When people enter the future digital world known as the metaverse, they will be able to move about in a reality that is a combination of virtual and augmented reality. Creators can produce, distribute, and even sell non-fictional items (NFTs) that are used inside their virtual worlds. These NFTs are referred to as in-game assets, and players can earn tokens in return for their achievements in P2E games. The market for NFT tokens as a whole has seen a rise in popularity in 2021, reaching an estimated market valuation of more than $40 billion.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO