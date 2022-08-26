Read full article on original website
How Marketers can Integrate Artificial Intelligence in SEO?
Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly emerging as a dynamic component to power content marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Marketers who integrate AI into their SEO and digital marketing strategies report rapid growth and lead generation for their online businesses.
Optimizing Your Cloud Costs
Cloud cost optimization is a practice any organization should adopt to ensure they spend right on the cloud. Let’s see how to plan the same. Every cloud stakeholder should be armed with documents, tutorials, training, guidance, and tools to effectively handle the cloud environment. FinOps products should have the ability to provide graphical representation and reports on cloud usage. Reports should facilitate the stakeholders to dive deep into granular pod level, node level, business unit level, tag level usage, associated cost details, etc.
Demystifying the Technical Properties of Sharding: Why it is Great
Special thanks to Dankrad Feist and Aditya Asgaonkar for review. Sharding is the future of Ethereum scalability, and it will be key to helping the ecosystem support many thousands of transactions per second and allowing large portions of the world to regularly use the platform at an affordable cost. However, it is also one of the more misunderstood concepts in the Ethereum ecosystem and in blockchain ecosystems more broadly. It refers to a very specific set of ideas with very specific properties, but it often gets conflated with techniques that have very different and often much weaker security properties. The purpose of this post will be to explain exactly what specific properties sharding provides, how it differs from other technologies that arenot sharding, and what sacrifices a sharded system has to make to achieve these properties.
The World of Customer Acquisition 3.0
The advent of new algorithms, faster processing, and massive, cloud-based data sets makes it possible for all major digital media providers. They sell advertising to experiment with artificial intelligence to help drive better performance for their advertisers. And while all areas of marketing are particularly ripe for transformation, I will focus on the areas of new customer acquisition and revenue growth because that is where most startups usually spend the most discretionary money. These areas—collectively called Customer Acquisition 3.0—have the most significant impact on scaling growth in your business and the power to unlock future rounds of funding.
How to Build Small K8s Cluster on a Single PC - Chapter 3 - Crafting the Appscape.
In the second article of this series, I reviewed my guides on how to build a K3s-based Kubernetes cluster with a few virtual machines. This time, I'll give you a tour around the walkthroughs where I tell you how to deploy apps or services in such a cluster, by using the official Kustomize method.
Meet the Writer: Priya Kumari - Having a Reliable Community is the Actual Superpower
I'm Priya Kumari and I'm currently working as an Assistant Manager - Content Strategist at Valasys Media. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I've been...
Data Ownership & Non Custodial DeFi - Not your keys, Not Your Tokens! With Madalin Muraretiu
I’m Madalin, co-founder @Sphynx Network and @Coinsiglieri. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I’ve been nominated in the Startups of the Year by City 2021 and won. Now being nominated for “hackernoon contributor of the year - cryptocurrency edition” hosted by noonies.tech. Please do check out these award pages.
Exploring the Ironclad Encryption Standard
Modern cryptography has birthed public key cryptosystems, which are elegant pieces of. that have guaranteed information safety for decades now. However, there has been worry that these cryptosystems are susceptible to the improving processing power of computers. For instance, public key cryptosystems like. and. are not based on concrete mathematical...
Top 5 Interoperability Solutions
A considerable amount of resources are being expended to solve blockchain interoperability. That is the ability to communicate securely across independent blockchain networks. Innovators believe that interoperability will enable blockchain to lead other industries into the Web 3 era. It will make cross-chain transactions more user-friendly, improve smart contract utility and break down barriers preventing project collaboration. Achieving this will help the technology take one more step toward its decentralized aims. So why did it become such a problem in the first place?
