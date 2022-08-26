The advent of new algorithms, faster processing, and massive, cloud-based data sets makes it possible for all major digital media providers. They sell advertising to experiment with artificial intelligence to help drive better performance for their advertisers. And while all areas of marketing are particularly ripe for transformation, I will focus on the areas of new customer acquisition and revenue growth because that is where most startups usually spend the most discretionary money. These areas—collectively called Customer Acquisition 3.0—have the most significant impact on scaling growth in your business and the power to unlock future rounds of funding.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO