Understanding How Blockchain Prevents Double Spending In Bitcoin
The cryptocurrency space has been a tremendous game changer since its introduction. From digital money to decentralized finance, innovation has greatly shaped the future of finance. Despite having many benefits, the cryptocurrency market still has a few concerns, including scams, theft, and double-spending. Earlier last year, Bitcoin tanked by about...
The Next Evolution of Koinos is COMING
The launch of v0.4.0 (V4) of the Koinos testnet (Harbinger) will take place on August 23rd at 1:00 PM EST! The launch will be live-streaming the process in [Discord] so that people can watch the team in real-time as we launch what should be the final version of Koinos. Harbinger V4 will be the first, fully functional blockchain *ever* to use proof-of-burn as a consensus algorithm. The first ever free-to-use, truly decentralized, and truly *evolving* general purpose blockchain (L1)
Everything You Need to Know about Web 3.0
Web3 is the hottest new buzzword everyone must have heard in recent times. It is nothing but a new update to the world wide web, or simply the internet. This new iteration promotes the shift of dependency from large tech companies to sole individuals. It may seem confusing for now, but later we will see how users can drive changes to large digital applications themselves by the blessings of Web3.0!
What is EarthFund? A Look At The Blockchain-based Donation Platform and DAO
EarthFund is a platform that uses the blockchain to manage donations while enabling users to join communities to support charitable causes. Let's take a look at EarthFund and how the platform works. Philanthropy is an interesting use case for blockchain technology. Public ledgers can make it easier to track how...
An Overview of Smart Contract Automation Solutions
Vested Interest Disclosure: The author is an independent contributor and has a vested interest in the company/ies mentioned in this story through direct compensation, media partnerships, or networking. HackerNoon has reviewed the story for quality, but the claims hereon belong to the author. #DYOR. It’s easy to forget how, not...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin is ‘one of the worst cryptocurrencies’ claims Cyber Capital founder
Founder and chief investment officer of crypto-focused fund Cyber Capital Justin Bons have called Bitcoin (BTC) “technically one of the worst cryptocurrencies,” and a “purely speculative asset without utility” in comparison with other cryptocurrencies due to its lack of technological progress. Bons added his two cents...
dailyhodl.com
$1,000,000,000 Crypto Fund Moving Into Bitcoin and Two Ethereum Rivals as One Major Risk Emerges, Says CIO
The chief investment officer of Valkyrie Investments says that the crypto asset manager is turning to flight-to-safety assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) as The Merge approaches. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Valkyrie CIO Steve McClurg says that as Ethereum (ETH) prepares to transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September, the crypto asset manager is exiting all of its positions in the second-largest digital asset.
Blockchain's Bright Future
done in 2021 by one of the big four accounting/consulting firms Deloitte, revealed that 80% of the top financial industry executives "strongly agree that blockchain technology is broadly scalable and has attained mainstream adoption." Many people have been left wondering what the big deal is with so many high-level...
EOS: Blockchain Without Hurting The Environment
Blockchains are a very useful technology. In our interconnected world that is more and more dependent on digital technology to function efficiently, it is great to have a more secure, resistant, decentralized way to store data - which is exactly what blockchain delivers. However, one of the biggest issues people have with blockchain - an issue with should not be ignored - is how the technology can negatively impact the environment.
A Beginners Guide On Blockchain Bridges
Blockchain bridges also referred to as cross-chain bridges, are the connection that allows the transfer of tokens or arbitrary data (other data) from one chain to another. Blockchain bridges can do many things, but token transfer is the most common utility. Since its inception, one of the biggest problems of blockchain technology is the inability to work together. While they are very fluid and somewhat efficient as single entities, each blockchain is limited by the walls of its domain. Often, this can lead to high transaction costs and congestion, as in the case of Ethereum.
Setting Up Blockchain Gaming for Adoption: A 3-Pronged Approach
Lowering the barriers of entry for the masses is crucial for crypto mainstream adoption, and in this case, blockchain gaming could take over where DeFi has failed: be the on-ramp to onboard the next two billion users into crypto. Unfortunately, most blockchain games currently on the market do not have...
How DAOs Can Change the Investment Landscape for Crypto Users
Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) is the term used to refer to an organization with no central authority that uses technology to automate certain processes. The organization is decentralized and self-governing by removing a central authority and using automated smart contracts to carry out processes. A DAO is managed by a group of people with a vested interest in the project and are encouraged to do so via a token. Traditional venture capital works by corporations known as venture capital firms (or VC firms) making investments in other businesses.
A Look at NFT Adoption and How This Emerging Technology is Being Used
When people enter the future digital world known as the metaverse, they will be able to move about in a reality that is a combination of virtual and augmented reality. Creators can produce, distribute, and even sell non-fictional items (NFTs) that are used inside their virtual worlds. These NFTs are referred to as in-game assets, and players can earn tokens in return for their achievements in P2E games. The market for NFT tokens as a whole has seen a rise in popularity in 2021, reaching an estimated market valuation of more than $40 billion.
4 Decentralized Oracle Platforms that Bridge Real-World Data to the Blockchain
Oracles are an important innovation in the blockchain industry, making it possible for real-world data to interact with blockchain-based protocols. Here's a look at some four different oracle networks in the decentralized oracle space and how they work. The first oracle platform is Chainlink, it works as an intermediary to transfer data between non-blockchain platforms to smart contracts. The ORAI token is governed by the platform's native token, and it powers the ecosystem by compensating users who participate in the network.
Motley Fool
The $64,000 Question Facing Ethereum: Will It Really Be Better After the Merge?
The Merge is a major technological upgrade for Ethereum that will improve the overall performance of the Ethereum ecosystem. But by how much?. In addition to questions about overall performance gains, there are also questions about how decentralized the new proof-of-stake blockchain will be. Investors should adjust their expectations about...
kitco.com
Ethereum is the 'most valuable asset in the world,' and now it's just a waiting game – Ether Capital CEO
(Kitco News) With the crypto space zeroing in on the Ethereum Merge, which is just three weeks away, many are looking at the long-term investment picture, and for some, Ethereum is emerging as the top asset. "I see it as the most valuable asset in the world. It's now just...
Blockchain Is Disrupting Businesses Around the Globe
The acceptance and disruption of blockchain technology , the most significant invention since the internet, are comparable. The potential influence blockchain could have in the future is incalculable, only comparable to something so revolutionary as the internet. Decentralization, public ledgers, and genuine asset ownership are the three main components of...
What the Blockchain Minimalist thinks but Doesn't Know
For some persons, it could be challenging to understand the blockchain’s technology processes and their impact on finance and the economy. Blockchain minimalists, on the other hand, have the perception that the cost of transactions (i.e. micro-payment system) and scalability are major hindrances to blockchain adoption. Arguably, you can...
Why Ethereum is Good for the Sustainability of NFT Platforms and Web3
We are happy to reiterate that the Oases platform is finally live on Ethereum mainnet after a successful time on testnet. The mainnet launch is clearly a significant milestone, but it is also a point where we have to allocate more of the focus on the future path of the project and its community. Therefore, it's a good time to continue our opinion series where we started to explore digital ownership which is one of the main valuable properties of NFTs and a big reason to work with the technology. Now it's time to look up from NFTs, see the bigger picture, and explore the concept and its use in society and our common environment.
TRIZ in Blockchain: Creative Thinking Technology
The theory of inventive problem solving (TRIZ) is one of the most controversial methods. It is a set of methods for solving problems and improving systems. Leading manufacturing companies use TRIZ methods and tools in their work - Samsung, LG, Gillette, HP, Intel, Boeing, Xerox, Ford, Toyota, Kodak, Johnson&Johnson, and others. The theory is applied when inventive problems arise in way of a person, not solved in obvious or familiar ways. The most effective solution is achieved with the help of resources (material, temporal, spatial, human, and so on) that one already has.
