to which others have physical access to us and the extent to which we are the subject of others' attention." Her argument is heavily constructed upon delineating "invasions of privacy" and thus working backward to establish what Helen Nissenbaum terms "norms of appropriateness" for her framework of contextual integrity in 2004.
Hackernoon
Edwards, CO
718
Followers
2K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT
Hacker Noon is a technology publication with over 4M monthly readers. All our stories are written by 12k+ subject matter experts in the domain of Blockchain, Crypto, Programming, and General Techhttps://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0