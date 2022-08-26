Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
Stronger storms possible Monday afternoon
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- After a very hot weekend, some much needed relief is on the way. We will start Monday humid and incredibly uncomfortable with temps in the mid 70s. Storms develop after 4 PM this afternoon with highs near 90 again. The far NW counties are under a level 2 risk for severe storms this evening. Our primary threat is damaging winds. Our tornado risk is near zero.
dayton247now.com
Basil's on Market closes downtown Dayton leaving void in city center
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)- Basil’s on Market Patterson Blvd location closed its doors tonight after almost 10 years of business. It not only costs jobs but leaves a void in the city's center. “It sinks, and I know it happens because you know, COVID, everything taken a hit, but it...
dayton247now.com
Mosquito control being applied Wednesday in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Greene County Public Health is advising residents its mosquito control team will be applying adulticide from 8 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Health officials said application will take place, weather permitting, shortly before sundown and continue for approximately 90 minutes while evening temperatures are above 60 degrees.
dayton247now.com
Ohio Renaissance Festival returns
HARVEYSBURG, Ohio (WKEF) - Spend a day alongside knights and dragons as the Ohio Renaissance Festival returns to Warren County for its 33rd season. The festival has 18 performance areas and stages where attendees can experience a variety of shows. There are over 100 shows each day, from rowdy pirates to feats of danger to the chivalry of the full-armored joust.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
Well-known downtown Dayton restaurant abruptly closes
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A well-known downtown Dayton restaurant has ceased operations. The closure not only costs jobs, it leaves a void in the city center. The restaurant in question is Basil’s on Market on Patterson Boulevard. The location has been removed from the restaurant’s social media pages. The other two locations – Beavercreek and Troy – remain open.
dayton247now.com
FOA 9th annual Rally 4 Recovery; were unstoppable force and no one is left unnoticed
DAYTON, Oh (WKEF) --- Families of Addicts sponsored their 9th annual Rally 4 Recovery, where many guests shared their life experiences and 63 local groups for mental health and recovery provided information about their services to the community. The FOA Rally 4 Recovery ended today, but the support that was...
dayton247now.com
Free amputee running clinic to be held in September
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Optimus Prosthetics has partnered with the Air Force Marathon to offer a free running clinic for anyone with lower limb loss. The clinic aims to help those with limb loss of all ages learn to run or improve their running skills. There will be two classes...
dayton247now.com
GALLERY: Family of Addicts Rally 4 Recovery
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Family of Addicts (FOA) 9th annual Rally 4 Recovery event was held today. The goal of today's event was to let families of addicts, those in active recovery, or those seeking help know that they are not alone. “This is always such a great event because...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
Central State student injured by vehicle while riding bike
WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WKEF) -- A student at Central State University is listed in critical condition after his bike was hit by a vehicle on Sunday. University police was notified of the accident at about 4:26 p.m. on U.S. 42 near the university's campus, according to a statement by President Dr. Jack Thomas.
dayton247now.com
Oregon District hosting Arts in the District block party on Aug. 27
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A block party honoring the arts and entertainment district, organized by the Oregon District Business Association, is taking place on Saturday, August 27 from 12–6 p.m. "Arts in the District" is a free, kid-friendly block party that will be held in the pedestrian zone on...
dayton247now.com
Safety advisory for University of Dayton after report of stalking
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Department of Public Safety has notified the University of Dayton community about a recent incident of stalking during the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 28 in the South Student Neighborhood. Two female students reported encountering a male who claimed to be an undercover police...
dayton247now.com
Non-profit organizations collaborate for golf outing in memory of Brandon Bark
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Barkstrong, Inc., a non-profit organization under 4 Paws for Ability in Xenia, hosted the Brandon Bark Memorial Golf Outing on Saturday, August 27. Barkstrong, Inc. is on a mission to support veterans that require service dogs. In the past five years, the organization has donated $55,000 to the veteran’s program at 4 Paws for Ability in memory of Brandon Bark, who was killed in 2016.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton247now.com
Dayton's Mediation Response Unit is serving the community and reducing police call-outs
DAYTON, Oh (WKEF) --- The city of Dayton developed a brand-new, creative method of handling non-emergency 911 calls. The new call-response team, known as the Mediation Response Unit, connects Dayton residents with necessary services while lowering the number of calls made to the police. City officials recognize that this new...
Comments / 0