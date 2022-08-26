Read full article on original website
Related
Optimizing Your Cloud Costs
Cloud cost optimization is a practice any organization should adopt to ensure they spend right on the cloud. Let’s see how to plan the same. Every cloud stakeholder should be armed with documents, tutorials, training, guidance, and tools to effectively handle the cloud environment. FinOps products should have the ability to provide graphical representation and reports on cloud usage. Reports should facilitate the stakeholders to dive deep into granular pod level, node level, business unit level, tag level usage, associated cost details, etc.
Exploring the Ironclad Encryption Standard
Modern cryptography has birthed public key cryptosystems, which are elegant pieces of. that have guaranteed information safety for decades now. However, there has been worry that these cryptosystems are susceptible to the improving processing power of computers. For instance, public key cryptosystems like. and. are not based on concrete mathematical...
We Are Looking For 100 Beta Users Worldwide!
As an in-app subscription analytics tool, Appflow.ai was born with a mission to help App developers grow their in-app subscription revenue. After launching the Beta version in April, we now want to work with more App developers to test our product and make sure it is of great value to grow their subscription revenue.
Logging in Observability - Part 1
Today I want to consider one important component of observability. If monitoring is a pretty clear thing, now I want to focus on considering logging, talk about how to use logs' information, how to work with and aggregate events. In my past article, we have already discussed the difference between...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Tunnel RDP Securely with SSH + SSH Security
Due to the fast improvement of technology and various hacking approaches, using simple passwords to authenticate access is no longer a wise way to go. Therefore, it is essential to take advantage of other security techniques; This is where SSH key-based authentication can help you adapt to passwordless solutions. This post is all about the fundamental concepts of SSH key Authentication. you can also get the right services from.
Things to Keep in Mind When Creating a Health Mobile App
Technology does not stand still and is constantly developing, helping people in all areas of life. Health has always been the primary concern of humanity; therefore, the medical industry is trying to find new ways of keeping the human body in good condition. It interacts seriously with IT technologies, and thanks to this, valuable and diverse health applications are born. This article will tell you how to create a mobile health app and make it available to everyone.
Firebase Authentication with Email and Password in Flutter
In previous articles, we created a Login/Register UI last time. Read the set-up guide, to connect our Flutter project to the Firebase project. Apart from them, we’ve already made Splash Screen, User Onboarding System, Global Theme, and Custom widgets for our application. By the end of the blog, you’ll...
How to Build Your Own Observability Platform on Kubernettes
In this blog post, you will learn how to build a complete open-source solution for extracting and shipping traces, metrics, and logs, and correlating between them. The solution proposed uses open-source tools: Grafana, Prometheus, Tempo, and Loki as an observability backend stack, and Odigos as an observability control plane. Theory.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 7 Most Useful Array Methods in JavaScript
If you are working with JavaScript, you probably use Arrays a lot. Very often, you need to do some kind of manipulation with arrays or iterate through them. In this post, I compiled a list of the most useful array methods that can save you time, and your code will look cleaner and more readable.
Best Practices, Guidelines and Tools for Code Reviews
Code reviews are a type of software quality assurance activity that involves rigorous evaluations of code in order to identify bugs, improve code quality, and assist engineers in understanding the source code. Implementing a systematic approach for human code reviews is one of the most effective ways to enhance software...
Maritime Service and Full Stack JS: Interview with 2022 Noonies Nominee, Serhii Rubets
I’m Serhii Rubets and I’m the Senior Fullstack JS Engineer at AllStars-IT. First off, I’d like to express my gratitude to the staff, and all other beautiful humans of HackerNoon, for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award!. I’ve been nominated for the following categories and if...
7 Database Optimization Best Practices for Django Developers
Database management is one of the most crucial aspects of backend development. A properly optimized database can help to reduce the response time and hence lead to a better user experience. In this article, we will be discussing the ways to optimize the database for speed in Django applications. Although,...
How a Clean Codebase Becomes Unmaintainable
This is my learned experience from working in Small-Mid Scale Software Companies. Code should always have a pattern/style. We always strive towards it. But leave it out for a year without a big feature, it might become something unrecognizable to you. We don’t really talk about this in such small-scale organizations. But its existence has to be addressed.
The World of Customer Acquisition 3.0
The advent of new algorithms, faster processing, and massive, cloud-based data sets makes it possible for all major digital media providers. They sell advertising to experiment with artificial intelligence to help drive better performance for their advertisers. And while all areas of marketing are particularly ripe for transformation, I will focus on the areas of new customer acquisition and revenue growth because that is where most startups usually spend the most discretionary money. These areas—collectively called Customer Acquisition 3.0—have the most significant impact on scaling growth in your business and the power to unlock future rounds of funding.
A Breakdown of Software Development Types for Small Businesses
The software development industry is currently running on the wheels of technology. Every business is now leveraging the advantages of innovation and technology. Therefore, no company wants to be left behind when it comes to developing a unique mobile application or software. The software development industry is rapidly embracing digital...
The Noonification: Invisible Death (8/29/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Invisible Death. By @astoundingstories [ 2 Min read ]...
Svix CEO on Webhook Architecture Design
Svix founder and CEO Tom Hacohen sat down with Head of Growth Ken Ruf to talk about webhook architecture and the best practices everyone sending webhooks at scale should follow. For your convenience, here is the diagram which is frequently referenced throughout the call: We also have a resource explaining...
It’s Time for No-Code to Grow-up
Some History of No-Code & the Current No-Code Attitude. Pretty much since the beginning of computer science, coders have tried to invent ways to code less. If you haven’t had the conversation with your fellow developers about how long until we have an AI system spit out a no-code UI integrated with some sort of low-code automation system, then you probably haven’t found yourself on the bad end of a 24-hour coding binge on the project that just can’t be saved. 🤣
SEO Analysis: How to Improve JavaScript Module for "Related Stories" & HackerNoon's Internal Linking
For those impatient SEOs, HackerNoon should be generating much more organic traffic than it is. After deep diving on the site, despite the huge number of great links, the top quality content, and great branding, HackerNoon is struggling to increase online visibility due to poor internal linking and a reliance on a JavaScript Module, "Related Stories", which (probably) doesn't fire for Googlebot. If you find this beneficial and have an open-source or commercial project you want me to take a look at, connect with me, Murrough Foley, on Linkedin.
Custom Progress Bar with Jetpack Compose Canvas API: Tutorial
In this tutorial, you'll learn how to create a custom progress bar with Jetpack Compose Canvas API. The end result looks like the image below. Steps for Creating Custom Progress Bar with Jetpack Compose Canvas API :. Declaring a canvas. Understanding the drawArc Composable API. Drawing an arc for the...
HackerNoon
5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0