Solana DeFi Ecosystem: Exploring the Opportunities
Solana is one of the fastest blockchain networks capable of hosting decentralized apps. It makes it easier to simplify complex financial transactions thanks to the speed, which is 400 millisecond block times! Unlike Ethereum, Solana uses Proof of History (PoH), which helps improve the efficiency of transactions by adding timestamps to it. With a flat-rate transaction cost of $0.01, the highly secure nature of the Solana platform protects merchants and users from spam attacks. The Solana blockchain allows composability between multiple users by maintaining a single network across the globe as it scales.
7 Database Optimization Best Practices for Django Developers
Database management is one of the most crucial aspects of backend development. A properly optimized database can help to reduce the response time and hence lead to a better user experience. In this article, we will be discussing the ways to optimize the database for speed in Django applications. Although,...
How to Build Your Own Observability Platform on Kubernettes
In this blog post, you will learn how to build a complete open-source solution for extracting and shipping traces, metrics, and logs, and correlating between them. The solution proposed uses open-source tools: Grafana, Prometheus, Tempo, and Loki as an observability backend stack, and Odigos as an observability control plane. Theory.
From Monoliths to Microservices: Migration in Practice
There have been amazing articles on the subjects of migrating from a monolith to a microservice architecture e.g. this is probably one of the better examples. The benefits and drawbacks of different architectures should be pretty clear. I want to talk about something else though: the strategy. We build monoliths since they are easier to get started with. Microservices usually rise out of necessity when our system is already in production.
On-Line Data-Acquisition Systems in Nuclear Physics, 1969: A LARGE SYSTEM BASED ON A SINGLE COMPUTER
Since early 1966, Yale and IBM Research have been engaged in a joint study in the application of computers to nuclear-data acquisition. The main goal was the production of an integrated hardware-software system which is fully under the control of the experimenter in the sense that he can define his entire data acquisition and analysis process with a Fortran program.
Trunk-based Development, Continuous Deployment and Why You Should Adopt Them
If you're like most developers, you probably have a development process that looks something like this:. You make a change to your local branch and push it to a central repository. Your teammates pull the changes down and integrate them into their own local copies of the codebase. Once everyone...
The Crucial Role of the Metaverse in the Long-term Success of NFTs
Recently, Juniper Research conducted an analysis of the future of the market for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) over the next five years. The analysis estimates that by 2027 there would have been around 40 million NFT transactions globally. In comparison to 2022's 24 million, this is a significant increase. According to...
How We Used Machine Learning to Predict Real Estate Prices
It’s hard to surprise anyone with artificial intelligence and machine learning nowadays. Even though it’s a young technology, the models and algorithms are already capable of completing many tasks. They can do anything from highly personalized customer service to sophisticated and. . AI&ML-powered solutions can bring some benefits...
What are Latent Diffusion Models? The Architecture Behind Stable Diffusion
What do all recent super powerful image models like DALLE, Imagen, or Midjourney have in common? Other than their high computing costs, huge training time, and shared hype, they are all based on the same mechanism: diffusion. Diffusion models recently achieved state-of-the-art results for most image tasks including text-to-image with DALLE but many other image generation-related tasks too, like image inpainting, style transfer or image super-resolution. But how do they work? Learn more in the video...
SEO Analysis: How to Improve JavaScript Module for "Related Stories" & HackerNoon's Internal Linking
For those impatient SEOs, HackerNoon should be generating much more organic traffic than it is. After deep diving on the site, despite the huge number of great links, the top quality content, and great branding, HackerNoon is struggling to increase online visibility due to poor internal linking and a reliance on a JavaScript Module, "Related Stories", which (probably) doesn't fire for Googlebot. If you find this beneficial and have an open-source or commercial project you want me to take a look at, connect with me, Murrough Foley, on Linkedin.
What the Blockchain Minimalist thinks but Doesn't Know
For some persons, it could be challenging to understand the blockchain’s technology processes and their impact on finance and the economy. Blockchain minimalists, on the other hand, have the perception that the cost of transactions (i.e. micro-payment system) and scalability are major hindrances to blockchain adoption. Arguably, you can...
